  Tuesday 31 October 2017
Iran Rejects Saudi Claims on Tehran Role in Yemen Crisis as ’Ridiculous, Unfounded’

Monday 30 October 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Iran Rejects Saudi Claims on Tehran Role in Yemen Crisis as ’Ridiculous, Unfounded’

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi

Iran has condemned “ridiculous and unfounded” remarks by Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister, accusing the Islamic Republic of “blocking peace efforts” in Yemen.
Alwaght- Iran has condemned “ridiculous and unfounded” remarks by Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister who accused Tehran of “blocking peace efforts” in Yemen.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi's reaction on Monday came a day after Adel al-Jubeir addressed in Riyadh a gathering of his counterparts from the countries which have been involved in the brutal aggression against Yemen since 2015.

"The Saudi foreign minister's claim about Iran's obstruction of peace in Yemen is ridiculous and unfounded," Qassemi said.

"Repeating false claims at the Riyadh gathering will not reduce the burden of human and international responsibility on those who have committed heinous crimes of killing and destroying schools and hospitals to besieging and starving innocent and Muslim people."

Qassemi called on participants at the Riyadh summit "not to continue their mistakes and apologize to the Yemeni people in order to pave the way for a stop to the war and start of comprehensive negotiations."

In his address to the Riyadh gathering on Sunday, Jubeir accused Tehran of smuggling arms to Ansarullah fighters, saying they would not have continued operations without Iran's support.

"Iran is destroying all attempts to find a solution in Yemen, which has led to the failure of all political negotiations between the government and these militias,” he said.

Qassemi dismissed those charges, saying "the Islamic Republic of Iran condemned the aggression from the first hours it started and demanded the cessation of the war."

Iran "continues to reject the military solution in Yemen, and in this regard, it will not hesitate to make any effort to end this hideous and bloody war," the spokesman added.

The Saudi-led coalition started a bloody aggression on Yemen in March 2015 to oust the popular Ansarullah movement and restore to power fugitive Abdul Rabbuh Mansour Hadi who resigned as president and fled to Riyadh.  Over 13,000 Yemenis have been killed, mostly civilians including women and children, have been killed during the Saudi-led aggression.

The Saudis have failed to achieve their stated objective and are now stuck in the Yemen quagmire while indiscriminately bombarding the impoverished stated on an almost daily basis.

The Saudi-led aggression has crippled the country, causing widespread internal displacement, the collapse of the public health system, and leaving millions on the brink of famine.

Iran Saudi Arabia Yemen War Bahram Qassemi

