Top Iran Military Commanders Lambast US, Vow to Maintain Country’s Defense Power

  Tuesday 31 October 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

North Korea, NATO’s East Strategy

North Korea, NATO’s East Strategy The military organization seeks joining US row with North Korea to create new justification for existence.

Saudi Bioterrorism Source of Yemen Cholera Epidemic: Official Saudi Arabia’s brutal bombing campaign with poison gas all over Yemen is the source of world’s deadliest cholera epidemic in the country devastated by war.

Iran’s Defense Capabilities Non-Negotiable: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says Iran’s defense might will not be negotiated, stressing the country’s resolve to strengthen its defense capabilities .

Saudi Arabia ’Not Normal’ Since Iranian Revolution in 1979: Crown Prince Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, has confessed that the ultra-conservative Arab state had been “not normal” for the past 30 years, blaming rigid doctrines that have governed society.

Saudi-Led Regimes Bribed, Threatened African States to Isolate Qatar Saudi-led regimes boycotting Qatar have ’bribed and blackmailed’ African countries to join its attempt to isolate the country, Qatar’s foreign minister has said.

Iraqi Forces Control all Disputed Areas: PM Al Abadi

Iraqi Prime Minister says that government forces had secured all parts of Iraq “disputed” between Baghdad and the Kurdish Regional Government .

Spain’s Top Court Nullifies Catalonia Independence Declaration Spain’s Constitutional Court has nullified Catalonia’s declaration of independence, announced by the region’s government on Friday

Hamas Leader Warns Israeli Regime; Blood for Blood, Destruction for Destruction Palestinian Hamas movement leader Ismail Haniyah on Tuesday said the resistance movement intends to respond to the Israeli regime’s killing of seven Gaza fighters.

Lebanon Dismantles another Mossad Espionage Cell Lebanese security forces have busted another espionage cell collecting sensitive information and passing it to the notorious Israeli spy agency Mossad.

Iraqi Forces Surround Last ISIS Bastion al-Qaim Iraqi forces Tuesday battled up to the edge of al-Qaim, the largest town still held by ISIS Takfiri terrorist group in the country

Russian Kalibr Cruise Missiles Fired from Mediterranean Target ISIS in Syria A Russian submarine has fired a barrage of Kalibr cruise missiles from the Mediterranean Sea at targets in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor , destroying ISIS positions.

Iran Air Force Launches Drills, Unveils New Radar System Iran’s Air Force is conducting military maneuvers involving all the bases under its command throughout the country.

Massive Explosion Causes Many Casualties in Kabul’s Diplomatic Area A huge blast rocked the central area of the Afghan capital of Kabul, causing numerous casualties in the district where hosts embassies and government buildings.

Bahrain Muzzling Opposition: 32 Activists Convicted in Mass Trial Bahrain has imposed long-term jail sentences on 17 activists in a mass trial and stripped 15 more of their Bahraini citizenship as the west-backed regime continues its crackdown campaign to muzzle opposition and political dissent.

ISIS to Be Annihilated in Syria by End of 2017: Russian MP Syrian government will recapture the country’s eastern border and destroy ISIS terrorist group by the end of 2017, the head of Russian Lower House Committee for Defenses said on Monday.

Saudi Arabia Plans Extracting Uranium for Self-Sufficient Nuclear Program Saudi Arabia seeks to extract uranium in a bid to attain “self-sufficiency” in the production of “nuclear fuel”, a Saudi official said on Monday.

Bahraini Regime Jails Relatives of Exiled Activist A Bahraini woman and her son were sentenced on Monday to three years in prison for planting a "fake bomb", activists said.

Kuwaiti Govt. Resigns Amid Row with Parliament The emir of Kuwait has accepted the resignation of the government amid a row with parliament.

Israeli Airstrikes Kill 8 Palestinians in Gaza, Hamas, Islamic Jihad Reiterate Resistance After eight Palestinians have were killed by Israeli forces in Gaza, Hamas and Islamic Jihad have vowed continued resistance

Iran Rejects Saudi Claims on Tehran Role in Yemen Crisis as ’Ridiculous, Unfounded’ Iran has condemned “ridiculous and unfounded” remarks by Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister, accusing the Islamic Republic of “blocking peace efforts” in Yemen.

Seventh Round of Syria Peace Talks Focuses on Deescalation Zones Seventh round of Astana peace talks on Syria has begun in Kazakhstan’s capital on Sunday

US, Allied Militants Celebrate Liberation of Raqqa over Bodies of Their Victims: Syrian FM Syria considers the claims of the United States and its so-called alliance about the liberation of Raqqa city from ISIS to be lies.

North Korea Stages Nuclear War Evacuation Drills amid US Threats North Korea has reportedly conducted rare mass-evacuation and blackout drills as fears of a nuclear war breaking out increase.

Barzani Resigns as Iraqi Kurdish Region President The parliament of the Iraqi Kurdish region has approved a request by Masoud Barzani, the president of Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government, to step down.

13 Afghan Policemen Killed after Taliban Attacked Security Post in Kunduz A deadly Taliban attack on a security post in northern Kunduz province of Afghanistan left at least thirteen people dead, the security officials said Sunday.

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Shiite

Resistance

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

ISIS Terrorist Group

Taliban

Wahhabism & Extremism

Kurds

NATO

Islamic Awakening

Al-Qaeda

Top Iran Military Commanders Lambast US, Vow to Maintain Country’s Defense Power

Top Iran Military Commanders Lambast US, Vow to Maintain Country’s Defense Power

Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari, the chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)

Top military commanders in Iran have vowed to maintain the country’s missile defense systems while lambasting the US for its continued pressure on Tehran .
Alwaght-Top military commanders in Iran have vowed to maintain the country's missile defense systems while lambasting the US for its continued pressure on Tehran over its military strength.

Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri said on Tuesday that the country’s development of its missile systems are based on domestic resources and sanctions by the hegemonic system would never affect it.

Speaking to reporters, Baqeri added that Iran’s missiles have a high accuracy and in many cases are capable of hitting their targets with pinpoint precision.

“We have repeatedly emphasized that the missiles of the Islamic Republic of Iran have been designed and manufactured only for defensive purposes and we have no intention to attack any country,” the senior commander said.

New US policy threatens Iran

In earlier remarks on Monday, Baqeri said the new policy announced by the US President Trump's administration is a "serious threat" aimed at toppling the Islamic Republic.

"After months, the Americans have come up with a strategy that can put our country or the independent countries in trouble," he told a national conference on civilian defense in Tehran Monday.

Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri

Baqeri dismissed any negotiations with the US, saying Iran will "definitely" leave the nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) if new US measures provide for sanctions to “snap back” into place.

Iran missile can target US forces across the region

Meanwhile, the commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) says there is currently no need for Iran to extend the range of its missiles, which is enough to strike the American forces deployed to the region in case of any US aggression against the country.

During a Tuesday conference titled ‘A World Without Terror’ in Tehran, Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari said Iranian missiles have currently a range of up to 2,000 kilometers based on the limits set by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

“There is the capability to increase this range, but it is sufficient for now as the Americans are present within a 2,000-kilometer radius around the country, and would get a response in the case of any invasion,” he said.

US would lose war with Iran

The senior general, however, said “the Americans fear the consequences of a war with Iran, and are well aware that they would be the losers if such a war breaks out.”

Jafari further pointed to US attempts to undermine Iran’s national missile program through sanctions and economic pressure on the country, stressing, however, that such hostile measures cannot break the Iranian nation’s resistance.

Elsewhere, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani said on Tuesday that the country’s defense issues, including its missile program, are not negotiable at all.

Iran will not renegotiate nuclear deal

Shamkhani said on Tuesday that the Islamic Republic would never renegotiate any of the provisions of the landmark nuclear deal, JCPOA, reached between Iran and the P5+1 group of countries more than two years ago.

“On defensive issue, we will not renegotiate under any circumstances,” he added.

Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani

 “The Islamic Republic of Iran has proved in practice that it is abiding by the agreement and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has also confirmed it eight times,” the SNSC secretary pointed out.

He emphasized that Iran would continue with strength to meet its needs in the defense sector through its domestic capabilities.

Shamkhani pointed to the US extension of the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) and said such restrictions would never have any influence on the Iranian nation’s fundamental measures to defend its national identity and integrity.

The US House of Representatives, in Congress, on Thursday voted overwhelmingly to impose new sanctions against Iran's ballistic missile program. The "Iran Ballistic Missiles and International Sanctions Enforcement Act" was passed in the lower chamber of Congress with 423 votes in favor and two against.

To become law, the bill would have to pass the US Senate and be signed into law by President Trump.

