  Wednesday 1 November 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Top Iranian Commanders Slam US, Vow to Maintain Country’s Defense Power

Top Iranian Commanders Slam US, Vow to Maintain Country’s Defense Power Top military commanders in Iran have vowed to maintain the country’s missile defense systems while lambasting the US for its continued pressure on Tehran .

North Korea, NATO’s East Strategy The military organization seeks joining US row with North Korea to create new justification for existence.

Saudi Bioterrorism Source of Yemen Cholera Epidemic: Official Saudi Arabia’s brutal bombing campaign with poison gas all over Yemen is the source of world’s deadliest cholera epidemic in the country devastated by war.

Iran’s Defense Capabilities Non-Negotiable: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says Iran’s defense might will not be negotiated, stressing the country’s resolve to strengthen its defense capabilities .

Saudi Arabia ’Not Normal’ Since Iranian Revolution in 1979: Crown Prince Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, has confessed that the ultra-conservative Arab state had been “not normal” for the past 30 years, blaming rigid doctrines that have governed society.

At least eight people have been killed in the US city of New York after a box truck crashed into people.

Iraqi Forces Recaptured All Disputed Areas from Kurdish Militias: Prime Minister Iraqi Prime Minister says that government forces had secured all parts of Iraq “disputed” between Baghdad and the Kurdish Regional Government .

Spain’s Top Court Nullifies Catalonia Independence Declaration Spain’s Constitutional Court has nullified Catalonia’s declaration of independence, announced by the region’s government on Friday

Hamas Leader Warns Israeli Regime: Blood for Blood, Destruction for Destruction Palestinian Hamas movement leader Ismail Haniyah on Tuesday said the resistance movement intends to respond to the Israeli regime’s killing of seven Gaza fighters.

Lebanon Dismantles Mossad Espionage Cell Lebanese security forces have busted another espionage cell collecting sensitive information and passing it to the notorious Israeli spy agency Mossad.

Iraqi Forces Surround Last ISIS Bastion Al-Qaim Iraqi forces Tuesday battled up to the edge of al-Qaim, the largest town still held by ISIS Takfiri terrorist group in the country

Russian Submarine Targets ISIS in Syria from Mediterranean A Russian submarine has fired a barrage of Kalibr cruise missiles from the Mediterranean Sea at targets in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor , destroying ISIS positions.

Iran Air Force Launches Drills, Unveils New Radar System Iran’s Air Force is conducting military maneuvers involving all the bases under its command throughout the country.

Massive Explosion Causes Many Casualties in Kabul’s Diplomatic Area A huge blast rocked the central area of the Afghan capital of Kabul, causing numerous casualties in the district where hosts embassies and government buildings.

Bahrain Muzzling Opposition: 32 Activists Convicted in Mass Trial Bahrain has imposed long-term jail sentences on 17 activists in a mass trial and stripped 15 more of their Bahraini citizenship as the west-backed regime continues its crackdown campaign to muzzle opposition and political dissent.

ISIS to Be Annihilated in Syria by End of 2017: Russian MP Syrian government will recapture the country’s eastern border and destroy ISIS terrorist group by the end of 2017, the head of Russian Lower House Committee for Defenses said on Monday.

Saudi Arabia Plans Extracting Uranium for Self-Sufficient Nuclear Program Saudi Arabia seeks to extract uranium in a bid to attain “self-sufficiency” in the production of “nuclear fuel”, a Saudi official said on Monday.

Bahraini Regime Jails Relatives of Exiled Activist A Bahraini woman and her son were sentenced on Monday to three years in prison for planting a "fake bomb", activists said.

Kuwaiti Govt. Resigns Amid Row with Parliament The emir of Kuwait has accepted the resignation of the government amid a row with parliament.

Israeli Airstrikes Kill 8 Palestinians in Gaza, Hamas, Islamic Jihad Reiterate Resistance After eight Palestinians have were killed by Israeli forces in Gaza, Hamas and Islamic Jihad have vowed continued resistance

Iran Rejects Saudi Claims on Tehran Role in Yemen Crisis as ’Ridiculous, Unfounded’ Iran has condemned “ridiculous and unfounded” remarks by Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister, accusing the Islamic Republic of “blocking peace efforts” in Yemen.

Seventh Round of Syria Peace Talks Focuses on Deescalation Zones Seventh round of Astana peace talks on Syria has begun in Kazakhstan’s capital on Sunday

US, Allied Militants Celebrate Liberation of Raqqa over Bodies of Their Victims: Syrian FM Syria considers the claims of the United States and its so-called alliance about the liberation of Raqqa city from ISIS to be lies.

North Korea Stages Nuclear War Evacuation Drills amid US Threats North Korea has reportedly conducted rare mass-evacuation and blackout drills as fears of a nuclear war breaking out increase.

Barzani Resigns as Iraqi Kurdish Region President The parliament of the Iraqi Kurdish region has approved a request by Masoud Barzani, the president of Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government, to step down.

Iraqi Forces Recaptured All Disputed Areas from Kurdish Militias: Prime Minister

Tuesday 31 October 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Alwaght- Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi on Tuesday evening announced that government forces had secured all parts of Iraq “disputed areas” between Baghdad and the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG).

At a press conference held in the capital, al-Abadi also accused certain KRG-linked media outlets -- which he did not identify by name -- of “openly inciting violence against federal forces”.

"Such incitement by Kurdish channels is unacceptable,” the prime minister asserted.

Recent weeks have seen Iraqi government forces move into several parts of the country “disputed” between Baghdad and the Erbil-based KRG, including the oil-rich Kirkuk province.

The deployments led to limited clashes between Iraqi troops and Kurdish Peshmerga forces, with a handful of casualties reported on both sides.

The developments followed weeks of simmering tensions between Baghdad and the Kurdistan Regional Government over the referendum, held on September 25 in open defiance of the central government in Baghdad.

Following the vote, Baghdad imposed a ban on direct international flights to the Kurdish region and called for a halt to its independent crude oil sales.

Two weeks ago, Iraq’s judiciary also issued arrest warrants for three senior Kurdish officials, who were allegedly behind the contentious plebiscite, which also faced strong opposition from regional countries, including Iran and Turkey. Iraq's Supreme Court has already ruled the referendum unconstitutional.

Despite all pressures, Kurdish leaders refused to renounce the breakaway vote making Iraqi prime minister to order troops deployment to disputed areas that were occupied by Kurdish militias after ISIS incursion into Iraq in 2014. Following the order, Iraqi army backed by Popular Mobilization Forces launched a multi-fronted operation on the Kurdish-held areas in Kirkuk, Saladin, Nineveh, and Diyala provinces and recaptured all disputed areas from Kurdish Peshmerga forces.

Iraq Kurdish Regional Government KRG AL Abadi Erbil

