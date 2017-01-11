Ayatollah Khamenei Warns against Attempts to Hurt Iran, Azerbaijan Ties

Alwaght- Islamic Revolution Leader Ayatollah Khamenei has warned against bids by certain sides to hurt relations between Iran and Azerbaijan Republic and called for further promotion of cooperation in different sectors. “There are some opposed to close and brotherly relations between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan, and we should stand up to their temptations and acts of sabotage and boost cooperation in different sectors with double will and motivation,” the Leader said during a Wednesday meeting in Tehran with Azeri President Ilham Aliyev. Speaking during the meeting, Aliyev strongly supported his country’s relations with Iran, saying Azerbaijan would not allow any third party to harm its ties with the Islamic Republic. He said that Azerbaijan was keen to improve cooperation with Iran in different sectors, including culture, energy and transportation. Aliyev was in Tehran to attend the second round of trilateral talks between Iran, Russia and Azerbaijan Republic on Wednesday. The meeting was also attended by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Russian President Vladimir Putin.