Iran Air Force Launches Drills, Unveils New Radar System

  Tuesday 31 October 2017
Iraqi forces Tuesday battled up to the edge of al-Qaim, the largest town still held by ISIS Takfiri terrorist group in the country

Tuesday 31 October 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Iran’s domestically-built advanced supersonic Saeqeh 2 fighter jet

Iran’s Air Force is conducting military maneuvers involving all the bases under its command throughout the country.
The two-day drills, codenamed Fada’ian-e Harim-e Velayat 7 (Death-defying Defenders of Velayat’s Sanctuary) 7, began on Tuesday morning.

Brigadier General Massoud Rouzkhosh, the spokesman for the drills, had said on Monday that the Air Force’s Shahid Babayi Airbase in Iran’s central Isfahan Province would be playing the pivotal role among the bases.

Dozens of the Air Force’s strategic Sukho-24, F-4, F-5, F-7, F-14, MiG-29, and Sa’egheh (Lightning bolt) fighter bombers would be participating in the maneuvers, alongside interceptor and refueling aircraft, as well as manned and unmanned reconnaissance planes, Boeing 707 and 747 cargo planes, and logistical aircraft.

The Air Force is scheduled to drill air-to-surface and surface-to-air firing, and test-fire highly-destructive air-to-air munitions, as well as to practice aerial fire control and surveillance.

The missiles to be used are of the laser-guided, television-guided, radar-guided, and thermal types.

Meanwhile, on the eve of the drills, Iran unveiled a state-of-the-art radar system designed and manufactured by the country’s military experts.

The advanced radar system named “Afaq” (horizons) was put on display during a ceremony on Monday with Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami in attendance.

Speaking at the ceremony, Brigadier General Hatami hailed the production of the radar system and said it was developed thanks to the endeavors of domestic experts at the Defense Ministry.

Iran has in recent years made great headways in manufacturing a broad range of military equipment, including air defense systems that use cutting-edge technologies.

Tehran has repeatedly stated that its military might is defensive in nature and poses no threat to other countries.

 

