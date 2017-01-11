Iran’s Leader Meets Russian President, Hails Cooperation in Syria War on Terrorism

Alwaght-Leader of the Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has met Russian President Vladimir Putin and has hailed Tehran-Moscow cooperation in the fight against Takfiri terrorists in Syria.

“The defeat of US-led coalition supporting terrorists in Syria is an undeniable reality, but they keep hatching plots,” Ayatollah Khamenei during the meeting with Russian President Putin in Tehran on Wednesday.

During the meeting, which lasted over an hour, the Leader stressed the solution of the Syria crisis requires continued cooperation between Tehran and Moscow.

Ayatollah Khamenei said Iran-Russia cooperation in battling Takfiri terrorists backed by certain countries has had important outcomes, making Russia an "influential" player in the developments of West Asia.

The Leader noted that the Syrian people are the ultimate decision-makers regarding their country’s issues.

He noted that all issues pertaining to the Damascus government should be solved based on intra-Syrian efforts, and the Syrian government should not be "pressured" into implementing "any plans," which he said need to be as "comprehensive" as possible.

US seeks to interfere across the world

On the Iran nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the Leader pointed to the Russian president’s emphasis on the need for compliance with any multilateral agreement and criticized the US for adopting a “rebellious” approach in this regard.

Ayatollah Khamenei stressed the need for regional countries to resolve their issues without any foreign interference, saying “Americans seek to interfere in all issues of the region and the world.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Leader pointed to Saudi’s crimes committed on a daily basis in Yemen and warned that the war could result in Riyadh getting entangled in other deeper crises.

Ayatollah Khamenei stated, "We must take advantage of useful experiences, during recent years, on regional issues and mutual relations to consolidate and develop our ties." Ayatollah Khamenei said that the two countries' economic cooperation capacity is far beyond the current level, adding: "In the transportation sector, we can expand cooperation, using the main axis of Chabahar port to the port of Saint-Petersburg, as well as in other economic areas.

Iran, Russia cooperation in countering US sanctions

The Leader of the Islamic Republic called for cooperation to counter US sanctions against Iran and Russia. He said, "By ignoring the negative propaganda of the enemies, that seek to weaken relations between countries, we can nullify US sanctions, using methods such as eliminating the dollar and replacing it with national currencies in transactions between two or more parties; thus, isolate the Americans."

Ayatollah Khamenei said Iran and Russia could neutralize US sanctions by ditching dollar in bilateral and multilateral trade and using their national currencies instead. The Leader said Iran and Russia should further develop cooperation particularly in economy, saying the economic capacities of the two countries are well beyond the current level.

Ayatollah Khamenei also praised President Putin’s strong personality saying the Russian President is determined to make decisions and take action, stating: "That's why sensible discussions and cooperation on big movements, which requires determination and hard work, is possible with Russia as a powerful state.” Ayatollah Khamenei also deemed Putin’s proposal acceptable for furthering regional cooperation in various dimensions.

Iran, Russia strategic partners

The Russian president, for his part, described Iran as "a strategic partner" and a "great neighbor," stressing that he would welcome any potential to fully bolster and expand bilateral relations.

Putin said Iran and Russia could boost their ties in the sectors of energy, modern technology, agriculture as well as joint oil and gas projects.

Broaching the war in Syria, Putin hailed the achievements of the Iran-Russia cooperation in the war against terrorism, calling for "a suitable political process to be considered in the Arab country."

Lauding the Leader's stance on achieving shared objectives in Syria as wise and very effective, the Russian president said, "We proved to the world that we are able to resolve our region's highly important issues without [any help from] extra-regional countries."

On the Iran nuclear deal, Putin said that Russia was "opposed any unilateral change in the multilateral deal."

He also said that Russia was against linking Iran's nuclear program with other issues, including defensive ones.

Putin was in Tehran to attend the second round of trilateral talks between Iran, Russia and Azerbaijan Republic on Wednesday. The meeting was also attended by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Azerbaijan Republic President Ilham Aliyev.