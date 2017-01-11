29 Yemenis killed in Latest Saudi Airstrikes

Alwaght- Saudi regime's latest airstrikes on neighboring Yemen have claimed lives of 29 civilians and injured several more.

At least 27 Yemeni civilians were killed and nine more wounded after an air strike by a Saudi-led coalition hit a market in Yemen’s northern Saada province on Wednesday, the al-Masirah television network reported.

The death is expected to rise, as a search operation is still underway at the site of the attack.

According to Reuters, the deadly raid, which struck the Sahar district of the vast territory, on the border with Saudi Arabia, reduced the site to a heap of twisted sheet metal.

Medics gathered corpses and laid them in a group.

A vehicle was also targeted by Saudi fighter jets in the province’s al-Dhaher District, killing two more civilians.

Saudi Arabia and a coalition of its allies have been incessantly pounding Yemen since March 2015 in an attempt to crush the popular Ansarullah movement and reinstate former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, who is a staunch ally of the Riyadh regime.

More than 13,000 people have been killed since the onset of the campaign.

Last month, the United Nations blacklisted the coalition for infanticide during its war on Yemen.

The annual blacklist, released by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on October 5, said the actions of the Riyadh-led alliance in Yemen “objectively led to that party being listed for the killing and maiming of children.”