ISIS Truck Attack Kills 8, Injures 12 in Manhattan, New York

Alwaght- At least eight people have been killed and over a dozen were injured in New York when a box truck crashed into people on Tuesday.

A 29-year-old man, identified by as Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, drove a rented pickup truck down a lengthy stretch of bike path next to the Hudson River in Lower Manhattan, in what authorities said was an act of terrorism.

The Uzbekistan-born immigrant suspect was shot in the abdomen by police and arrested after he crashed the truck into a school bus and fled his vehicle, authorities said.

A large section of the West Side Highway was closed for the investigation as hundreds of officers, including the bomb squad, responded to the scene.

CNN and The New York Times, each citing law enforcement sources, reported that investigators found a note left by the suspect claiming he carried out the attack in the name of ISIS terrorist group.

The police said they were not looking for additional suspects. Governor Andrew Cuomo said the suspect appeared to have acted alone.

“There’s no evidence to suggest a wider plot or a wider scheme. These are the actions of one individual meant to cause pain and harm and probably death,” Cuomo told the same news conference.

A video posted to social media showed bodies and bicycles on a bicycle path. Some people were being treated for injuries near a mangled school bus.

Manhattan is the most densely populated of New York City’s 5 boroughs. It's mostly made up of Manhattan Island, bounded by the Hudson, East and Harlem rivers.