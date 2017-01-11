France Anti-Terrorism Law Undermines Civil Liberties: Critics

Alwaght- France has officially ended a state of emergency, replacing it with the introduction of a new security law which critics say undermines civil liberties.

The anti-terrorism law, takes effect on Wednesday, replacing the state of emergency that was imposed in November 2015, when terrorists killed 130 people in coordinated attacks across Paris.

France’s human rights watchdog, an independent body, has said it is concerned about breaches of rights of Muslims. The French Council of the Muslim Faith, the official interlocutor with the state in the regulation of Muslim religious activities, said it would remain vigilant about the bill’s implementation.

“France has become so addicted to the state of emergency that it is now injecting several of these abusive measures into ordinary law,” Human Rights Watch said before parliament backed the legislation last month.

The law gives the police greater powers to search properties, conduct electronic eavesdropping and shut down mosques suspected of preaching hatred than they had prior to the state of emergency.

Speaking to the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, eastern France, Macron said terrorism remained the biggest security threat to France.

“Terrorism targets European society and values just as it targets government and state. We are being attacked because of what we stand for,” said Macron, who took office in May.

Over 1000 French nationals are believed to have joined ISIS terrorist group in Syria and Iraq with rising concerns that they are returning and will pose a threat in the country.

Officials say 10,000 suspected sympathisers of ISIS are on watchlists in France but security agencies say they cannot keep track of them all.