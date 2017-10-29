Qatar’s Emir Fearful of Saudi-Led Regimes Military Action against Doha

Alwaght- Qatar’s Emir has warned against any military confrontation over the ongoing diplomatic dispute between his country and four other Saudi-led Arab regimes.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said “I’m fearful that if anything happens, if any military act happens, this region will be in chaos.”

Speaking to the American television network CBS’s “60 Minutes” news program, Sheikh Tamim also acknowledged that US President Donald Trump offered to host a meeting between the parties.

Sheikh Tamim said, “It was supposed to be very soon, this meeting. But I don’t have any response.” Trump had “suggested that we come and I told him straightaway, 'Mr. President, we are very ready, I've been asking for dialog all along. It was supposed to be very soon this meeting, but I don't have any response [from the other countries],” the Qatari emir said.

Elsewhere in his interview, Sheikh Tamim stressed that the blockade imposed on Qatar had targeted its “independence.”

Asked whether Qatar will bend to the demands from the Saudi-led bloc, he said, "Our sovereignty is a red line. We don't accept anybody interfering [with] our sovereignty.”

Touching on Doha’s relations with Tehran, the Qatari emir emphasized that despite differences, "Iran is our neighbor … the only way for us to provide food and medicine for our people was through Iran” during the Saudi-led siege.

On June 5, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain severed relations with Qatar and imposed a blockade against it, accusing Doha of funding "terrorism". Qatar has vehemently rejected the allegations as "baseless".

On June 22, the group issued a 13-point list of demands, including the shutdown of Al Jazeera TV, limiting ties with Iran, and expelling Turkish troops stationed in the country as a prerequisite to lifting the blockade. Doha rejected all the demands, denouncing them as attempts to infringe Qatar's sovereignty.