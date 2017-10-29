Syria Considers Raqqa Still Occupied as US-Backed Militants Replace ISIS

Alwaght- Syria considers the claims of the United States and its so-called alliance about the liberation of Raqqa city from ISIS to be lies.

In a statement on Sunday, Syrian Foreign Ministry said propaganda on alleged liberation of Raqqa aims to divert international public opinion from the crimes committed by this alliance in Raqqa province.

The statement noted that that the US and its illegitimate alliance are misleading the international community about their intentions towards Syria.

The Syrian Foreign ministry noted that more than 90% of Raqqa city has been leveled due to the deliberate and barbaric bombardment of the city and the towns near it by the alliance, which also destroyed all services and infrastructures and forced tens of thousands of locals to leave the city and become refugees.

“The US and its allies are celebrating what they call the liberation of Raqqa over the bodies of their victims, as proven by the suffering of the forcibly-displaced citizens who are living on the roads and in camps due to the practices of the so-called “Syrian Democratic Forces” (SDF) which seize humanitarian aid meant to save the lives of Raqqa locals,” the statement added. detainment.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry went on to say that ISIS wouldn’t have exited Raqqa and went to other areas to fight the Syrian and Iraqi armies there if it hadn’t been in collusion with the US and the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces.

The source affirmed that Syria still considers Raqqa to be an occupied city, and it can only be considered liberated when the Syrian Arab Army enters it.

The source added that the quick calls by the US and the alliance for rebuilding Raqqa is an act of scam and fraud on the public opinion seeking to cover up the destruction they caused in Raqqa.

On October 17, the SDF coalition announced that it had defeated ISIS in Raqqah and three days later said that it had fully recaptured the city from the terror group, following a military operation, which was launched in July without Damascus’ approval.