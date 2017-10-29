North Korea Stages Nuclear War Evacuation Drills amid US Threats

Alwaght- North Korea has reportedly conducted rare mass-evacuation and blackout drills as fears of a nuclear war breaking out increase.

Multiple sources told Seoul-based NK News that the drills have taken place in secondary and tertiary cities and towns, particularly along the east coast, but not in the capital city, Pyongyang.

The revelation comes during a time of heightening tensions between North Korea and the US following incessant threats by the US President Donald Trump including provocative military drills by Washington and its allies at the Korean Peninsula.

Pyongyang has responded to US belligerence through a series of nuclear and missile tests, including an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) capable of striking mainland America.

The unprecedented drills saw citizens practice leaving their homes behind or blacking out their light sources in the event of a bombing campaign.

Chun In-bum, a recently retired South Korean general, said he had never seen anything like this before. He said: “They must realize how serious the situation is.”

Over the weekend, US Defense Secretary General Jim Mattis continued Washington’s war mongering by warning of a “massive military response” if North Korea does launch a nuclear attack.

He also claimed that North Korea’s military was no match for the US-South Korean alliance and that diplomacy was most effective "when backed by credible military force".

The current tensions on the Korean Peninsula started following increased provocations by the US which includes military drills and deployment of warships and submarines in the region.

Pyongyang insists that developing its military defenses including nuclear weapons is important to counter incessant provocations by the US including a possible nuclear aggression.