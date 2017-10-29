Taliban Attack Leaves 13 Policemen Dead in Kunduz, Afghanistan

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Iran’s Defense Capabilities Non-Negotiable: Leader

Iran’s Defense Capabilities Non-Negotiable: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says Iran’s defense might will not be negotiated, stressing the country’s resolve to strengthen its defense capabilities .

Saudi Arabia ’Not Normal’ Since Iranian Revolution in 1979: Crown Prince Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, has confessed that the ultra-conservative Arab state had been “not normal” for the past 30 years, blaming rigid doctrines that have governed society.

Saudi-Led Regimes Bribed, Threatened African States to Isolate Qatar Saudi-led regimes boycotting Qatar have ’bribed and blackmailed’ African countries to join its attempt to isolate the country, Qatar’s foreign minister has said.

Iran Says Israeli Regime’s Air Raids Inside Syria Unacceptable A top Iranian military commander has firmly stated that the Israeli regime cannot be allowed to violate Syrian territory at will.

Britain Shields Israeli Regime, Bans Palestinian Anti-Balfour Adverts Britain has moved to shield the Israeli regime by banning adverts which highlight Palestinians’ objections to the Balfour Declaration.

A deadly Taliban attack on a security post in northern Kunduz province of Afghanistan left at least thirteen people dead, the security officials said Sunday.

Qatar’s Emir warns of Chaos if Persian Gulf Crisis is Solved Militarily Qatar’s Emir has warned against any military confrontation over the ongoing diplomatic dispute between his country and four other Saudi-led Arab regimes.

Syria Forces Close in on ISIS Terrorists in Deir ez-Zor Syrian forces are making progress in operations against terrorists in Deir ez-Zor province

President Rouhani Vows Iran to Continue Producing Self-Defense Missiles Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani has vowed that the Islamic Republic will not bow to pressure and will continue to produce missiles for its defense.

Yemeni Forces Shoot Down Ultra-Modern Saudi Typhoon Warplane Yemeni armed forces say they shot down a Saudi Arabian Air Force Typhoon warplane flying over east of the country’s capital Sana’a .

Iraqi Kurdistan Region’s President Resigns: Report President of Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Massoud Barzani has reportedly resigned.

18 Dead after Terror Attacks in Somali Capital At least 18 people, including a former lawmaker were killed and several others wounded in two terrorist attacks at a hotel in the Somali capital on Saturday.

US Worked with Saudi Regime, Qatar, Turkey to Support Terrorists in Syria: Ex-Qatari PM The United States coordinated support by Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey for terrorists operating against the Syrian government

Saudi-Propagated Wahhabism Source of Terrorism: Iraqi Cmdr. A Senior Iraqi military official says ISIS Takfiris and other terrorist groups in the region get inspiration from Wahhabism, Saudi official radical ideology.

Iraqi Government Forces Control Kurdistan Borders after Deal Iraqi forces have peacefully taken control of all border crossings ringing the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government after an agreement with Kurdish authorities.

US Helicopter Crashes in Afghanistan, Soldier Killed A US soldier has been killed and six more wounded in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan, the military said on Saturday.

Israeli Regime Threatens Iran with War Israel has once again threatened Iran with war as the regime’s main ally, the US, has escalated its anti-Iran rhetoric.

Top UN Official Describes Humanitarian Situation in Yemen as ’Shocking’ Yemen’s Humanitarian situation is "shocking", a top UN official said on Saturday as the West-backed Saudi Arabia is continuing its two-and-a-half-year aggression on the most impoverished Arab nation.

CIA Plotted to Stage Miami Terror Attacks then Blame Fidel Castro: JFK Files The CIA considered bombing Miami to create a terror threat then blame Cuban leader Fidel Castro, according to the recently-published "JFK files."

No Justice Expected for Bahraini Civilians Charged in Military Court: HRW A telecom engineer abducted by security forces a year ago will be among the first Bahraini civilians to face a military court under an April 2017 constitutional amendment

EU Warns of Cracks after Catalonia Declared Independence from Spain Senior European Union official has warned that "more cracks" were emerging in the bloc on Friday after the Catalan parliament declared independence from Spain.

Kashmiris Mark 70 Years of ’Indian Occupation’ Masses in Indian-ruled Kashmir are marking seventy years of what they say is Indian army occupation of Kashmir.

UN Says Myanmar Army Killed High Number of Muslims UN human rights investigators say death toll from the Myanmar army’s crackdown on Rohingya Muslims may be extremely high”.

Syria Denounces UN Report on Chemical Weapons Syria rejected the report of the UN and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons Joint Investigative Mechanism announced Thursday.

Russia Test-Fires Inter-Continental Ballistic Missiles from Land, Air, Sea Russia has test fired three intercontinental-range ballistic missiles (ICBM) as part of a routine exercise of the country’s strategic nuclear forces

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Alwaght-A deadly Taliban attack on a security post in northern Kunduz province of Afghanistan left at least thirteen people dead, the security officials said Sunday.

The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday morning in the vicinity of the restive Khanabad district.

The district administrative chief of Khanabad Hayatullah Amiri confirmed that a number of Taliban insurgents attacked a police check post in the district at around 3 am.

He said at least thirteen policemen lost their lives in the attack and only one policeman managed to escape the area.

Amiri further added that the Taliban militants also managed to take away with themselves several military equipment including a Humvee type armored personnel carrier, a police vehicle, and some weapons and ammunition.

According to Amiri, the attack was carried out on Adam Khan security post located along the highway connecting Khanabad with Kunduz city.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid claimed the attack.

Kunduz is a breadbasket region that borders Tajikistan to the north and sits on a major crossroad in the country.

The security situation in northern Kunduz province remains tense as the anti-government armed terrorists and militant groups are attempting to expand their insurgency in key northern provinces.

A wave of attacks this month targeting security forces across the country has killed more than 200 people. On Saturday, at least nine policemen were killed in separate Taliban attacks on their checkpoints in the Ghazni province.

A resurgent Taliban continues to spread chaos in Afghanistan despite the presence of US-led NATO forces in the country.

