Russian Kalibr Cruise Missiles Fired from Mediterranean Target ISIS in Syria

Alwaght- A Russian submarine has fired a barrage of Kalibr cruise missiles from the Mediterranean Sea at targets in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor governorate, destroying ISIS terrorist group positions.

In a Tuesday statement, Russian Defense Ministry said, the ‘Veliky Novgorod’ attack submarine of the Varshavyanka class targeted positions of ISIS terrorist group.

The targets included several command points and a large weapons depot near the village of Abu Kemal, both of which were destroyed by the strike, the ministry said. A large group of militants was also successfully targeted.

The same vessel had previously attacked terrorist targets in Syria on October 5, when it fired Kalibr missiles simultaneously with the submarine ‘Kolpino’ of the same class.

The strike comes amid the Syrian army's operation assisted by the Russian aviation aimed at eliminating rest of terrorists in the Deir ez-Zor province after the historic lifting of the three-year ISIS siege of the city of Deir ez-Zor in September.

Earlier, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced that Russia's military operation launched in September 2015 at the request of the Syrian leadership is close to its end.

According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, over 90 percent of the Syrian territory has been freed from terrorists.

In the course of Russia's campaign to assist Damascus in its fight against terrorism in order to settle the crisis by conducting a national reconciliation dialogue, the government forces liberated — among other areas in the country — the second largest Syrian city of Aleppo, the ancient city of Palmyra and most recently Deir ez-Zor city from terrorists.