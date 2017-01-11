Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 1 November 2017
Iran’s Leader Meets Russian President, Hails Cooperation in Syria War on Terrorism

Iran’s Leader Meets Russian President, Hails Cooperation in Syria War on Terrorism -Leader of the Iran’s Islamic Revolution has met Russian President and has hailed Tehran-Moscow cooperation in the fight against Takfiri terrorists in Syria.

Top Iranian Commanders Slam US, Vow to Maintain Country’s Defense Power Top military commanders in Iran have vowed to maintain the country’s missile defense systems while lambasting the US for its continued pressure on Tehran .

North Korea, NATO’s East Strategy The military organization seeks joining US row with North Korea to create new justification for existence.

Saudi Bioterrorism Source of Yemen Cholera Epidemic: Official Saudi Arabia’s brutal bombing campaign with poison gas all over Yemen is the source of world’s deadliest cholera epidemic in the country devastated by war.

Iran’s Defense Capabilities Non-Negotiable: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says Iran’s defense might will not be negotiated, stressing the country’s resolve to strengthen its defense capabilities .

Ayatollah Khamenei Warns against Attempts to Hurt Iran, Azerbaijan Ties

Ayatollah Khamenei Warns against Attempts to Hurt Iran, Azerbaijan Ties

Islamic Revolution Leader has warned against bids by certain sides to hurt relations between Iran and Azerbaijan Republic .

28 Killed in Eritrea While Protesting State Control of Islamic School At least 28 people have been killed in Eritrea while protesting a government decision to take over control of an Islamic school.

France Anti-Terrorism Law Undermines Civil Liberties: Critics France has officially ended a state of emergency, replacing it with the introduction of a new security law which critics say undermines civil liberties.

Israel to be Wiped Out Before its Second Centennial: Hamas Chief The Israeli regime will be wiped out before it celebrates a second centennial of its creation, Palestinian resistance movement Hamas leader has said.

Russian Long-Range Bombers Destroy ISIS Positions in Syria Six Russian strategic Tu-22M3 bombers have carried out an airstrike on ISIS positions in the Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor

Russia Slams US Sanctions on Iran as Illegal The US is falling more into sanctions-mania, as the country probably has no other levers of foreign policy, Russian deputy foreign minister said touching on the latest US sanctions against 41 Iranian individuals and companies.

29 Yemenis killed in Latest Saudi Airstrikes Saudi regime’s latest airstrikes on neighboring Yemen have claimed lives of 29 civilians and injured several more

Iran Leader Urges Muslim World Fulfill Its Commitment on Palestinian Issue Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran has called on the Muslim world to commit to its “heavy responsibility” towards the Palestine issue

ISIS Truck Attack Kills 8, Injures 12 in Manhattan, New York At least eight people have been killed in the US city of New York after a box truck crashed into people.

Syria Peace Talks End with Emphasis on Territorial Integrity, War on Terror The guarantor states renewed commitment to territorial integrity of Syria, fighting terrorism and preserving the cessation of hostilities in de-escalation zones.

Iraqi Forces Recaptured All Disputed Areas from Kurdish Militias: Prime Minister Iraqi Prime Minister says that government forces had secured all parts of Iraq “disputed” between Baghdad and the Kurdish Regional Government .

Spain’s Top Court Nullifies Catalonia Independence Declaration Spain’s Constitutional Court has nullified Catalonia’s declaration of independence, announced by the region’s government on Friday

Hamas Leader Warns Israeli Regime: Blood for Blood, Destruction for Destruction Palestinian Hamas movement leader Ismail Haniyah on Tuesday said the resistance movement intends to respond to the Israeli regime’s killing of seven Gaza fighters.

Lebanon Dismantles Mossad Espionage Cell Lebanese security forces have busted another espionage cell collecting sensitive information and passing it to the notorious Israeli spy agency Mossad.

Iraqi Forces Surround Last ISIS Bastion Al-Qaim Iraqi forces Tuesday battled up to the edge of al-Qaim, the largest town still held by ISIS Takfiri terrorist group in the country

Russian Submarine Targets ISIS in Syria from Mediterranean A Russian submarine has fired a barrage of Kalibr cruise missiles from the Mediterranean Sea at targets in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor , destroying ISIS positions.

Iran Air Force Launches Drills, Unveils New Radar System Iran’s Air Force is conducting military maneuvers involving all the bases under its command throughout the country.

Massive Explosion Causes Many Casualties in Kabul’s Diplomatic Area A huge blast rocked the central area of the Afghan capital of Kabul, causing numerous casualties in the district where hosts embassies and government buildings.

Bahrain Muzzling Opposition: 32 Activists Convicted in Mass Trial Bahrain has imposed long-term jail sentences on 17 activists in a mass trial and stripped 15 more of their Bahraini citizenship as the west-backed regime continues its crackdown campaign to muzzle opposition and political dissent.

ISIS to Be Annihilated in Syria by End of 2017: Russian MP Syrian government will recapture the country’s eastern border and destroy ISIS terrorist group by the end of 2017, the head of Russian Lower House Committee for Defenses said on Monday.

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ayatollah Khamenei Warns against Attempts to Hurt Iran, Azerbaijan Ties

Wednesday 1 November 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Ayatollah Khamenei Warns against Attempts to Hurt Iran, Azerbaijan Ties
Alwaght- Islamic Revolution Leader Ayatollah Khamenei has warned against bids by certain sides to hurt relations between Iran and Azerbaijan Republic and called for further promotion of cooperation in different sectors.

“There are some opposed to close and brotherly relations between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan, and we should stand up to their temptations and acts of sabotage and boost cooperation in different sectors with double will and motivation,” the Leader said during a Wednesday meeting in Tehran with Azeri President Ilham Aliyev.    

Speaking during the meeting, Aliyev strongly supported his country’s relations with Iran, saying Azerbaijan would not allow any third party to harm its ties with the Islamic Republic. 

He said that Azerbaijan was keen to improve cooperation with Iran in different sectors, including culture, energy and transportation.

Aliyev was in Tehran to attend the second round of trilateral talks between Iran, Russia and Azerbaijan Republic on Wednesday. The meeting was also attended by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

