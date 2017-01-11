Israel to be Wiped Out Before its Second Centennial: Hamas Chief

Alwaght-The Israeli regime will be wiped out before it celebrates a second centennial of its creation, Palestinian resistance movement Hamas leader has said.

Delivering a speech to the international conference of resistance scholars in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, on Wednesday, Hamas chief Ismail Haniyah said the Zionist project on the Palestinian territory had no future.

The comments come as the Israeli regime and its allies are celebrating the 100th anniversary of the UK-backed 1917 Balfour Declaration, which paved the way for the creation of the entity on Palestinian territories.

Haniyah further slammed the declaration and said it could not distort historical and geographical realities.

The document issued in November 1917 by the then British foreign secretary Arthur Balfour said the UK government “views with favor the establishment in Palestine” of Israel.

It set the stage for the Nakba Day (the Day of Catastrophe) in 1948, when hundreds of thousands of Palestinians fled or were expelled from their homes by Israel.

Haniyah further said the Palestinians based in the West Bank are still standing firm in pursuit of the nation’s cause and would launch anti-Israel Intifadas (Uprisings) one after another, adding that the Gaza Strip has also turned into a symbol of resistance against the occupying regime.

The conference, title “True Promise: Palestine between Balfour Declaration and Divine Promise,” began with a message sent by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Experts and scholars from 60 countries are taking part in the two-day event to discuss ways to support Palestinians across the world and stand against Israel’s occupation and atrocities.