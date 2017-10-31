Russian Submarine Targets ISIS in Syria from Mediterranean

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 1 November 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

North Korea, NATO’s East Strategy

North Korea, NATO’s East Strategy The military organization seeks joining US row with North Korea to create new justification for existence.

Saudi Bioterrorism Source of Yemen Cholera Epidemic: Official Saudi Arabia’s brutal bombing campaign with poison gas all over Yemen is the source of world’s deadliest cholera epidemic in the country devastated by war.

Iran’s Defense Capabilities Non-Negotiable: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says Iran’s defense might will not be negotiated, stressing the country’s resolve to strengthen its defense capabilities .

Saudi Arabia ’Not Normal’ Since Iranian Revolution in 1979: Crown Prince Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, has confessed that the ultra-conservative Arab state had been “not normal” for the past 30 years, blaming rigid doctrines that have governed society.

Saudi-Led Regimes Bribed, Threatened African States to Isolate Qatar Saudi-led regimes boycotting Qatar have ’bribed and blackmailed’ African countries to join its attempt to isolate the country, Qatar’s foreign minister has said.

Syria Talks End with Emphasis on Territorial Integrity, War on Terror

Syria Talks End with Emphasis on Territorial Integrity, War on Terror

The guarantor states renewed commitment to territorial integrity of Syria, fighting terrorism and preserving the cessation of hostilities in de-escalation zones.

Six Killed in New York, US after Truck Crashed into People At least six people have been killed in the US city of New York after a box truck crashed into people.

Iraqi Forces Secured all Disputed Areas: PM Al Abadi Iraqi Prime Minister says that government forces had secured all parts of Iraq “disputed” between Baghdad and the Kurdish Regional Government .

Spain’s Top Court Nullifies Catalonia Independence Declaration Spain’s Constitutional Court has nullified Catalonia’s declaration of independence, announced by the region’s government on Friday

Hamas Leader Warns Israeli Regime; Blood for Blood, Destruction for Destruction Palestinian Hamas movement leader Ismail Haniyah on Tuesday said the resistance movement intends to respond to the Israeli regime’s killing of seven Gaza fighters.

Lebanon Dismantles another Mossad Espionage Cell Lebanese security forces have busted another espionage cell collecting sensitive information and passing it to the notorious Israeli spy agency Mossad.

Iraqi Forces Surround Last ISIS Bastion Al-Qaim Iraqi forces Tuesday battled up to the edge of al-Qaim, the largest town still held by ISIS Takfiri terrorist group in the country

Russian Submarine Targets ISIS in Syria from Mediterranean A Russian submarine has fired a barrage of Kalibr cruise missiles from the Mediterranean Sea at targets in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor , destroying ISIS positions.

Iran Air Force Launches Drills, Unveils New Radar System Iran’s Air Force is conducting military maneuvers involving all the bases under its command throughout the country.

Massive Explosion Causes Many Casualties in Kabul’s Diplomatic Area A huge blast rocked the central area of the Afghan capital of Kabul, causing numerous casualties in the district where hosts embassies and government buildings.

Bahrain Muzzling Opposition: 32 Activists Convicted in Mass Trial Bahrain has imposed long-term jail sentences on 17 activists in a mass trial and stripped 15 more of their Bahraini citizenship as the west-backed regime continues its crackdown campaign to muzzle opposition and political dissent.

ISIS to Be Annihilated in Syria by End of 2017: Russian MP Syrian government will recapture the country’s eastern border and destroy ISIS terrorist group by the end of 2017, the head of Russian Lower House Committee for Defenses said on Monday.

Saudi Arabia Plans Extracting Uranium for Self-Sufficient Nuclear Program Saudi Arabia seeks to extract uranium in a bid to attain “self-sufficiency” in the production of “nuclear fuel”, a Saudi official said on Monday.

Bahraini Regime Jails Relatives of Exiled Activist A Bahraini woman and her son were sentenced on Monday to three years in prison for planting a "fake bomb", activists said.

Kuwaiti Govt. Resigns Amid Row with Parliament The emir of Kuwait has accepted the resignation of the government amid a row with parliament.

Israeli Airstrikes Kill 8 Palestinians in Gaza, Hamas, Islamic Jihad Reiterate Resistance After eight Palestinians have were killed by Israeli forces in Gaza, Hamas and Islamic Jihad have vowed continued resistance

Iran Rejects Saudi Claims on Tehran Role in Yemen Crisis as ’Ridiculous, Unfounded’ Iran has condemned “ridiculous and unfounded” remarks by Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister, accusing the Islamic Republic of “blocking peace efforts” in Yemen.

Seventh Round of Syria Peace Talks Focuses on Deescalation Zones Seventh round of Astana peace talks on Syria has begun in Kazakhstan’s capital on Sunday

US, Allied Militants Celebrate Liberation of Raqqa over Bodies of Their Victims: Syrian FM Syria considers the claims of the United States and its so-called alliance about the liberation of Raqqa city from ISIS to be lies.

North Korea Stages Nuclear War Evacuation Drills amid US Threats North Korea has reportedly conducted rare mass-evacuation and blackout drills as fears of a nuclear war breaking out increase.

Massive Explosion Causes Many Casualties in Kabul’s Diplomatic Area

Six Killed in New York, US after Truck Crashed into People

Saudi Arabia Plans Extracting Uranium for Self-Sufficient Nuclear Program

Iraqi Forces Secured all Disputed Areas: PM Al Abadi

Mega Dream: Bin Salman’s NEOM Project Hardly Feasible

Bahrain Muzzling Opposition: 32 Activists Convicted in Mass Trial

Spain’s Top Court Nullifies Catalonia Independence Declaration

ISIS to Be Annihilated in Syria by End of 2017: Russian MP

Bahraini Regime Jails Relatives of Exiled Activist

Kurdish Militias Helped 100s ISIS Terrorists Flee Hawijah before Liberation by Iraqi Forces

Hamas Leader Warns Israeli Regime; Blood for Blood, Destruction for Destruction

Lebanon Dismantles another Mossad Espionage Cell

Top Iran Military Commanders Lambast US, Vow to Maintain Country’s Defense Power

Syria Talks End with Emphasis on Territorial Integrity, War on Terror

UK Sells Saudi Arabia £1.1 Billion Arms in 6 Months as Regime Continues Bombing Yemen

Chinese Yuan to Replace US Dollar in Global Oil Trade: Report

Why Syrian Govt. Considers Kurds’ Autonomy Demand Negotiable?

Top UN Official Describes Humanitarian Situation in Yemen as ’Shocking’

US, Allied Militants Celebrate Liberation of Raqqa over Bodies of Their Victims: Syrian FM

Syrian Forces Advance on in ISIS-Held Terrorists in Deir ez-Zor

Russia Targeted in “BadRabbit” Cyber Attacks

Israeli Regime Threatens Iran with War

EU Warns of Cracks after Catalonia Declared Independence from Spain

UN Says Myanmar Army Killed High Number of Muslims

US Leaders’ Divisive Attempts in Iran Desperate, Fruitless: Foreign Ministry

Qatar’s Emir Fearful of Saudi-Led Regimes Military Action against Doha

Saudi Arabia ’Not Normal’ Since Iranian Revolution in 1979: Crown Prince

No Justice Expected for Bahraini Civilians Charged in Military Court: HRW

Iran Dismantles Terrorist Team in West Azerbaijan Province

Russia Accuses US of Supporting ISIS Terrorists in Syria

Qatar Cites Jealousy in Saudi-Led Efforts to Snatch its 2022 World Cup Rights

UN Probe into Saudi Crimes in Yemen Not Promising

Britain Shields Israeli Regime, Bans Palestinian Anti-Balfour Adverts

US Airdropping Weapons, Food to ISIS in Iraq, Syria: Iran Cmdr.

Over 100 European ISIS Terrorists Face Death Penalty in Iraq

Saudi Warplanes Kill 12 Yemeni Civilians Including 4 Children in Saada

Yemeni Forces Launch Missile Attack at Saudi Military Base

UK Should Impose Arms Ban on Saudi-Led Coalition Attacking Yemen: Labor Party

Turkey’s Military Presence in Syria Illegal: Foreign Minister

Saudi Crown Prince Visited Israel Secretly: Report

Syrian President Assad Rejects Iraq’s Kurdistan Referendum

ISIS Terrorists Cross into Syria from US-Controlled Western Iraq: Russia

Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces Cmdr. Demands US Troops Withdrawal

Seeing Syrian Govt. Winning War on Terror, Israeli Minister Urges US to Intervene

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Russian Submarine Targets ISIS in Syria from Mediterranean

Tuesday 31 October 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Russian Submarine Targets ISIS in Syria from Mediterranean
Alwaght- A Russian submarine has fired a barrage of Kalibr cruise missiles from the Mediterranean Sea at targets in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor governorate, destroying ISIS terrorist group positions.

 In a Tuesday statement, Russian Defense Ministry said, the ‘Veliky Novgorod’ attack submarine of the Varshavyanka class targeted positions of ISIS terrorist group.

The targets included several command points and a large weapons depot near the village of Abu Kemal, both of which were destroyed by the strike, the ministry said. A large group of militants was also successfully targeted.

The same vessel had previously attacked terrorist targets in Syria on October 5, when it fired Kalibr missiles simultaneously with the submarine ‘Kolpino’ of the same class.

The strike comes amid the Syrian army's operation assisted by the Russian aviation aimed at eliminating rest of terrorists in the Deir ez-Zor province after the historic lifting of the three-year ISIS siege of the city of Deir ez-Zor in September.

Earlier, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced that Russia's military operation launched in September 2015 at the request of the Syrian leadership is close to its end.

According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, over 90 percent of the Syrian territory has been freed from terrorists.

In the course of Russia's campaign to assist Damascus in its fight against terrorism in order to settle the crisis by conducting a national reconciliation dialogue, the government forces liberated — among other areas in the country — the second largest Syrian city of Aleppo, the ancient city of Palmyra and most recently Deir ez-Zor city from terrorists.

