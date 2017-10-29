Why Syrian Govt. Considers Kurds’ Autonomy Demand Negotiable?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 30 October 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

Saudi Bioterrorism Source of Yemen Cholera Epidemic: Official

Saudi Bioterrorism Source of Yemen Cholera Epidemic: Official Saudi Arabia’s brutal bombing campaign with poison gas all over Yemen is the source of world’s deadliest cholera epidemic in the country devastated by war.

Iran’s Defense Capabilities Non-Negotiable: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says Iran’s defense might will not be negotiated, stressing the country’s resolve to strengthen its defense capabilities .

Saudi Arabia ’Not Normal’ Since Iranian Revolution in 1979: Crown Prince Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, has confessed that the ultra-conservative Arab state had been “not normal” for the past 30 years, blaming rigid doctrines that have governed society.

Saudi-Led Regimes Bribed, Threatened African States to Isolate Qatar Saudi-led regimes boycotting Qatar have ’bribed and blackmailed’ African countries to join its attempt to isolate the country, Qatar’s foreign minister has said.

Iran Says Israeli Regime’s Air Raids Inside Syria Unacceptable A top Iranian military commander has firmly stated that the Israeli regime cannot be allowed to violate Syrian territory at will.

News

US, Allied Militants Celebrate Liberation of Raqqa over Bodies of Their Victims: Syrian FM

US, Allied Militants Celebrate Liberation of Raqqa over Bodies of Their Victims: Syrian FM

Syria considers the claims of the United States and its so-called alliance about the liberation of Raqqa city from ISIS to be lies.

North Korea Stages Nuclear War Evacuation Drills amid US Threats North Korea has reportedly conducted rare mass-evacuation and blackout drills as fears of a nuclear war breaking out increase.

Barzani Resigns as Iraqi Kurdish Region President The parliament of the Iraqi Kurdish region has approved a request by Masoud Barzani, the president of Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government, to step down.

13 Afghan Policemen Killed after Taliban Attacked Security Post in Kunduz A deadly Taliban attack on a security post in northern Kunduz province of Afghanistan left at least thirteen people dead, the security officials said Sunday.

Qatar’s Emir Fearful of Saudi-Led Regimes Military Action against Doha Qatar’s Emir has warned against any military confrontation over the ongoing diplomatic dispute between his country and four other Saudi-led Arab regimes.

Syrian Forces Advance on in ISIS-Held Terrorists in Deir ez-Zor Syrian forces are making progress in operations against terrorists in Deir ez-Zor province

President Rouhani Vows Iran to Continue Producing Self-Defense Missiles Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani has vowed that the Islamic Republic will not bow to pressure and will continue to produce missiles for its defense.

Yemeni Forces Shoot Down Ultra-Modern Saudi Typhoon Warplane Yemeni armed forces say they shot down a Saudi Arabian Air Force Typhoon warplane flying over east of the country’s capital Sana’a .

Iraqi Kurdistan Region’s President Resigns: Report President of Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Massoud Barzani has reportedly resigned.

18 Dead after Terror Attacks in Somali Capital At least 18 people, including a former lawmaker were killed and several others wounded in two terrorist attacks at a hotel in the Somali capital on Saturday.

US Worked with Saudi Regime, Qatar, Turkey to Support Terrorists in Syria: Ex-Qatari PM The United States coordinated support by Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey for terrorists operating against the Syrian government

Saudi-Propagated Wahhabism Source of Terrorism: Iraqi Cmdr. A Senior Iraqi military official says ISIS Takfiris and other terrorist groups in the region get inspiration from Wahhabism, Saudi official radical ideology.

Iraqi Government Forces Control Kurdistan Borders after Deal Iraqi forces have peacefully taken control of all border crossings ringing the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government after an agreement with Kurdish authorities.

US Helicopter Crashes in Afghanistan, Soldier Killed A US soldier has been killed and six more wounded in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan, the military said on Saturday.

Israeli Regime Threatens Iran with War Israel has once again threatened Iran with war as the regime’s main ally, the US, has escalated its anti-Iran rhetoric.

Top UN Official Describes Humanitarian Situation in Yemen as ’Shocking’ Yemen’s Humanitarian situation is "shocking", a top UN official said on Saturday as the West-backed Saudi Arabia is continuing its two-and-a-half-year aggression on the most impoverished Arab nation.

CIA Plotted to Stage Miami Terror Attacks then Blame Fidel Castro: JFK Files The CIA considered bombing Miami to create a terror threat then blame Cuban leader Fidel Castro, according to the recently-published "JFK files."

No Justice Expected for Bahraini Civilians Charged in Military Court: HRW A telecom engineer abducted by security forces a year ago will be among the first Bahraini civilians to face a military court under an April 2017 constitutional amendment

EU Warns of Cracks after Catalonia Declared Independence from Spain Senior European Union official has warned that "more cracks" were emerging in the bloc on Friday after the Catalan parliament declared independence from Spain.

Kashmiris Mark 70 Years of ’Indian Occupation’ Masses in Indian-ruled Kashmir are marking seventy years of what they say is Indian army occupation of Kashmir.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Yemeni Forces Shoot Down Ultra-Modern Saudi Typhoon Warplane

Why Syrian Govt. Considers Kurds’ Autonomy Demand Negotiable?

Dreams of Iraqi Kurdistan Region’s Secessionist President Die

Saudi Bioterrorism Source of Yemen Cholera Epidemic: Official

President Rouhani Vows Iran to Continue Producing Self-Defense Missiles

Chinese Yuan to Replace US Dollar in Global Oil Trade: Report

UK Sells Saudi Arabia £1.1 Billion Arms in 6 Months as Regime Continues Bombing Yemen

ISIS Spent $1.5 m to Finance Siege of Philippines’s Marawi City

CIA Plotted to Stage Miami Terror Attacks then Blame Fidel Castro: JFK Files

EU Warns of Cracks after Catalonia Declared Independence from Spain

Saudi-Led Regimes Conflict with Qatar Escalating, Warns Kuwaiti Emir

US-Backed Kurds Take Syria’s largest Oil Field: Opportunities, Challenges

UN Says Myanmar Army Killed High Number of Muslims

Russia, Qatar Boost Military Ties amid Persian Gulf Crisis

Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces Cmdr. Demands US Troops Withdrawal

Russia Targeted in “BadRabbit” Cyber Attacks

Iran’s Defense Capabilities Non-Negotiable: Leader

Iran’s Leader Urges Iraqi Unity, Vigilance Over US Plots

US Helicopter Crashes in Afghanistan, Soldier Killed

Iraq Launches Final Operation to Oust ISIS Terrorists

UAE Spends Millions to Cover-Up Egypt’s Human Rights Abuses

UN Probe into Saudi Crimes in Yemen Not Promising

US Airdropping Weapons, Food to ISIS in Iraq, Syria: Iran Cmdr.

ISIS Terrorists Cross into Syria from US-Controlled Western Iraq: Russia

Iran Leader Rebukes Iraqi Kurdistan Cessation as Betrayal to Region

Britain Shields Israeli Regime, Bans Palestinian Anti-Balfour Adverts

Saudis to Buy US THAAD Missiles after Signing Deal for Russia’s S-400

Erdogan’s Tehran Visit: Important Issues High on Agenda

Qatari Emir Meets Iran’s Foreign Minister in Doha, Discuss Regional Crises

Why Is EU Increasingly Separating Ways from Trump?

Saudi Economy Plunges Back into Recession, Yemen War Impacts Negatively

Syrian President Assad Rejects Iraq’s Kurdistan Referendum

Saudi Warplanes Kill 12 Yemeni Civilians Including 4 Children in Saada

Russia Accuses US of Supporting ISIS Terrorists in Syria

Turkish President Talks with President Putin over S-500 Missile System

In Focus

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

alwaght.com
Analysis

Why Syrian Govt. Considers Kurds’ Autonomy Demand Negotiable?

Monday 30 October 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Why Syrian Govt. Considers Kurds’ Autonomy Demand Negotiable?

Related Content

Hurdles Blocking Syrian Kurds' Road to Autonomy, Independence

Five Factors Helping Syrian Kurds Gain Autonomy, Independence

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- The Syrian Kurds are now one of the main forces influencing the course of battlefield developments in Syria. Since March 2016, the Kurdish authorities set up their federal system of governance, securing some autonomy for themselves.

On September 26, the Syrian Foreign Minister Waleed Muallem said that the Syrian Kurds' demands for autonomy could be put to discussion.

“(Syrian Kurds) want a form of autonomy within the framework of the borders of the state” Mr Muallem said, adding: “this is negotiable and can be the subject of dialogue.”

Such a stance by a senior Syrian official is widely seen as a demonstration of flexibility by the central government that during the past years of war, now in its sixth year, stood up and saved unity of the state at any cost.

That the Syrian foreign minister as a top state official made such comments on the Syrian Kurds status and opened the doors to dialogue can be driven by several significant factors justifying the Damascus motivation behind walking relatively in line with the Kurds of the country.

Internal motivations

Over the years of fighting against ISIS and other takfiri terrorist groups, the Syrian Kurds took an effective role. They firmly resisted a major assault of ISIS terrorist against mainly-Kurdish populated areas of northern Syria.

Therfore, the government appears to prefer to make use of the high potentials of these forces to solve the crisis instead of confronting them, even if this approach costs Damascus leaders granting the Kurds autonomy within border of a united Syria.

The new posture is coming while the Kurds of Syria have been ruling the north, mainly a Kurdish-inhabited part of the country, with own authority based on a federal system. Last month, the Kurdish region of Iraq held its independence referendum after a controversial breakaway campaign. Perhaps the Syrian leaders think that if they make no concessions and arrange a compromise with the Kurds, they might expect the same thing happened to Iraq’s Kurdistan. So they decided to consider going to the negotiating table instead of taking a confrontational course, something helping them save the Kurdish potentials within the national borders.

Regional motivations

Having in mind that the Syrian Kurds' issue is tied to interests of neighbors of Syria, it is far from being solely internal, rather it has regional aspects. Syrian Kurdish regions share borders with the predominantly-Kurdish parts of the neighboring Turkey, something automatically raising the level of influence received by the Turkey’s Kurds from the Syrian Kurds. This was apparently confirmed last week when the Syrian Kurds during a celebration of Raqqa seizure raised huge poster of Abdullah Ocalan, the leader of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) terrorist organization who has been in Turkish prison on the island of Imrali since1999.

The Turkish leaders show high sensitivity to the northern Syria developments. In fact, it is this sensitivity that provided the main driving force for Turkey’s intervention in Syria, mainly marked by the last year’s Operation Euphrates Shield, the ongoing Idlib offensive, and also possibly prospective operation in Afrin canton, one of the three cantons autonomously administered by the Kurds, though it is yet to be connected to the other two, Kobani and Island. 

The Turkish authorities over and over asserted that they will never approve of a Kurdish government next to their borders in northern Syria and Iraq. They did not stop short of empty warnings. Turkey’s air force fighter jets every now and then carry out air raids on the Kurdish positions on the other sides of the border. The Turkish army is now surrounding three sides of Afrin as military activity in border regions is boosted in preparation for an operation to disconnect the Kurds in other two cantons to Afrin that can provide first segment of a bridge for the Kurds to the Mediterranean coasts. Access to the Mediterranean will effectively improve the strategic position of the Kurdish-eyed independent Kurdistan.

However, the Syrian government is sensitive to its relations with Turkey and will have two key drives for negotiations with the Kurds. First, the Kurdish challenge remains of priority to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey. This challenge, in fact, triggered the Turkish military intervention in Syria. So, settling the Kurdish problem and consequently granting them constitutional autonomy will distance possibility of more Turkish military operations in the north in the future. Second, peaceful solution to the problem will, to some extent, help ease the Turkish leaders' concerns about danger of rise of a Kurdish state in their neighborhood which can provoke Turkey’s Kurds into seeking the same status. Anyway, granting autonomy to the Kurds in return for some concessions to the central government like border, customs, and port control handover to Damascus as well as allowing merger of the Kurdish militias with a federal police force can fairly comfort Turkey.

Transregional motivations

The Syrian Kurds, specifically the YPG, during the conflict received training and arms from the US. On the other side, the pro-Damascus Axis of Resistance played a game-changing role and paid high costs all to ensure the Syrian integrity.

Under these conditions, the Kurdish issue is the main pretext to the American Syria intervention. If negotiations are started and concluded in an agreement within framework of the Syrian national law, Washington will be stripped of excuses for presence in the conflict-hit country. This means that more American intervention will look to the world even more illegal than now.

On the other side, if Damascus meets their demands, the Syrian Kurds, seeing the US decline to keep promise of support to the Iraqi Kurds with their fight for independence, will lean to the central government. By moving towards Damascus, they on the one hand will receive what they want and on the other hand will keep away the risks of the Turkish airstrikes and direct ground intervention.

As a conclusion, it appears that Mr Muallem's remarks are aimed at meeting two goals: One, checking regional and international intervention in the Syrian future, and the other avoiding potential tensions between the central government and the Kurdish forces. 

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Syria Kurds Autonomy Turkey Conflict Afrin

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Protesters Set Fires, Clash with Police in Nairobi, Kenya
Iraqi Forces Guard Kirkuk`s Oild Field after Liberation from Kurdish Militias
Thousands of People Rally to Protest Hate, Racism in German Parliament
Fleeing Myanmar Regime`s Genocide, Rohingyas Stuck in Hell on Earth
Protesters Set Fires, Clash with Police in Nairobi, Kenya

Protesters Set Fires, Clash with Police in Nairobi, Kenya

Drone Footage Shows Moment ISIS Car Bombs Go off among Syrian Troops
Syrian Army Discovers More Arms in Newly-Liberated Al-Mayadeen City
Israeli Regime Forces Clash with Orthodox Jews Blocking Entrance to al-Quds in Protest against Army Draft
Fascist Anti-Islam Mob Clash with Counter-Demonstrators in Toronto, Canada