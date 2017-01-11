Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 1 November 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Russia Slams US Sanctions on Iran as Illegal

Russia Slams US Sanctions on Iran as Illegal

The US is falling more into sanctions-mania, as the country probably has no other levers of foreign policy, Russian deputy foreign minister said touching on the latest US sanctions against 41 Iranian individuals and companies.

29 Yemenis killed in Latest Saudi Airstrikes Saudi regime’s latest airstrikes on neighboring Yemen have claimed lives of 29 civilians and injured several more

Iran Leader Urges Muslim World Fulfill Its Commitment on Palestinian Issue Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran has called on the Muslim world to commit to its “heavy responsibility” towards the Palestine issue

ISIS Truck Attack Kills 8, Injures 12 in Manhattan, New York At least eight people have been killed in the US city of New York after a box truck crashed into people.

Syria Peace Talks End with Emphasis on Territorial Integrity, War on Terror The guarantor states renewed commitment to territorial integrity of Syria, fighting terrorism and preserving the cessation of hostilities in de-escalation zones.

Iraqi Forces Recaptured All Disputed Areas from Kurdish Militias: Prime Minister Iraqi Prime Minister says that government forces had secured all parts of Iraq “disputed” between Baghdad and the Kurdish Regional Government .

Spain’s Top Court Nullifies Catalonia Independence Declaration Spain’s Constitutional Court has nullified Catalonia’s declaration of independence, announced by the region’s government on Friday

Hamas Leader Warns Israeli Regime: Blood for Blood, Destruction for Destruction Palestinian Hamas movement leader Ismail Haniyah on Tuesday said the resistance movement intends to respond to the Israeli regime’s killing of seven Gaza fighters.

Lebanon Dismantles Mossad Espionage Cell Lebanese security forces have busted another espionage cell collecting sensitive information and passing it to the notorious Israeli spy agency Mossad.

Iraqi Forces Surround Last ISIS Bastion Al-Qaim Iraqi forces Tuesday battled up to the edge of al-Qaim, the largest town still held by ISIS Takfiri terrorist group in the country

Russian Submarine Targets ISIS in Syria from Mediterranean A Russian submarine has fired a barrage of Kalibr cruise missiles from the Mediterranean Sea at targets in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor , destroying ISIS positions.

Iran Air Force Launches Drills, Unveils New Radar System Iran’s Air Force is conducting military maneuvers involving all the bases under its command throughout the country.

Massive Explosion Causes Many Casualties in Kabul’s Diplomatic Area A huge blast rocked the central area of the Afghan capital of Kabul, causing numerous casualties in the district where hosts embassies and government buildings.

Bahrain Muzzling Opposition: 32 Activists Convicted in Mass Trial Bahrain has imposed long-term jail sentences on 17 activists in a mass trial and stripped 15 more of their Bahraini citizenship as the west-backed regime continues its crackdown campaign to muzzle opposition and political dissent.

ISIS to Be Annihilated in Syria by End of 2017: Russian MP Syrian government will recapture the country’s eastern border and destroy ISIS terrorist group by the end of 2017, the head of Russian Lower House Committee for Defenses said on Monday.

Saudi Arabia Plans Extracting Uranium for Self-Sufficient Nuclear Program Saudi Arabia seeks to extract uranium in a bid to attain “self-sufficiency” in the production of “nuclear fuel”, a Saudi official said on Monday.

Bahraini Regime Jails Relatives of Exiled Activist A Bahraini woman and her son were sentenced on Monday to three years in prison for planting a "fake bomb", activists said.

Kuwaiti Govt. Resigns Amid Row with Parliament The emir of Kuwait has accepted the resignation of the government amid a row with parliament.

Israeli Airstrikes Kill 8 Palestinians in Gaza, Hamas, Islamic Jihad Reiterate Resistance After eight Palestinians have were killed by Israeli forces in Gaza, Hamas and Islamic Jihad have vowed continued resistance

Iran Rejects Saudi Claims on Tehran Role in Yemen Crisis as ’Ridiculous, Unfounded’ Iran has condemned “ridiculous and unfounded” remarks by Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister, accusing the Islamic Republic of “blocking peace efforts” in Yemen.

Russia Slams US Sanctions on Iran as Illegal

Wednesday 1 November 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Russia Slams US Sanctions on Iran as Illegal
Alwaght- The US is falling more into sanctions-mania, as the country probably has no other levers of foreign policy, Russian deputy foreign minister said touching on the latest US sanctions against 41 Iranian individuals and companies.

Asked by reporters to comment on sanctions US imposed on Iran, Sergei Ryabkov said, "Our approach to unilateral sanctions is universal. We consider such practices illegal, contrary to international law and the basic principles of interstate communication," Sputnik reported.

The statement comes less than a day after the US Treasury Department had announced the extension of sanctions on Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), imposed on October 13.

"As of today, about 70 countries exist in the world, whose citizens and organizations are in this or that way subject to American sanctions. This is a problem of global planetary scale — the United States is undermining by its policy the bases of normal interaction," he said.

US new sanctions on Iran have put in jeopardy nuclear deal reached between Iran and P5+I countries two years ago. Iran and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council – the United States, France, Britain, Russia and China – plus Germany signed the nuclear agreement, officially known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA),  on July 14, 2015 and started implementing it on January 16, 2016.

Under the JCPOA, Iran undertook to put limits on its nuclear program in exchange for the removal of nuclear-related sanctions imposed against Tehran.

Russian deputy foreign minister underlined that the existing agreement on the Iran's nuclear program shouldn't be changed. According to Ryabkov, a basic concern now is "to fully preserve what has been achieved."

"I would not say that the US administration is directly threatening to get out of the deal. Strictly speaking, the US administration warns that if it does not achieve its goal in terms of 'improving' the agreement, then options are possible. But in our opinion, no changes, additions, adjustments to the current agreement are possible because it represents a very well-adjusted, delicate balance of interests and compromises," Ryabkov told journalists.

Ryabkov has voiced an opinion that the US would be responsible for the failure of the JCPOA.

"The situation is aggravating, because the mood in the US Congress is very, very anti-Iranian. But ultimately, the responsibility for the hypothetical collapse of the JCPOA will be entirely on the American side. They heard all the assessments from Russia, Iran, European colleagues, China. And they should understand that the consequences of reckless steps in this sphere will be extremely difficult," Ryabkov told journalists.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has concluded that Moscow expected to discuss the issue during Russian President Vladimir Putin's Wednesday visit to Tehran.

"The conversation will be about international issues, including taking into account the actions of the US administration, which is trying to increase the sanctions pressure both on Russia and Iran."

According to Ryabkov, Russia and Iran need to decrease their dependence on the US dollar, as well as the US banking system. He pointed out that many countries are beginning to understand this.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Russia Iran US Sanctions JCPOA

