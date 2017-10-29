Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 30 October 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Saudi Bioterrorism Source of Yemen Cholera Epidemic: Official

Saudi Bioterrorism Source of Yemen Cholera Epidemic: Official Saudi Arabia’s brutal bombing campaign with poison gas all over Yemen is the source of world’s deadliest cholera epidemic in the country devastated by war.

Iran’s Defense Capabilities Non-Negotiable: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says Iran’s defense might will not be negotiated, stressing the country’s resolve to strengthen its defense capabilities .

Saudi Arabia ’Not Normal’ Since Iranian Revolution in 1979: Crown Prince Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, has confessed that the ultra-conservative Arab state had been “not normal” for the past 30 years, blaming rigid doctrines that have governed society.

Saudi-Led Regimes Bribed, Threatened African States to Isolate Qatar Saudi-led regimes boycotting Qatar have ’bribed and blackmailed’ African countries to join its attempt to isolate the country, Qatar’s foreign minister has said.

Iran Says Israeli Regime’s Air Raids Inside Syria Unacceptable A top Iranian military commander has firmly stated that the Israeli regime cannot be allowed to violate Syrian territory at will.

US, Allied Militants Celebrate Liberation of Raqqa over Bodies of Their Victims: Syrian FM

US, Allied Militants Celebrate Liberation of Raqqa over Bodies of Their Victims: Syrian FM

Syria considers the claims of the United States and its so-called alliance about the liberation of Raqqa city from ISIS to be lies.

North Korea Stages Nuclear War Evacuation Drills amid US Threats North Korea has reportedly conducted rare mass-evacuation and blackout drills as fears of a nuclear war breaking out increase.

Barzani Resigns as Iraqi Kurdish Region President The parliament of the Iraqi Kurdish region has approved a request by Masoud Barzani, the president of Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government, to step down.

13 Afghan Policemen Killed after Taliban Attacked Security Post in Kunduz A deadly Taliban attack on a security post in northern Kunduz province of Afghanistan left at least thirteen people dead, the security officials said Sunday.

Qatar’s Emir Fearful of Saudi-Led Regimes Military Action against Doha Qatar’s Emir has warned against any military confrontation over the ongoing diplomatic dispute between his country and four other Saudi-led Arab regimes.

Syrian Forces Advance on in ISIS-Held Terrorists in Deir ez-Zor Syrian forces are making progress in operations against terrorists in Deir ez-Zor province

President Rouhani Vows Iran to Continue Producing Self-Defense Missiles Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani has vowed that the Islamic Republic will not bow to pressure and will continue to produce missiles for its defense.

Yemeni Forces Shoot Down Ultra-Modern Saudi Typhoon Warplane Yemeni armed forces say they shot down a Saudi Arabian Air Force Typhoon warplane flying over east of the country’s capital Sana’a .

Iraqi Kurdistan Region’s President Resigns: Report President of Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Massoud Barzani has reportedly resigned.

18 Dead after Terror Attacks in Somali Capital At least 18 people, including a former lawmaker were killed and several others wounded in two terrorist attacks at a hotel in the Somali capital on Saturday.

US Worked with Saudi Regime, Qatar, Turkey to Support Terrorists in Syria: Ex-Qatari PM The United States coordinated support by Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey for terrorists operating against the Syrian government

Saudi-Propagated Wahhabism Source of Terrorism: Iraqi Cmdr. A Senior Iraqi military official says ISIS Takfiris and other terrorist groups in the region get inspiration from Wahhabism, Saudi official radical ideology.

Iraqi Government Forces Control Kurdistan Borders after Deal Iraqi forces have peacefully taken control of all border crossings ringing the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government after an agreement with Kurdish authorities.

US Helicopter Crashes in Afghanistan, Soldier Killed A US soldier has been killed and six more wounded in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan, the military said on Saturday.

Israeli Regime Threatens Iran with War Israel has once again threatened Iran with war as the regime’s main ally, the US, has escalated its anti-Iran rhetoric.

Top UN Official Describes Humanitarian Situation in Yemen as ’Shocking’ Yemen’s Humanitarian situation is "shocking", a top UN official said on Saturday as the West-backed Saudi Arabia is continuing its two-and-a-half-year aggression on the most impoverished Arab nation.

CIA Plotted to Stage Miami Terror Attacks then Blame Fidel Castro: JFK Files The CIA considered bombing Miami to create a terror threat then blame Cuban leader Fidel Castro, according to the recently-published "JFK files."

No Justice Expected for Bahraini Civilians Charged in Military Court: HRW A telecom engineer abducted by security forces a year ago will be among the first Bahraini civilians to face a military court under an April 2017 constitutional amendment

EU Warns of Cracks after Catalonia Declared Independence from Spain Senior European Union official has warned that "more cracks" were emerging in the bloc on Friday after the Catalan parliament declared independence from Spain.

Kashmiris Mark 70 Years of ’Indian Occupation’ Masses in Indian-ruled Kashmir are marking seventy years of what they say is Indian army occupation of Kashmir.

undefined
undefined
US, Allied Militants Celebrate Liberation of Raqqa over Bodies of Their Victims: Syrian FM

Sunday 29 October 2017
 
 
 
 
 
US, Allied Militants Celebrate Liberation of Raqqa over Bodies of Their Victims: Syrian FM

An SDF fighter in devastated Raqqa

Syria considers the claims of the United States and its so-called alliance about the liberation of Raqqa city from ISIS to be lies.

US-Backed Militias Retook Raqqa after Reducing It to Rubble, Killing 2000 Civilians, Letting ISIS Flee

Alwaght- Syria considers the claims of the United States and its so-called alliance about the liberation of Raqqa city from ISIS to be lies.

In a statement on Sunday, Syrian Foreign Ministry said propaganda on alleged liberation of Raqqa aims to divert international public opinion from the crimes committed by this alliance in Raqqa province.

The statement noted that that the US and its illegitimate alliance are misleading the international community about their intentions towards Syria.

The Syrian Foreign ministry noted that more than 90% of Raqqa city has been leveled due to the deliberate and barbaric bombardment of the city and the towns near it by the alliance, which also destroyed all services and infrastructures and forced tens of thousands of locals to leave the city and become refugees.

“The US and its allies are celebrating what they call the liberation of Raqqa over the bodies of their victims, as proven by the suffering of the forcibly-displaced citizens who are living on the roads and in camps due to the practices of the so-called “Syrian Democratic Forces” (SDF) which seize humanitarian aid meant to save the lives of Raqqa locals,” the statement added. detainment.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry went on to say that, ISIS wouldn’t have exited Raqqa and went to other areas to fight the Syrian and Iraqi armies there if it hadn’t been in collusion with the US and the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces.

The source affirmed that Syria still considers Raqqa to be an occupied city, and it can only be considered liberated when the Syrian Arab Army enters it.

The source added that the quick calls by the US and the alliance for rebuilding Raqqa is an act of scam and fraud on the public opinion seeking to cover up the destruction they caused in Raqqa.

Raqqa, the Syrian stronghold of the terrorist group ISIS was declared on October 20 “liberated” by both the predominantly-Kurdish SDF and the US. However, before US-backed militias enter into the destroyed city, several hundred ISIS fighters struck a deal with the SDF to take their family members and leave to ISIS-controlled parts of Deir ez-Zor governorate. Some foreign fighters reportedly stayed behind, refusing to surrender.

The Syrian city was taken after months of constant bombardment by coalition airstrikes and artillery shelling. The UN estimates that over 80 percent of the buildings in the city are now uninhabitable while reporters on the ground say literally not one of the houses was left unscathed in the fighting.

Pre-war, the city had some 220,000 residents. The Syrian violence caused mass migration, with tens of thousands arriving in Raqqa throughout the years, but under ISIS rule the city’s reduced to 200,000 by the beginning of the US-backed militias' siege in June.

Four months later, an overwhelming majority of the civilians had fled Raqqa, while some 1,800 to 1,900 were killed in the fighting. Coalition strikes accounted for at least 1,300 of those deaths, according to Airwars group, which records and verifies reports of deaths in Iraq and Syria. If the figure included the deaths since March, when the SDF started preparations for the siege, in would be above 2,000, higher than the estimated coalition kills during the capture of Mosul in Iraq, a city several times higher.

 

Tags :

Syria Raqqa Destroyed US SDF ISIS

