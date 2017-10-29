13 Afghan Policemen Killed after Taliban Attacked Security Post in Kunduz

Alwaght-A deadly Taliban attack on a security post in northern Kunduz province of Afghanistan left at least thirteen police officers dead, the security officials said Sunday.

The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday morning in the vicinity of the restive Khanabad district.

The district administrative chief of Khanabad Hayatullah Amiri confirmed that a number of Taliban insurgents attacked a police check post in the district at around 3 am.

He said at least thirteen policemen lost their lives in the attack and only one policeman managed to escape the area.

Amiri further added that the Taliban militants also managed to take away with themselves military equipments including a Humvee type armored personnel carrier, a police vehicle, and some weapons and ammunition.

According to Amiri, the attack was carried out on Adam Khan security post located along the highway connecting Khanabad with Kunduz city.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid claimed the attack.

Kunduz is a breadbasket region that borders Tajikistan to the north and sits on a major crossroad in the country.

The security situation in northern Kunduz province remains tense as the anti-government armed terrorists and militant groups are attempting to expand their insurgency in key northern provinces.

A wave of attacks this month targeting security forces across the country has killed more than 200 people. On Saturday, at least nine policemen were killed in separate Taliban attacks on their checkpoints in the Ghazni province.

A resurgent Taliban continues to spread chaos in Afghanistan despite the presence of US-led NATO forces in the country.