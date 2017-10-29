Syria Forces Close in on ISIS Terrorists in Deir ez-Zor

Alwaght- Syrian forces are making progress in operations against terrorists in Deir ez-Zor province with latest reports indicating dozens of ISIS terrorists have been killed in clashes with government troops. According to the Syrian news agency Sana, Syrian army units, in cooperation with the supporting forces, regained control over al-Orfi and al-Ummal neighborhoods in Deir Ez-zor city after eliminating the last ISIS stronghold in the area. The source added that army’s engineering units combed the two neighborhoods, dismantling landmines and IEDs planted by the terrorists earlier. Syrian forces broke ISIS’s siege over the city in early September, which the group had been maintaining since 2014, when it began its campaign of bloodshed and destruction against Syria. The terrorists seized huge swathes of land in lightning strikes after taking on the country. Syria then enlisted the assistance of Lebanon's Hezbollah and Russian aerial support, pushing the terrorists out of much of the territory under their control. Iran has been lending military advisory support to the Syrian Army. Deir Ez-zor Province, of which the city is the capital, is the last place in the Arab country, which holds pockets of the terrorists.