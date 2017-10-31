Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

North Korea, NATO's East Strategy

North Korea, NATO’s East Strategy The military organization seeks joining US row with North Korea to create new justification for existence.

Saudi Bioterrorism Source of Yemen Cholera Epidemic: Official Saudi Arabia’s brutal bombing campaign with poison gas all over Yemen is the source of world’s deadliest cholera epidemic in the country devastated by war.

Iran’s Defense Capabilities Non-Negotiable: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says Iran’s defense might will not be negotiated, stressing the country’s resolve to strengthen its defense capabilities .

Saudi Arabia ’Not Normal’ Since Iranian Revolution in 1979: Crown Prince Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, has confessed that the ultra-conservative Arab state had been “not normal” for the past 30 years, blaming rigid doctrines that have governed society.

Saudi-Led Regimes Bribed, Threatened African States to Isolate Qatar Saudi-led regimes boycotting Qatar have ’bribed and blackmailed’ African countries to join its attempt to isolate the country, Qatar’s foreign minister has said.

Massive Explosion Causes Many Casualties in Kabul's Diplomatic Area

Massive Explosion Causes Many Casualties in Kabul's Diplomatic Area

A huge blast rocked the central area of the Afghan capital of Kabul, causing numerous casualties in the district where hosts embassies and government buildings.

Bahrain Muzzling Opposition: 32 Activists Convicted in Mass Trial Bahrain has imposed long-term jail sentences on 17 activists in a mass trial and stripped 15 more of their Bahraini citizenship as the west-backed regime continues its crackdown campaign to muzzle opposition and political dissent.

ISIS to Be Annihilated in Syria by End of 2017: Russian MP Syrian government will recapture the country’s eastern border and destroy ISIS terrorist group by the end of 2017, the head of Russian Lower House Committee for Defenses said on Monday.

Saudi Arabia Plans Extracting Uranium for Self-Sufficient Nuclear Program Saudi Arabia seeks to extract uranium in a bid to attain “self-sufficiency” in the production of “nuclear fuel”, a Saudi official said on Monday.

Bahraini Regime Jails Relatives of Exiled Activist A Bahraini woman and her son were sentenced on Monday to three years in prison for planting a "fake bomb", activists said.

Kuwaiti Govt. Resigns Amid Row with Parliament The emir of Kuwait has accepted the resignation of the government amid a row with parliament.

Israeli Airstrikes Kill 8 Palestinians in Gaza, Hamas, Islamic Jihad Reiterate Resistance After eight Palestinians have were killed by Israeli forces in Gaza, Hamas and Islamic Jihad have vowed continued resistance

Iran Rejects Saudi Claims on Tehran Role in Yemen Crisis as ’Ridiculous, Unfounded’ Iran has condemned “ridiculous and unfounded” remarks by Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister, accusing the Islamic Republic of “blocking peace efforts” in Yemen.

Seventh Round of Syria Peace Talks Focuses on Deescalation Zones Seventh round of Astana peace talks on Syria has begun in Kazakhstan’s capital on Sunday

US, Allied Militants Celebrate Liberation of Raqqa over Bodies of Their Victims: Syrian FM Syria considers the claims of the United States and its so-called alliance about the liberation of Raqqa city from ISIS to be lies.

North Korea Stages Nuclear War Evacuation Drills amid US Threats North Korea has reportedly conducted rare mass-evacuation and blackout drills as fears of a nuclear war breaking out increase.

Barzani Resigns as Iraqi Kurdish Region President The parliament of the Iraqi Kurdish region has approved a request by Masoud Barzani, the president of Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government, to step down.

13 Afghan Policemen Killed after Taliban Attacked Security Post in Kunduz A deadly Taliban attack on a security post in northern Kunduz province of Afghanistan left at least thirteen people dead, the security officials said Sunday.

Qatar’s Emir Fearful of Saudi-Led Regimes Military Action against Doha Qatar’s Emir has warned against any military confrontation over the ongoing diplomatic dispute between his country and four other Saudi-led Arab regimes.

Syrian Forces Advance on in ISIS-Held Terrorists in Deir ez-Zor Syrian forces are making progress in operations against terrorists in Deir ez-Zor province

President Rouhani Vows Iran to Continue Producing Self-Defense Missiles Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani has vowed that the Islamic Republic will not bow to pressure and will continue to produce missiles for its defense.

Yemeni Forces Shoot Down Ultra-Modern Saudi Typhoon Warplane Yemeni armed forces say they shot down a Saudi Arabian Air Force Typhoon warplane flying over east of the country’s capital Sana’a .

Iraqi Kurdistan Region’s President Resigns: Report President of Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Massoud Barzani has reportedly resigned.

18 Dead after Terror Attacks in Somali Capital At least 18 people, including a former lawmaker were killed and several others wounded in two terrorist attacks at a hotel in the Somali capital on Saturday.

US Worked with Saudi Regime, Qatar, Turkey to Support Terrorists in Syria: Ex-Qatari PM The United States coordinated support by Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey for terrorists operating against the Syrian government

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Massive Explosion Causes Many Casualties in Kabul's Diplomatic Area

Tuesday 31 October 2017

Massive Explosion Causes Many Casualties in Kabul’s Diplomatic Area

Afghan policemen carry an injuried after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan October 31, 2017 © Mohammad Ismail / Reuters

A huge blast rocked the central area of the Afghan capital of Kabul, causing numerous casualties in the district where hosts embassies and government buildings.
Alwaght- A huge blast rocked the central area of the Afghan capital of Kabul, causing numerous casualties in the district where hosts embassies and government buildings.

Local agency TOLOnewssaid the blast was a suicide bombing that took place in 14th Street of Wazir Akbar Khan of Kabul.

A Reuters television team counted eight people who appeared to have been killed, besides several wounded at the scene, which was shrouded in smoke from the explosion. All the casualties appeared to be Afghan civilians.

Afghan government employees are said to be among those killed. Local security forces have cordoned off the area.

The blast follows a series of attacks in or around Kabul this month, including one on a Shiite mosque in the city that killed more than 50 people and a separate attack on an army training facility that killed at least 15 soldiers.

Afghanistan Kabul Explosion Diplomatic Area Casualties

