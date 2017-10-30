Dreams of Iraqi Kurdistan Region’s Secessionist President Die

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 30 October 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

Saudi Bioterrorism Source of Yemen Cholera Epidemic: Official

Saudi Bioterrorism Source of Yemen Cholera Epidemic: Official Saudi Arabia’s brutal bombing campaign with poison gas all over Yemen is the source of world’s deadliest cholera epidemic in the country devastated by war.

Iran’s Defense Capabilities Non-Negotiable: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says Iran’s defense might will not be negotiated, stressing the country’s resolve to strengthen its defense capabilities .

Saudi Arabia ’Not Normal’ Since Iranian Revolution in 1979: Crown Prince Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, has confessed that the ultra-conservative Arab state had been “not normal” for the past 30 years, blaming rigid doctrines that have governed society.

Saudi-Led Regimes Bribed, Threatened African States to Isolate Qatar Saudi-led regimes boycotting Qatar have ’bribed and blackmailed’ African countries to join its attempt to isolate the country, Qatar’s foreign minister has said.

Iran Says Israeli Regime’s Air Raids Inside Syria Unacceptable A top Iranian military commander has firmly stated that the Israeli regime cannot be allowed to violate Syrian territory at will.

News

US, Allied Militants Celebrate Liberation of Raqqa over Bodies of Their Victims: Syrian FM

US, Allied Militants Celebrate Liberation of Raqqa over Bodies of Their Victims: Syrian FM

Syria considers the claims of the United States and its so-called alliance about the liberation of Raqqa city from ISIS to be lies.

North Korea Stages Nuclear War Evacuation Drills amid US Threats North Korea has reportedly conducted rare mass-evacuation and blackout drills as fears of a nuclear war breaking out increase.

Barzani Resigns as Iraqi Kurdish Region President The parliament of the Iraqi Kurdish region has approved a request by Masoud Barzani, the president of Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government, to step down.

13 Afghan Policemen Killed after Taliban Attacked Security Post in Kunduz A deadly Taliban attack on a security post in northern Kunduz province of Afghanistan left at least thirteen people dead, the security officials said Sunday.

Qatar’s Emir Fearful of Saudi-Led Regimes Military Action against Doha Qatar’s Emir has warned against any military confrontation over the ongoing diplomatic dispute between his country and four other Saudi-led Arab regimes.

Syrian Forces Advance on in ISIS-Held Terrorists in Deir ez-Zor Syrian forces are making progress in operations against terrorists in Deir ez-Zor province

President Rouhani Vows Iran to Continue Producing Self-Defense Missiles Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani has vowed that the Islamic Republic will not bow to pressure and will continue to produce missiles for its defense.

Yemeni Forces Shoot Down Ultra-Modern Saudi Typhoon Warplane Yemeni armed forces say they shot down a Saudi Arabian Air Force Typhoon warplane flying over east of the country’s capital Sana’a .

Iraqi Kurdistan Region’s President Resigns: Report President of Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Massoud Barzani has reportedly resigned.

18 Dead after Terror Attacks in Somali Capital At least 18 people, including a former lawmaker were killed and several others wounded in two terrorist attacks at a hotel in the Somali capital on Saturday.

US Worked with Saudi Regime, Qatar, Turkey to Support Terrorists in Syria: Ex-Qatari PM The United States coordinated support by Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey for terrorists operating against the Syrian government

Saudi-Propagated Wahhabism Source of Terrorism: Iraqi Cmdr. A Senior Iraqi military official says ISIS Takfiris and other terrorist groups in the region get inspiration from Wahhabism, Saudi official radical ideology.

Iraqi Government Forces Control Kurdistan Borders after Deal Iraqi forces have peacefully taken control of all border crossings ringing the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government after an agreement with Kurdish authorities.

US Helicopter Crashes in Afghanistan, Soldier Killed A US soldier has been killed and six more wounded in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan, the military said on Saturday.

Israeli Regime Threatens Iran with War Israel has once again threatened Iran with war as the regime’s main ally, the US, has escalated its anti-Iran rhetoric.

Top UN Official Describes Humanitarian Situation in Yemen as ’Shocking’ Yemen’s Humanitarian situation is "shocking", a top UN official said on Saturday as the West-backed Saudi Arabia is continuing its two-and-a-half-year aggression on the most impoverished Arab nation.

CIA Plotted to Stage Miami Terror Attacks then Blame Fidel Castro: JFK Files The CIA considered bombing Miami to create a terror threat then blame Cuban leader Fidel Castro, according to the recently-published "JFK files."

No Justice Expected for Bahraini Civilians Charged in Military Court: HRW A telecom engineer abducted by security forces a year ago will be among the first Bahraini civilians to face a military court under an April 2017 constitutional amendment

EU Warns of Cracks after Catalonia Declared Independence from Spain Senior European Union official has warned that "more cracks" were emerging in the bloc on Friday after the Catalan parliament declared independence from Spain.

Kashmiris Mark 70 Years of ’Indian Occupation’ Masses in Indian-ruled Kashmir are marking seventy years of what they say is Indian army occupation of Kashmir.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Why Syrian Govt. Considers Kurds’ Autonomy Demand Negotiable?

Yemeni Forces Shoot Down Ultra-Modern Saudi Typhoon Warplane

Saudi Bioterrorism Source of Yemen Cholera Epidemic: Official

President Rouhani Vows Iran to Continue Producing Self-Defense Missiles

Dreams of Iraqi Kurdistan Region’s Secessionist President Die

UK Sells Saudi Arabia £1.1 Billion Arms in 6 Months as Regime Continues Bombing Yemen

Chinese Yuan to Replace US Dollar in Global Oil Trade: Report

CIA Plotted to Stage Miami Terror Attacks then Blame Fidel Castro: JFK Files

Iraq Launches Final Operation to Oust ISIS Terrorists

EU Warns of Cracks after Catalonia Declared Independence from Spain

US-Backed Kurds Take Syria’s largest Oil Field: Opportunities, Challenges

Russia, Qatar Boost Military Ties amid Persian Gulf Crisis

US-Led Coalition Jets Kill over 22 in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor

Iran’s Defense Capabilities Non-Negotiable: Leader

Kashmiris Mark 70 Years of ’Indian Occupation’

Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces Cmdr. Demands US Troops Withdrawal

Iran Slams Saudi Regime for Supporting Trump’s Anti-Iran Outbursts

Russia Targeted in “BadRabbit” Cyber Attacks

Syria Urges UN to Halt US Crimes against Civilians

Syria Denounces UN Report on Chemical Weapons

UAE Spends Millions to Cover-Up Egypt’s Human Rights Abuses

US Airdropping Weapons, Food to ISIS in Iraq, Syria: Iran Cmdr.

UN Probe into Saudi Crimes in Yemen Not Promising

Saudis to Buy US THAAD Missiles after Signing Deal for Russia’s S-400

Why Is EU Increasingly Separating Ways from Trump?

Britain Shields Israeli Regime, Bans Palestinian Anti-Balfour Adverts

Syrian President Assad Rejects Iraq’s Kurdistan Referendum

ISIS Terrorists Cross into Syria from US-Controlled Western Iraq: Russia

Seeing Syrian Govt. Winning War on Terror, Israeli Minister Urges US to Intervene

Qatari Emir Meets Iran’s Foreign Minister in Doha, Discuss Regional Crises

Qatar Cites Jealousy in Saudi-Led Efforts to Snatch its 2022 World Cup Rights

What Next after US Provides Safe Exit for ISIS in Syria’s Raqqa?

Yemeni Forces Launch Missile Attack at Saudi Military Base

Saudi-Led Alliance Blacklisted for Killing Yemeni Children

Over 100 European ISIS Terrorists Face Death Penalty in Iraq

In Focus

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

alwaght.com
Analysis

Dreams of Iraqi Kurdistan Region’s Secessionist President Die

Monday 30 October 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Dreams of Iraqi Kurdistan Region’s Secessionist President Die

Resigned president of Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government, Massoud Barzani

Opposition parties call for Barzani to leave office to allow an interim government to come to existence.

Related Content

Barzani Resigns as Iraqi Kurdish Region President

Kurdish Referendum, Three Risks Causing Turkish Antipathy

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- After two months of dispute between the central Iraqi government and the Kurdish regional government in north over the late September secession referendum, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has announced that it suspended the vote result and Masoud Barzani was made to relinquish his already expired presidency.

The September 25 vote on independence of the autonomous Kurdish region from Iraq unleashed a torrent of critical reactions both from Iraqi government and political circles and also foreign countries, and went on to end in spark of Kirkuk takeover conflict.

In mid-October clashes erupted between a coalition of advancing Iraqi forces and the Kurdish Peshmerga forces, raising the risk of the both sides' engagement in a long-term conflict. The several-day clashes built pressures on Masoud Barzani, the KRG president and the driving force of the breakaway poll. The unprecedentedly stern rebukes were directed against Barzani as he was recognized as being behind the plot to split the country and for his failed plan that resulted in the central government’s seizure of the disputed regions, on top of them Kirkuk that was seized by Peshmerga forces in June 2014 after ousting ISIS from the city.

Major disparagement poured against the veteran leader of Kurdistan by the opposition parties in the autonomous northern region. They blamed Barzani as the main cause behind the current crisis of Kurdistan for his pressing ahead with the independence referendum, turning down any domestic and foreign offers of mediation, and also turning a blind eye to the regional and international powers' warnings about the consequences of the secessionist agenda. They cite as examples of financial loss fall of Kirkuk's rich oilfields to Baghdad as well as the airports' income shrinking after neighboring countries decision to close their airspace to the region’s flights on central Iraqi government's request.

The key critics of Barzani, who also leads the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), are Gorran (Change) Movement, Coalition for Democracy and Justice, and also the Kurdistan Islamic Movement. They in past few weeks have run a campaign of demands calling for Barzani and his senior assistant Hemin Hawrami to leave office. The three opposition parties also issued a statement on Tuesday, demanding that Barzani-led KRG be dissolved and its powers be given to the relevant institutions as the law orders. Under domestic and foreign pressures, Barzani was finally made to step doawn and the parliament of the Iraqi Kurdistan region has approved his resignation.

Political initiatives

Some proposals have been made in the meantime to address the political crisis inside the region. Most significant of them was made by the Gorran Movement, a five-item initiative that also was welcomed by the Coalition for Democracy and Justice, led by the former prime minister of the Kurdish region Barham Salih, and also the Kurdistan Islamic Movement.

Here are the five items:

- Working towards the Kurdistan region’s unity

- Forming an interim government, or salvation government, through collective work of the Kurdish political parties based on a parliamentary system

- Interacting with the central government and working towards normalization of situation

- Dissolving the president post and transferring its powers to the cabinet

-And recognizing the regional parliament as the only eligible decision-making body

Barham Salih has said that the interim government is expected to settle the troubles showed face after the referendum and, most importantly, win the trust of the Kurdistan region’s citizens. The interim government should, moreover, unite the various Kurdish factions and parties and undertake the responsibility of going to the negotiation table with Baghdad, according to Salih. This initiative signals that 32 political parties and movements of Kurdistan region have agreed to send a board of negotiators to Baghdad for dialogue with the central government’s leaders.

On the other side, the post-vote events forced the authorities in Erbil to postpone the presidential and parliamentary elections for eight months. Earlier, Masoud Haider of the Gorran Movement had proposed to the Erbil-based parliament a roadmap to solve the crisis. According to the plan, the KRG was recommended to suspend the plebiscite result, Baghdad was asked to remove its forces from the “disputed regions”, and US-led international coalition’s forces was suggested to be entrusted with security of the disputed regions. The roadmap, additionally, calls for a time frame for Baghdad and Erbil to settle bilateral problems.

But how much such initiatives can find ground for implementation with regard to the region’s political predicament is a matter of questioning. Seeking to shift the blame on others like the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan and the Gorran by accusing them of “treason”, Barzani and his KDP are striving after staying the major party in charge of the power in the autonomous region. On the other side, the KDP leaders will hardly accede to suspension of the vote result as this will likely trigger disgruntlement from their hardline nationalist supporters. So, the political outlook of the region prefigures ongoing division in the Kurdish home. In fact, the salvation government is a natural outcome of these intra-Kurdish gaps.

Therefore, the KRG on Thursday froze, and not cancelled, the poll result, and unveiled its three-part plan: Starting negotiations with Baghdad, holding the fire, and suspending the vote result. On the opposite side, Baghdad immediately responded, calling for cancellation, not suspension, of the plebiscite outcome. The central government had other demands from Erbil, including saving the nation’s unity, respecting the constitution, and facilitating federal government’s control of the border crossings, airports, natural resources, Peshmerga forces, and the Kurdish security forces. But Iraqi government suspended its demands as preconditions to cease military campaign and ordered its forces to hold fire last week.

Barzani and power crisis

A collection of these developments brought Barzani under home and foreign strains. Beside lack of support for Barzani’s aspirations and Baghdad's tough opposition, some Kurdish factions raised their voice against the resigned president’s disregard of the consequences of separation ballot, labeled “unconstitutional” by Iraqi Supreme Court. Many of his opponents blame him for leadership weakness, arguing that his lack of alternative plans and ignoring the region’s inappropriate conditions stood firmly behind the new predicament the Kurdish people grappling with. They, moreover, find the Kirkuk and other areas defeat and seizure as a political and military catastrophe. Figures from Gorran Movement lashed out at Barzani for insecurity, war, and crisis. They are assertive in their idea that his shortsightedness and dictatorship forced Kurdistan region back to the pre-2003 conditions.

Barzani was well faced a power crisis as opponents find the referendum a miscalculation specifically associated with him. In their eyes, he declined to be realistic in assessing the political and military strength of their region, and that he exploited the breakaway vote solely to stay in power and restore his publicly lost legitimacy.

Some reports say Barzani relinquished power in favor of Nechirvan Barzani, his nephew and current prime minister of the region. For him, Necherwan Barzani in power is a backdoor through which he can guarantee influence in the future government. But the point is that the opposition parties at the parliament not only challenge the method of picking president and Masoud Barzani’s presidency of the region, but also they are at odds with the KDP over the presidential mandates' limits.

As it was expected, the political and field developments laid bare the Kurdish region’s weakness and crisis Barzani sought to cover up using provocation of the Kurdish nationalists. But the resultant fiasco drove him out of power.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Kurdish Region Barzani Secession Vote Iraq Kirkuk

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Protesters Set Fires, Clash with Police in Nairobi, Kenya
Iraqi Forces Guard Kirkuk`s Oild Field after Liberation from Kurdish Militias
Thousands of People Rally to Protest Hate, Racism in German Parliament
Fleeing Myanmar Regime`s Genocide, Rohingyas Stuck in Hell on Earth
Protesters Set Fires, Clash with Police in Nairobi, Kenya

Protesters Set Fires, Clash with Police in Nairobi, Kenya

Drone Footage Shows Moment ISIS Car Bombs Go off among Syrian Troops
Syrian Army Discovers More Arms in Newly-Liberated Al-Mayadeen City
Israeli Regime Forces Clash with Orthodox Jews Blocking Entrance to al-Quds in Protest against Army Draft
Fascist Anti-Islam Mob Clash with Counter-Demonstrators in Toronto, Canada