  Wednesday 1 November 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Top Iranian Commanders Slam US, Vow to Maintain Country's Defense Power

Top Iranian Commanders Slam US, Vow to Maintain Country’s Defense Power Top military commanders in Iran have vowed to maintain the country’s missile defense systems while lambasting the US for its continued pressure on Tehran .

North Korea, NATO’s East Strategy The military organization seeks joining US row with North Korea to create new justification for existence.

Saudi Bioterrorism Source of Yemen Cholera Epidemic: Official Saudi Arabia’s brutal bombing campaign with poison gas all over Yemen is the source of world’s deadliest cholera epidemic in the country devastated by war.

Iran’s Defense Capabilities Non-Negotiable: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says Iran’s defense might will not be negotiated, stressing the country’s resolve to strengthen its defense capabilities .

Saudi Arabia ’Not Normal’ Since Iranian Revolution in 1979: Crown Prince Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, has confessed that the ultra-conservative Arab state had been “not normal” for the past 30 years, blaming rigid doctrines that have governed society.

Israel to be Wiped Out Before its Second Centennial: Hamas Chief

Israel to be Wiped Out Before its Second Centennial: Hamas Chief

The Israeli regime will be wiped out before it celebrates a second centennial of its creation, Palestinian resistance movement Hamas leader has said.

Russian Long-Range Bombers Destroy ISIS Positions in Syria Six Russian strategic Tu-22M3 bombers have carried out an airstrike on ISIS positions in the Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor

Russia Slams US Sanctions on Iran as Illegal The US is falling more into sanctions-mania, as the country probably has no other levers of foreign policy, Russian deputy foreign minister said touching on the latest US sanctions against 41 Iranian individuals and companies.

29 Yemenis killed in Latest Saudi Airstrikes Saudi regime’s latest airstrikes on neighboring Yemen have claimed lives of 29 civilians and injured several more

Iran Leader Urges Muslim World Fulfill Its Commitment on Palestinian Issue Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran has called on the Muslim world to commit to its “heavy responsibility” towards the Palestine issue

ISIS Truck Attack Kills 8, Injures 12 in Manhattan, New York At least eight people have been killed in the US city of New York after a box truck crashed into people.

Syria Peace Talks End with Emphasis on Territorial Integrity, War on Terror The guarantor states renewed commitment to territorial integrity of Syria, fighting terrorism and preserving the cessation of hostilities in de-escalation zones.

Iraqi Forces Recaptured All Disputed Areas from Kurdish Militias: Prime Minister Iraqi Prime Minister says that government forces had secured all parts of Iraq “disputed” between Baghdad and the Kurdish Regional Government .

Spain’s Top Court Nullifies Catalonia Independence Declaration Spain’s Constitutional Court has nullified Catalonia’s declaration of independence, announced by the region’s government on Friday

Hamas Leader Warns Israeli Regime: Blood for Blood, Destruction for Destruction Palestinian Hamas movement leader Ismail Haniyah on Tuesday said the resistance movement intends to respond to the Israeli regime’s killing of seven Gaza fighters.

Lebanon Dismantles Mossad Espionage Cell Lebanese security forces have busted another espionage cell collecting sensitive information and passing it to the notorious Israeli spy agency Mossad.

Iraqi Forces Surround Last ISIS Bastion Al-Qaim Iraqi forces Tuesday battled up to the edge of al-Qaim, the largest town still held by ISIS Takfiri terrorist group in the country

Russian Submarine Targets ISIS in Syria from Mediterranean A Russian submarine has fired a barrage of Kalibr cruise missiles from the Mediterranean Sea at targets in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor , destroying ISIS positions.

Iran Air Force Launches Drills, Unveils New Radar System Iran’s Air Force is conducting military maneuvers involving all the bases under its command throughout the country.

Massive Explosion Causes Many Casualties in Kabul’s Diplomatic Area A huge blast rocked the central area of the Afghan capital of Kabul, causing numerous casualties in the district where hosts embassies and government buildings.

Bahrain Muzzling Opposition: 32 Activists Convicted in Mass Trial Bahrain has imposed long-term jail sentences on 17 activists in a mass trial and stripped 15 more of their Bahraini citizenship as the west-backed regime continues its crackdown campaign to muzzle opposition and political dissent.

ISIS to Be Annihilated in Syria by End of 2017: Russian MP Syrian government will recapture the country’s eastern border and destroy ISIS terrorist group by the end of 2017, the head of Russian Lower House Committee for Defenses said on Monday.

Saudi Arabia Plans Extracting Uranium for Self-Sufficient Nuclear Program Saudi Arabia seeks to extract uranium in a bid to attain “self-sufficiency” in the production of “nuclear fuel”, a Saudi official said on Monday.

Bahraini Regime Jails Relatives of Exiled Activist A Bahraini woman and her son were sentenced on Monday to three years in prison for planting a "fake bomb", activists said.

Kuwaiti Govt. Resigns Amid Row with Parliament The emir of Kuwait has accepted the resignation of the government amid a row with parliament.

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Israel to be Wiped Out Before its Second Centennial: Hamas Chief

Wednesday 1 November 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Israel to be Wiped Out Before its Second Centennial: Hamas Chief
Alwaght-The Israeli regime will be wiped out before it celebrates a second centennial of its creation, Palestinian resistance movement Hamas leader has said.

Delivering a speech to the international conference of resistance scholars in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, on Wednesday, Hamas chief Ismail Haniyah said the Zionist project on the Palestinian territory had no future.

The comments come as the Israeli regime and its allies are celebrating the 100th anniversary of the UK-backed 1917 Balfour Declaration, which paved the way for the creation of the entity on Palestinian territories.

Haniyah further slammed the declaration and said it could not distort historical and geographical realities.

The document issued in November 1917 by the then British foreign secretary Arthur Balfour said the UK government “views with favor the establishment in Palestine” of Israel.

It set the stage for the Nakba Day (the Day of Catastrophe) in 1948, when hundreds of thousands of Palestinians fled or were expelled from their homes by Israel.

Haniyah further said the Palestinians based in the West Bank are still standing firm in pursuit of the nation’s cause and would launch anti-Israel Intifadas (Uprisings) one after another, adding that the Gaza Strip has also turned into a symbol of resistance against the occupying regime.

The conference, title “True Promise: Palestine between Balfour Declaration and Divine Promise,” began with a message sent by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Experts and scholars from 60 countries are taking part in the two-day event to discuss ways to support Palestinians across the world and stand against Israel’s occupation and atrocities.

Balfour declaration Nakba Day Hamas Ismail Haniyah

