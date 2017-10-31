Six Killed in New York, US after Truck Crashed into People

Alwaght-At least six people have been killed in the US city of New York Manhattan region after a box truck crashed into people.

According to local media reports, a man on Tuesday afternoon drove a pickup truck down a lengthy stretch of bike path next to the Hudson River in Lower Manhattan, striking numerous people. The vehicle collided with a school bus from Stuyvesant High School.

There were some reports the man fired gunshots from the truck, but officials could not immediately confirm that. The police said a suspect had been taken into custody.

Officials said as many as six people had been killed and 11 injured.

A large section of the West Side Highway was closed for the investigation as hundreds of officers, including the bomb squad, responded to the scene.

The police said they were not looking for additional suspects.

Students at Stuyvesant High School reported they saw a man shooting from a pickup truck that appeared to have been rented from Home Depot, and then saw the truck turn and strike a school bus.

A video posted to social media showed bodies and bicycles on a bicycle path. Some people were being treated for injuries near a mangled school bus.

Manhattan is the most densely populated of New York City’s 5 boroughs. It's mostly made up of Manhattan Island, bounded by the Hudson, East and Harlem rivers.