  Wednesday 1 November 2017
North Korea, NATO’s East Strategy

North Korea, NATO’s East Strategy The military organization seeks joining US row with North Korea to create new justification for existence.

Saudi Bioterrorism Source of Yemen Cholera Epidemic: Official Saudi Arabia’s brutal bombing campaign with poison gas all over Yemen is the source of world’s deadliest cholera epidemic in the country devastated by war.

Iran’s Defense Capabilities Non-Negotiable: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says Iran’s defense might will not be negotiated, stressing the country’s resolve to strengthen its defense capabilities .

Saudi Arabia ’Not Normal’ Since Iranian Revolution in 1979: Crown Prince Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, has confessed that the ultra-conservative Arab state had been “not normal” for the past 30 years, blaming rigid doctrines that have governed society.

Saudi-Led Regimes Bribed, Threatened African States to Isolate Qatar Saudi-led regimes boycotting Qatar have ’bribed and blackmailed’ African countries to join its attempt to isolate the country, Qatar’s foreign minister has said.

Syria Talks End with Emphasis on Territorial Integrity, War on Terror

Syria Talks End with Emphasis on Territorial Integrity, War on Terror

The guarantor states renewed commitment to territorial integrity of Syria, fighting terrorism and preserving the cessation of hostilities in de-escalation zones.

Six Killed in New York, US after Truck Crashed into People At least six people have been killed in the US city of New York after a box truck crashed into people.

Iraqi Forces Secured all Disputed Areas: PM Al Abadi Iraqi Prime Minister says that government forces had secured all parts of Iraq “disputed” between Baghdad and the Kurdish Regional Government .

Spain’s Top Court Nullifies Catalonia Independence Declaration Spain’s Constitutional Court has nullified Catalonia’s declaration of independence, announced by the region’s government on Friday

Hamas Leader Warns Israeli Regime; Blood for Blood, Destruction for Destruction Palestinian Hamas movement leader Ismail Haniyah on Tuesday said the resistance movement intends to respond to the Israeli regime’s killing of seven Gaza fighters.

Lebanon Dismantles another Mossad Espionage Cell Lebanese security forces have busted another espionage cell collecting sensitive information and passing it to the notorious Israeli spy agency Mossad.

Iraqi Forces Surround Last ISIS Bastion al-Qaim Iraqi forces Tuesday battled up to the edge of al-Qaim, the largest town still held by ISIS Takfiri terrorist group in the country

Russian Kalibr Cruise Missiles Fired from Mediterranean Target ISIS in Syria A Russian submarine has fired a barrage of Kalibr cruise missiles from the Mediterranean Sea at targets in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor , destroying ISIS positions.

Iran Air Force Launches Drills, Unveils New Radar System Iran’s Air Force is conducting military maneuvers involving all the bases under its command throughout the country.

Massive Explosion Causes Many Casualties in Kabul’s Diplomatic Area A huge blast rocked the central area of the Afghan capital of Kabul, causing numerous casualties in the district where hosts embassies and government buildings.

Bahrain Muzzling Opposition: 32 Activists Convicted in Mass Trial Bahrain has imposed long-term jail sentences on 17 activists in a mass trial and stripped 15 more of their Bahraini citizenship as the west-backed regime continues its crackdown campaign to muzzle opposition and political dissent.

ISIS to Be Annihilated in Syria by End of 2017: Russian MP Syrian government will recapture the country’s eastern border and destroy ISIS terrorist group by the end of 2017, the head of Russian Lower House Committee for Defenses said on Monday.

Saudi Arabia Plans Extracting Uranium for Self-Sufficient Nuclear Program Saudi Arabia seeks to extract uranium in a bid to attain “self-sufficiency” in the production of “nuclear fuel”, a Saudi official said on Monday.

Bahraini Regime Jails Relatives of Exiled Activist A Bahraini woman and her son were sentenced on Monday to three years in prison for planting a "fake bomb", activists said.

Kuwaiti Govt. Resigns Amid Row with Parliament The emir of Kuwait has accepted the resignation of the government amid a row with parliament.

Israeli Airstrikes Kill 8 Palestinians in Gaza, Hamas, Islamic Jihad Reiterate Resistance After eight Palestinians have were killed by Israeli forces in Gaza, Hamas and Islamic Jihad have vowed continued resistance

Iran Rejects Saudi Claims on Tehran Role in Yemen Crisis as ’Ridiculous, Unfounded’ Iran has condemned “ridiculous and unfounded” remarks by Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister, accusing the Islamic Republic of “blocking peace efforts” in Yemen.

Seventh Round of Syria Peace Talks Focuses on Deescalation Zones Seventh round of Astana peace talks on Syria has begun in Kazakhstan’s capital on Sunday

US, Allied Militants Celebrate Liberation of Raqqa over Bodies of Their Victims: Syrian FM Syria considers the claims of the United States and its so-called alliance about the liberation of Raqqa city from ISIS to be lies.

North Korea Stages Nuclear War Evacuation Drills amid US Threats North Korea has reportedly conducted rare mass-evacuation and blackout drills as fears of a nuclear war breaking out increase.

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Syria Talks End with Emphasis on Territorial Integrity, War on Terror

Syria Talks End with Emphasis on Territorial Integrity, War on Terror
Alwaght- The guarantor states renewed commitment to territorial integrity of Syria, fighting terrorism and preserving the cessation of hostilities in de-escalation zones.

“The guarantor states of Russia, Iran and Turkey are committed to Syria’s territorial integrity, reduction of violence and preservation of ceasefire in de-escalation zones,” the final statement, read out Tuesday by Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov, affirmed.

The statement highlighted the progress made in fighting ISIS, al-Nusra Front and other groups associated with these terrorist organizations, calling for unifying efforts to combat terrorist organizations outside the de-escalation zones.

It affirmed that the solution to the crisis in Syria is political, based on UN Security Council No. 2254, providing appropriate conditions to launch a national political dialogue.

The statement underlined the need to take firm measures to consolidate confidence and solve issues related to abductees with stress laid on the importance of delivering humanitarian assistance and providing safe corridors for aid delivery.

It also noted that the guarantor states will continue their efforts to hold the next round of talks in December.

Syria slams illegal Turkish, US military presence

Meanwhile, Head of the Syrian delegation to Astana 7 meeting, Bashar al-Jaafari said Turkey wouldn’t commit to its obligations in line with the de-escalation zones agreement, noting that this matter was discussed with the Russian and Iranian guarantors.

He added that since Astana 6th meeting, Turkish forces infiltrated Syrian territory, in cooperation and coordination with al-Nusra Front terrorists contrary to Ankara’s obligations under the agreement of de-escalation zones among the guarantor states.

The US military presence in Syria is aggression and occupation, said al-Jaafari, adding that Damascus issued an official statement and sent it to the UN Security Council stating that US military presence and the hostile actions committed by the so-called international coalition as aggression on Syria’s sovereignty.

The first round of the Astana talks, organized by guarantor states took place on January 23-24 and brought together representatives from the Damascus government and opposition groups.

The conflict in Syria started in March 2011, with the government of President Bashar al Assad blaming some Western states and their regional allies of backing Takfiri terrorists wreaking havoc in the country.

