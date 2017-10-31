Massive Explosion Causes Many Casualties in Kabul’s Diplomatic Area

Alwaght- A huge blast rocked the central area of the Afghan capital of Kabul, causing numerous casualties in the district where hosts embassies and government buildings.

Local agency TOLOnews‏ said the blast was a suicide bombing that took place in 14th Street of Wazir Akbar Khan of Kabul.

A Reuters television team counted eight people who appeared to have been killed, besides several wounded at the scene, which was shrouded in smoke from the explosion. All the casualties appeared to be Afghan civilians.

Afghan government employees are said to be among those killed. Local security forces have cordoned off the area.

The blast follows a series of attacks in or around Kabul this month, including one on a Shiite mosque in the city that killed more than 50 people and a separate attack on an army training facility that killed at least 15 soldiers.