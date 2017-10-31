Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 31 October 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

North Korea, NATO's East Strategy

North Korea, NATO's East Strategy The military organization seeks joining US row with North Korea to create new justification for existence.

Saudi Bioterrorism Source of Yemen Cholera Epidemic: Official Saudi Arabia’s brutal bombing campaign with poison gas all over Yemen is the source of world’s deadliest cholera epidemic in the country devastated by war.

Iran’s Defense Capabilities Non-Negotiable: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says Iran’s defense might will not be negotiated, stressing the country’s resolve to strengthen its defense capabilities .

Saudi Arabia ’Not Normal’ Since Iranian Revolution in 1979: Crown Prince Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, has confessed that the ultra-conservative Arab state had been “not normal” for the past 30 years, blaming rigid doctrines that have governed society.

Saudi-Led Regimes Bribed, Threatened African States to Isolate Qatar Saudi-led regimes boycotting Qatar have ’bribed and blackmailed’ African countries to join its attempt to isolate the country, Qatar’s foreign minister has said.

Massive Explosion Causes Many Casualties in Kabul’s Diplomatic Area

Massive Explosion Causes Many Casualties in Kabul’s Diplomatic Area

A huge blast rocked the central area of the Afghan capital of Kabul, causing numerous casualties in the district where hosts embassies and government buildings.

Bahrain Muzzling Opposition: 32 Activists Convicted in Mass Trial Bahrain has imposed long-term jail sentences on 17 activists in a mass trial and stripped 15 more of their Bahraini citizenship as the west-backed regime continues its crackdown campaign to muzzle opposition and political dissent.

ISIS to Be Annihilated in Syria by End of 2017: Russian MP Syrian government will recapture the country’s eastern border and destroy ISIS terrorist group by the end of 2017, the head of Russian Lower House Committee for Defenses said on Monday.

Saudi Arabia Plans Extracting Uranium for Self-Sufficient Nuclear Program Saudi Arabia seeks to extract uranium in a bid to attain “self-sufficiency” in the production of “nuclear fuel”, a Saudi official said on Monday.

Bahraini Regime Jails Relatives of Exiled Activist A Bahraini woman and her son were sentenced on Monday to three years in prison for planting a "fake bomb", activists said.

Kuwaiti Govt. Resigns Amid Row with Parliament The emir of Kuwait has accepted the resignation of the government amid a row with parliament.

Israeli Airstrikes Kill 8 Palestinians in Gaza, Hamas, Islamic Jihad Reiterate Resistance After eight Palestinians have were killed by Israeli forces in Gaza, Hamas and Islamic Jihad have vowed continued resistance

Iran Rejects Saudi Claims on Tehran Role in Yemen Crisis as ’Ridiculous, Unfounded’ Iran has condemned “ridiculous and unfounded” remarks by Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister, accusing the Islamic Republic of “blocking peace efforts” in Yemen.

Seventh Round of Syria Peace Talks Focuses on Deescalation Zones Seventh round of Astana peace talks on Syria has begun in Kazakhstan’s capital on Sunday

US, Allied Militants Celebrate Liberation of Raqqa over Bodies of Their Victims: Syrian FM Syria considers the claims of the United States and its so-called alliance about the liberation of Raqqa city from ISIS to be lies.

North Korea Stages Nuclear War Evacuation Drills amid US Threats North Korea has reportedly conducted rare mass-evacuation and blackout drills as fears of a nuclear war breaking out increase.

Barzani Resigns as Iraqi Kurdish Region President The parliament of the Iraqi Kurdish region has approved a request by Masoud Barzani, the president of Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government, to step down.

13 Afghan Policemen Killed after Taliban Attacked Security Post in Kunduz A deadly Taliban attack on a security post in northern Kunduz province of Afghanistan left at least thirteen people dead, the security officials said Sunday.

Qatar’s Emir Fearful of Saudi-Led Regimes Military Action against Doha Qatar’s Emir has warned against any military confrontation over the ongoing diplomatic dispute between his country and four other Saudi-led Arab regimes.

Syrian Forces Advance on in ISIS-Held Terrorists in Deir ez-Zor Syrian forces are making progress in operations against terrorists in Deir ez-Zor province

President Rouhani Vows Iran to Continue Producing Self-Defense Missiles Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani has vowed that the Islamic Republic will not bow to pressure and will continue to produce missiles for its defense.

Yemeni Forces Shoot Down Ultra-Modern Saudi Typhoon Warplane Yemeni armed forces say they shot down a Saudi Arabian Air Force Typhoon warplane flying over east of the country’s capital Sana’a .

Iraqi Kurdistan Region’s President Resigns: Report President of Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Massoud Barzani has reportedly resigned.

18 Dead after Terror Attacks in Somali Capital At least 18 people, including a former lawmaker were killed and several others wounded in two terrorist attacks at a hotel in the Somali capital on Saturday.

US Worked with Saudi Regime, Qatar, Turkey to Support Terrorists in Syria: Ex-Qatari PM The United States coordinated support by Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey for terrorists operating against the Syrian government

Analysis

North Korea, NATO's East Strategy

Tuesday 31 October 2017
 
 
 
 
 
North Korea, NATO's East Strategy

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg

The military organization seeks joining US row with North Korea to create new justification for existence.

Alwaght- In a meeting with the Japanese security and defense officials in Tokyo, the NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday highlighted the threats posed to Japan and the East Asia region by North Korea, adding that Pyongyang was a dangerous threat to the whole world.

Reiterating the concerns about the North Korean “provocative and reckless” behavior, the NATO chief also pointed to its long-range missiles program, saying that Pyongyang has emerged as a global threat able to fire ballistic missiles as far as Europe and North America, including the western coast of the US.

Jens Stoltenberg also called on relevant parties to step up political and economic strains on North Korea and add to the existing restrictions.

“NATO strongly supports political, diplomatic, and economic pressure on North Korea and we welcome the strengthening of the sanctions”, he was quoted as saying, adding that these measures, rather than the military confrontation, are viable. The NATO head for some time has been accentuating the pressures as the working way to curb Pyongyang military programs.

These are coming while the North Korean leader Kim jong-un responded to the American President Donald Trump who during his last month United Nations General Assembly speech said that the US could “totally destroy North Korea” if the need arises. Jong-un, also condemning the massive joint US-Japan-South Korea military drills, wrote an open letter last week, addressing the parliaments around the world and calling on the West to change behavior. He went on to urge them to understand the international community's demands for global peace and justice, and also to be highly conscious of the "aggressive" and thoughtless moves of Trump who wants to take the world towards an appalling nuclear tragedy.

The North Korean leader’s letter is widely seen as carrying no aggressive view of the European countries and only asks them to stand in the face of Trump's dangerous threats.

But what is driving NATO to meddle in the US-North Korea row and take anti-Pyongyang stances? 

1. Global problems and NATO existence:  The Northern Atlantic Treaty Organization was formed in 1949 to counter threats imposed by Soviets on Europe. Before the Cold War end, the military bloc members' number saw a rise, but after breakup of the Soviet Union in the early 1990s, its existence and identity faced questions and so very tangibly lost its practicality.

But this regional security organization has redefined the way security is explained. NATO now enumerates many threats to provide reasons for it to continue living and self-identifying, including terrorism, radical Islamism, rise of monopolistic capitalism and new hegemonic powers like China, and a fear of Russian power revival.

The military bloc now finds it highly crucial to look to the East for survival. The view started almost from 1990 and has gone on to date. In fact, eruption of any crisis and tension across the world, especially in the Far East, West Asia, and Central Asia, gives justification for the NATO intervention, something providing excuse for it to justify its existence. The Pyongyang threat is one of the issues extremely exploited to exhibit the NATO as a still practical military organization.

2. NATO budget and addressing US interests: NATO was founded in a time when Europe was too bankrupt to pay for the bulky organization's high costs. The US, unharmed economically by the devastating war, paid the largest share of foundation. Washington, even to our present day, pays nearly two-thirds of the NATO budget, something giving it the honor of being the leading member, and so according to the realistic logic of power, securing Washington’s interests has been a priority for the NATO. With this in mind, now that North Korea and the US are engaged in a verbal war, the NATO, unavoidably, comes to boost the Washington's global stance against Pyongyang.

3. Curbing Far East's potential risks to the US

Russia is a military rival to the US as China is taking on the country as an economic power. These two powers have constantly been an obsession to Washington that wants to block their global moves and, if possible, their progression. To this end, the Americans are resorting to presence in the East under the excuse of saving the global peace. This is one of their strategies to restrict their eastern rivals. The North Korean crisis provides the US with an excuse for presence in the region. the US set up military bases and deployed air defense systems to South Korea that according to Chinese and Russian officials will damage the balance of power in the region.

Pyongyang missile tests gave the Americans the pretext to dispatch THAAD anti-aircraft systems to South Korea. The system deployment to the Korean Peninsula drew strong objection of Moscow and Beijing. They argue that the radars of the THAAD system will spy on their military activities in the region. in addition the missile system itself provoked more North Korea military tests, including the hydrogen bomb tested in mid-September.

The US does more to ensure direct military presence in the region. It conducts regular military exercises, sends navy vessels to the region, and signs security pacts with regional allies, with the North Korean threat excuse remaining the main drive behind all. In fact, exaggeration of the Pyongyang threat has been considerably in work to boost influence and presence of the Americans in the East Asia. Surfing the waves of regional problems, the US pretends to be taking action to protect allies from the North’s dangers but in reality, Washington intends to check Beijing and Moscow and get a toehold in the region. NATO's coming on board, on the other side, can effectively help Washington solidify foothold and pursue goals. 

