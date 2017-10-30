Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Saudi Bioterrorism Source of Yemen Cholera Epidemic: Official

Saudi Bioterrorism Source of Yemen Cholera Epidemic: Official Saudi Arabia’s brutal bombing campaign with poison gas all over Yemen is the source of world’s deadliest cholera epidemic in the country devastated by war.

Iran’s Defense Capabilities Non-Negotiable: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says Iran’s defense might will not be negotiated, stressing the country’s resolve to strengthen its defense capabilities .

Saudi Arabia ’Not Normal’ Since Iranian Revolution in 1979: Crown Prince Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, has confessed that the ultra-conservative Arab state had been “not normal” for the past 30 years, blaming rigid doctrines that have governed society.

Saudi-Led Regimes Bribed, Threatened African States to Isolate Qatar Saudi-led regimes boycotting Qatar have ’bribed and blackmailed’ African countries to join its attempt to isolate the country, Qatar’s foreign minister has said.

Iran Says Israeli Regime’s Air Raids Inside Syria Unacceptable A top Iranian military commander has firmly stated that the Israeli regime cannot be allowed to violate Syrian territory at will.

Bahraini Regime Jails Relatives of Exiled Activist

A Bahraini woman and her son were sentenced on Monday to three years in prison for planting a "fake bomb", activists said.

Kuwaiti Govt. Resigns Amid Row with Parliament The emir of Kuwait has accepted the resignation of the government amid a row with parliament.

Israeli Forces Kill 8 Palestinians in Gaza, Hamas, Islamic Jihad Reiterate Resistance After eight Palestinians have were killed by Israeli forces in Gaza, Hamas and Islamic Jihad have vowed continued resistance

Iran Condemns ’Ridiculous, Unfounded’ Saudi Claims on Yemen Iran has condemned “ridiculous and unfounded” remarks by Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister, accusing the Islamic Republic of “blocking peace efforts” in Yemen.

Seventh Round of Syria Peace Talks Focuses on Deescalation Zones Seventh round of Astana peace talks on Syria has begun in Kazakhstan’s capital on Sunday

US, Allied Militants Celebrate Liberation of Raqqa over Bodies of Their Victims: Syrian FM Syria considers the claims of the United States and its so-called alliance about the liberation of Raqqa city from ISIS to be lies.

North Korea Stages Nuclear War Evacuation Drills amid US Threats North Korea has reportedly conducted rare mass-evacuation and blackout drills as fears of a nuclear war breaking out increase.

Barzani Resigns as Iraqi Kurdish Region President The parliament of the Iraqi Kurdish region has approved a request by Masoud Barzani, the president of Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government, to step down.

13 Afghan Policemen Killed after Taliban Attacked Security Post in Kunduz A deadly Taliban attack on a security post in northern Kunduz province of Afghanistan left at least thirteen people dead, the security officials said Sunday.

Qatar’s Emir Fearful of Saudi-Led Regimes Military Action against Doha Qatar’s Emir has warned against any military confrontation over the ongoing diplomatic dispute between his country and four other Saudi-led Arab regimes.

Syrian Forces Advance on in ISIS-Held Terrorists in Deir ez-Zor Syrian forces are making progress in operations against terrorists in Deir ez-Zor province

President Rouhani Vows Iran to Continue Producing Self-Defense Missiles Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani has vowed that the Islamic Republic will not bow to pressure and will continue to produce missiles for its defense.

Yemeni Forces Shoot Down Ultra-Modern Saudi Typhoon Warplane Yemeni armed forces say they shot down a Saudi Arabian Air Force Typhoon warplane flying over east of the country’s capital Sana’a .

Iraqi Kurdistan Region’s President Resigns: Report President of Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Massoud Barzani has reportedly resigned.

18 Dead after Terror Attacks in Somali Capital At least 18 people, including a former lawmaker were killed and several others wounded in two terrorist attacks at a hotel in the Somali capital on Saturday.

US Worked with Saudi Regime, Qatar, Turkey to Support Terrorists in Syria: Ex-Qatari PM The United States coordinated support by Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey for terrorists operating against the Syrian government

Saudi-Propagated Wahhabism Source of Terrorism: Iraqi Cmdr. A Senior Iraqi military official says ISIS Takfiris and other terrorist groups in the region get inspiration from Wahhabism, Saudi official radical ideology.

Iraqi Government Forces Control Kurdistan Borders after Deal Iraqi forces have peacefully taken control of all border crossings ringing the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government after an agreement with Kurdish authorities.

US Helicopter Crashes in Afghanistan, Soldier Killed A US soldier has been killed and six more wounded in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan, the military said on Saturday.

Israeli Regime Threatens Iran with War Israel has once again threatened Iran with war as the regime’s main ally, the US, has escalated its anti-Iran rhetoric.

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Kuwaiti Govt. Resigns Amid Row with Parliament

The emir of Kuwait has accepted the resignation of the government amid a row with parliament.
Alwaght- The emir of Kuwait has accepted the resignation of the government amid a row with parliament.

Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber al-Mubarak al-Sabah had offered the resignation of his government earlier on Monday.

The Persian Gulf Nation’s National Assembly was scheduled to hold two votes of no-confidence against Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs and acting Minister of Information Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah al-Mubarak al-Sabah on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.

According to the assembly's agenda, the legislators would have voted on motions submitted by 10 members of parliament on a range of issues.

The agenda included discussing the formation of temporary committees focused on youth and sports, housing and business environment for people with special needs, women and family affairs, and environment.

Prime Minister Sabah has held his post since 2011 and was reappointed after the parliamentary election the following year.

The parliament elected in November last year includes several lawmakers who had run on promises to keep pressure on the government and boost or at least keep privileges for citizens despite the economic challenges facing Kuwait in the wake of the dramatic drop in the prices of oil.

Tension also built up after the parliament and the government failed to reach satisfactory agreements on several issues, including the reinstatement of revoked citizenships.

Shaikh Jaber is largely expected to form the new cabinet amid speculation that the process would take more than three weeks since there is no specific timeframe for the formation of a government following its resignation.

The major oil producer has the oldest legislature among the Persian Gulf sheikhdoms and experiences frequent cabinet reshuffles. The latest government was formed in February.

