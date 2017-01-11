Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 2 November 2017
Iran’s Leader Meets Russian President, Hails Cooperation in Syria War on Terrorism

Top Iranian Commanders Slam US, Vow to Maintain Country’s Defense Power Top military commanders in Iran have vowed to maintain the country’s missile defense systems while lambasting the US for its continued pressure on Tehran .

North Korea, NATO’s East Strategy The military organization seeks joining US row with North Korea to create new justification for existence.

Saudi Bioterrorism Source of Yemen Cholera Epidemic: Official Saudi Arabia’s brutal bombing campaign with poison gas all over Yemen is the source of world’s deadliest cholera epidemic in the country devastated by war.

Iran’s Defense Capabilities Non-Negotiable: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says Iran’s defense might will not be negotiated, stressing the country’s resolve to strengthen its defense capabilities .

40,000 Unaccompanied Child Refugees Among Displaced Rohingya Muslims

Over 40,000 unaccompanied child refugees are among Rohingya Muslims who fled ethnic cleansing in Myanmar and entered Bangladesh late August.

Ayatollah Khamenei Warns against Attempts to Hurt Iran, Azerbaijan Ties Islamic Revolution Leader has warned against bids by certain sides to hurt relations between Iran and Azerbaijan Republic .

28 Killed in Eritrea While Protesting State Control of Islamic School At least 28 people have been killed in Eritrea while protesting a government decision to take over control of an Islamic school.

France Anti-Terrorism Law Undermines Civil Liberties: Critics France has officially ended a state of emergency, replacing it with the introduction of a new security law which critics say undermines civil liberties.

Israel to be Wiped Out Before its Second Centennial: Hamas Chief The Israeli regime will be wiped out before it celebrates a second centennial of its creation, Palestinian resistance movement Hamas leader has said.

Russian Long-Range Bombers Destroy ISIS Positions in Syria Six Russian strategic Tu-22M3 bombers have carried out an airstrike on ISIS positions in the Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor

Russia Slams US Sanctions on Iran as Illegal The US is falling more into sanctions-mania, as the country probably has no other levers of foreign policy, Russian deputy foreign minister said touching on the latest US sanctions against 41 Iranian individuals and companies.

29 Yemenis killed in Latest Saudi Airstrikes Saudi regime’s latest airstrikes on neighboring Yemen have claimed lives of 29 civilians and injured several more

Iran Leader Urges Muslim World Fulfill Its Commitment on Palestinian Issue Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran has called on the Muslim world to commit to its “heavy responsibility” towards the Palestine issue

ISIS Truck Attack Kills 8, Injures 12 in Manhattan, New York At least eight people have been killed in the US city of New York after a box truck crashed into people.

Syria Peace Talks End with Emphasis on Territorial Integrity, War on Terror The guarantor states renewed commitment to territorial integrity of Syria, fighting terrorism and preserving the cessation of hostilities in de-escalation zones.

Iraqi Forces Recaptured All Disputed Areas from Kurdish Militias: Prime Minister Iraqi Prime Minister says that government forces had secured all parts of Iraq “disputed” between Baghdad and the Kurdish Regional Government .

Spain’s Top Court Nullifies Catalonia Independence Declaration Spain’s Constitutional Court has nullified Catalonia’s declaration of independence, announced by the region’s government on Friday

Hamas Leader Warns Israeli Regime: Blood for Blood, Destruction for Destruction Palestinian Hamas movement leader Ismail Haniyah on Tuesday said the resistance movement intends to respond to the Israeli regime’s killing of seven Gaza fighters.

Lebanon Dismantles Mossad Espionage Cell Lebanese security forces have busted another espionage cell collecting sensitive information and passing it to the notorious Israeli spy agency Mossad.

Iraqi Forces Surround Last ISIS Bastion Al-Qaim Iraqi forces Tuesday battled up to the edge of al-Qaim, the largest town still held by ISIS Takfiri terrorist group in the country

Russian Submarine Targets ISIS in Syria from Mediterranean A Russian submarine has fired a barrage of Kalibr cruise missiles from the Mediterranean Sea at targets in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor , destroying ISIS positions.

Iran Air Force Launches Drills, Unveils New Radar System Iran’s Air Force is conducting military maneuvers involving all the bases under its command throughout the country.

Massive Explosion Causes Many Casualties in Kabul’s Diplomatic Area A huge blast rocked the central area of the Afghan capital of Kabul, causing numerous casualties in the district where hosts embassies and government buildings.

Bahrain Muzzling Opposition: 32 Activists Convicted in Mass Trial Bahrain has imposed long-term jail sentences on 17 activists in a mass trial and stripped 15 more of their Bahraini citizenship as the west-backed regime continues its crackdown campaign to muzzle opposition and political dissent.

Iraq Launches Final Operation to Oust ISIS Terrorists

Yemeni Forces Shoot Down Ultra-Modern Saudi Typhoon Warplane

Syrian Forces Advance on in ISIS-Held Terrorists in Deir ez-Zor

Saudi Bioterrorism Source of Yemen Cholera Epidemic: Official

Top UN Official Describes Humanitarian Situation in Yemen as ’Shocking’

Iran’s Leader Urges Iraqi Unity, Vigilance Over US Plots

US Leaders’ Divisive Attempts in Iran Desperate, Fruitless: Foreign Ministry

Saudi Arabia Plans Extracting Uranium for Self-Sufficient Nuclear Program

Barzani Resigns as Iraqi Kurdish Region President

Dreams of Iraqi Kurdistan Region’s Secessionist President Die

91 Americans Die Daily from Opioid Overdose, Trump Declares Emergency

North Korea Stages Nuclear War Evacuation Drills amid US Threats

We Are in Phase of Annihilation of Israel Not Its Recognition: Hamas

Iran Dismantles Terrorist Team in West Azerbaijan Province

UN Says Myanmar Army Killed High Number of Muslims

US Airdropping Weapons, Food to ISIS in Iraq, Syria: Iran Cmdr.

Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces Cmdr. Demands US Troops Withdrawal

Russia Accuses US of Supporting ISIS Terrorists in Syria

Lawmakers to End US Army Complicity in Saudi Aggression on Yemen

Saudis to Buy US THAAD Missiles after Signing Deal for Russia’s S-400

Britain Shields Israeli Regime, Bans Palestinian Anti-Balfour Adverts

Israel to Put Palestinians on 11-Day Lockdown during Jewish Holiday

Qatari Emir Meets Iran’s Foreign Minister in Doha, Discuss Regional Crises

ISIS Terrorists Cross into Syria from US-Controlled Western Iraq: Russia

Yemeni Forces Launch Missile Attack at Saudi Military Base

Palestinian Authority PM in Gaza Raising Hopes of Unity with Hamas

Iran Leader Rebukes Iraqi Kurdistan Cessation as Betrayal to Region

Iran Parliament Speaker Warns US over Scrapping Nuclear Deal

Syrian Troops Attacked by ISIS from US Controlled Area: Russian MoD

Seeing Syrian Govt. Winning War on Terror, Israeli Minister Urges US to Intervene

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Wednesday 1 November 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Alwaght- Over 40,000 unaccompanied child refugees are among Rohingya Muslims who fled ethnic cleansing in Myanmar and entered Bangladesh late August.

According to European Union Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides the refugee crisis in the Bangladeshi border city of Cox's Bazar as “the biggest in decades.”

More than 600,000 desperate Rohingya Muslims have fled the violence in Myanmar’s Rakhine state and crossed into Bangladesh since late August.

"I was shocked during the visit in the camps by the magnitude of what I saw. The magnitude of the influxes in a very short time, it's completely unique," Stylianides said.

He added that the number of unaccompanied minors now stood at "over 40,000," adding, "I think this figure alone can demonstrate the scale of the problem."

Aid agencies have raised concern over the appalling humanitarian crisis in the camps where refugees have faced acute shortages of shelter, water, healthcare and sanitation.

Stylianides told reporters in Dhaka that the situation in Cox's Bazar "requires a comprehensive and a coordinated humanitarian response."

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein has described the plight of Rohingya Muslims as "a textbook example of ethnic cleansing".

The current crisis erupted on 25 August, when Myanmar’s army backed by gangs of Buddhist extremists brutally attacked Muslims in Rakhine state on the pretext of responding to the killing of security forces. In the ensuing operation, nearly 7,000 Rohingya Muslims have been killed in what is clearly an organized campaign of ethnic cleansing and genocide.

Rohingya Muslims Myanmar Ethnic Cleansing Bangladesh Children

