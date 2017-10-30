Kuwaiti Govt. Resigns Amid Row with Parliament

Alwaght- The emir of Kuwait has accepted the resignation of the government amid a row with parliament.

Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber al-Mubarak al-Sabah had offered the resignation of his government earlier on Monday.

The Persian Gulf Nation’s National Assembly was scheduled to hold two votes of no-confidence against Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs and acting Minister of Information Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah al-Mubarak al-Sabah on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.

According to the assembly's agenda, the legislators would have voted on motions submitted by 10 members of parliament on a range of issues.

The agenda included discussing the formation of temporary committees focused on youth and sports, housing and business environment for people with special needs, women and family affairs, and environment.

Prime Minister Sabah has held his post since 2011 and was reappointed after the parliamentary election the following year.

The parliament elected in November last year includes several lawmakers who had run on promises to keep pressure on the government and boost or at least keep privileges for citizens despite the economic challenges facing Kuwait in the wake of the dramatic drop in the prices of oil.

Tension also built up after the parliament and the government failed to reach satisfactory agreements on several issues, including the reinstatement of revoked citizenships.

Shaikh Jaber is largely expected to form the new cabinet amid speculation that the process would take more than three weeks since there is no specific timeframe for the formation of a government following its resignation.

The major oil producer has the oldest legislature among the Persian Gulf sheikhdoms and experiences frequent cabinet reshuffles. The latest government was formed in February.