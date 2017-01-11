Syria Peace Talks End with Emphasis on Territorial Integrity, War on Terror

Alwaght- Astana 7 Syria peace talks ended on Tuesday with the guarantor states renewing commitment to territorial integrity of Syria, fighting terrorism and preserving the cessation of hostilities in de-escalation zones.

“The guarantor states of Russia, Iran and Turkey are committed to Syria’s territorial integrity, reduction of violence and preservation of ceasefire in de-escalation zones,” the final statement, read out by Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov, affirmed.

The statement highlighted the progress made in fighting ISIS, al-Nusra Front and other groups associated with these terrorist organizations, calling for unifying efforts to combat terrorist organizations outside the de-escalation zones.

It affirmed that the solution to the crisis in Syria is political, based on UN Security Council No. 2254, providing appropriate conditions to launch a national political dialogue.

The statement underlined the need to take firm measures to consolidate confidence and solve issues related to abductees with stress laid on the importance of delivering humanitarian assistance and providing safe corridors for aid delivery.

It also noted that the guarantor states will continue their efforts to hold the next round of talks in December.

Syria slams illegal Turkish, US military presence

Meanwhile, Head of the Syrian delegation to Astana 7 meeting, Bashar al-Jaafari said Turkey wouldn’t commit to its obligations in line with the de-escalation zones agreement, noting that this matter was discussed with the Russian and Iranian guarantors.

He added that since Astana 6th meeting, Turkish forces infiltrated Syrian territory, in cooperation and coordination with al-Nusra Front terrorists contrary to Ankara’s obligations under the agreement of de-escalation zones among the guarantor states.

The US military presence in Syria is aggression and occupation, said al-Jaafari, adding that Damascus issued an official statement and sent it to the UN Security Council stating that US military presence and the hostile actions committed by the so-called international coalition as aggression on Syria’s sovereignty.

The first round of the Astana talks, organized by guarantor states took place on January 23-24 and brought together representatives from the Damascus government and opposition groups.

The conflict in Syria started in March 2011, with the government of President Bashar al Assad blaming some Western states and their regional allies of backing Takfiri terrorists wreaking havoc in the country.