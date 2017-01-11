Iran Leader Urges Muslim World Fulfill Its Commitment on Palestinian Issue

Alwaght- Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran has called on the Muslim world to commit to its “heavy responsibility” towards the Palestine issue.

In a message addressed to Chairman of the International Union of Resistance Scholars, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday, “The heavy and unforgettable responsibility for Palestine rests upon the shoulders of the entire Muslim world,” Press TV reported.

“I recommend that all individuals, who feel the importance of this great responsibility, continue to fight against the usurping Zionist regime using diversified tactics,” the Leader pointed out.

Ayatollah Khamenei noted that the political, religious and academic elite as well as the leaders of Muslim countries shoulder a greater part of this responsibility, giving assurances that the resistance campaign against the Israeli regime will “definitely” succeed.

The union convened a conference in the Lebanese capital city of Beirut on Wednesday, focusing on the issue of Palestine.

Experts and scholars from 60 countries are taking part in the two-day conference to discuss ways to support Palestinians across the world and stand against Israel’s occupation and atrocities.