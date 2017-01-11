Russia Slams US Sanctions on Iran as Illegal

Alwaght- The US is falling more into sanctions-mania, as the country probably has no other levers of foreign policy, Russian deputy foreign minister said touching on the latest US sanctions against 41 Iranian individuals and companies.

Asked by reporters to comment on sanctions US imposed on Iran, Sergei Ryabkov said, "Our approach to unilateral sanctions is universal. We consider such practices illegal, contrary to international law and the basic principles of interstate communication," Sputnik reported.

The statement comes less than a day after the US Treasury Department had announced the extension of sanctions on Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), imposed on October 13.

"As of today, about 70 countries exist in the world, whose citizens and organizations are in this or that way subject to American sanctions. This is a problem of global planetary scale — the United States is undermining by its policy the bases of normal interaction," he said.

US new sanctions on Iran have put in jeopardy nuclear deal reached between Iran and P5+I countries two years ago. Iran and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council – the United States, France, Britain, Russia and China – plus Germany signed the nuclear agreement, officially known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), on July 14, 2015 and started implementing it on January 16, 2016.

Under the JCPOA, Iran undertook to put limits on its nuclear program in exchange for the removal of nuclear-related sanctions imposed against Tehran.

Russian deputy foreign minister underlined that the existing agreement on the Iran's nuclear program shouldn't be changed. According to Ryabkov, a basic concern now is "to fully preserve what has been achieved."

"I would not say that the US administration is directly threatening to get out of the deal. Strictly speaking, the US administration warns that if it does not achieve its goal in terms of 'improving' the agreement, then options are possible. But in our opinion, no changes, additions, adjustments to the current agreement are possible because it represents a very well-adjusted, delicate balance of interests and compromises," Ryabkov told journalists.

Ryabkov has voiced an opinion that the US would be responsible for the failure of the JCPOA.

"The situation is aggravating, because the mood in the US Congress is very, very anti-Iranian. But ultimately, the responsibility for the hypothetical collapse of the JCPOA will be entirely on the American side. They heard all the assessments from Russia, Iran, European colleagues, China. And they should understand that the consequences of reckless steps in this sphere will be extremely difficult," Ryabkov told journalists.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has concluded that Moscow expected to discuss the issue during Russian President Vladimir Putin's Wednesday visit to Tehran.

"The conversation will be about international issues, including taking into account the actions of the US administration, which is trying to increase the sanctions pressure both on Russia and Iran."

According to Ryabkov, Russia and Iran need to decrease their dependence on the US dollar, as well as the US banking system. He pointed out that many countries are beginning to understand this.