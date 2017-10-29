President Rouhani Vows Iran to Continue Producing Self-Defense Missiles

Alwaght-Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has vowed that the Islamic Republic will not bow to pressure and will continue to produce missiles for its defense.

"They are faulting us over our weapons. We will build, produce and stockpile any weapons of any kind that we need in order to defend ourselves and the territorial integrity of our beloved nation," Rouhani said in a speech in parliament Sunday.

"We have built, are building and will continue to build missiles, and this violates no international agreements," the president added to the chants of "Death to America" by lawmakers.

Rouhani hit out at "repeated breaches" by the US government of its commitments, saying it has put the country's credibility at stake among the world public opinion.

"Some say 'let's the commitment we've already made remain in the current weak state and talk about other issues'. This is one of those laughable things of history; while you are not loyal to your previous commitments, how do you want to stay committed to your next obligations?"

Rouhani said the US is in fact declaring that it is not a negotiating partner and knows no moral and international principles.

"Can this country tell other East Asian countries to negotiate with it? How do you talk about negotiations when you have not been committed to your previous negotiations with Iran? You have become untrustworthy before the people."

Rouhani brushed aside the accusations, saying Iran has been helping its neighbors restore security while the US is fueling insecurity in the region by sponsoring terrorists.

"Iran is a nation that has brought ISIS and terrorism in Iraq and Syria to its knees and now you are faulting it for its efforts," he said.