ISIS to Be Annihilated in Syria by End of 2017: Russian MP

Alwaght- Syrian government will recapture the country's eastern border and destroy ISIS terrorist group by the end of 2017, the head of Russian Lower House Committee for Defenses said on Monday.

RIA Novosti cited Member of Parliament Vladimir Shamanov "We count upon the scenario in which [Syrian] government forces restore control over the eastern border of the Syrian Arab Republic and the ISIS ceases to exist as a military structure”.

The MP was speaking at a meeting between members of the parliamentary defense committees of Russia and Kazakhstan on Monday.

Also on Monday Russian business daily Kommersant quoted unnamed “military-diplomatic sources” as saying that Russia planned to reduce its military presence in Syria in the nearest future, because the counter-terrorist operation was nearing its end. However, the sources noted that the anti-aircraft defense systems protecting sites used by the Russian Air Force would remain in the country, Russia Today reported.