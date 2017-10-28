Yemeni Forces Shoot Down Ultra-Modern Saudi Typhoon Warplane over Sana’a

Alwaght- Yemeni armed forces say they shot down a Saudi Arabian Air Force Typhoon warplane flying over east of the country’s capital Sana'a .

"We have the capacity to develop the Yemeni Air Defense and we are willing to [give] more surprises as long as the aggression continues," the Yemeni military chief, General Ibrahim al-Shami, said on Friday.

The general has also confirmed that Yemeni forces are changing their air strategy to counter Riyadh, which is why he has advised Saudi Arabia and its allies to "take these advances" seriously.

“Yemen’s air defense unit told the country’s Arabic-language al-Masirah television network that the aircraft had been targeted with a surface-to-air missile as it was flying in the skies over Nihm district east of the Yemeni capital city of Sana’a on Friday evening,”

The Eurofighter Typhoon is a twin-engine, versatile, and highly maneuverable fighter, designed and built by the company Eurofighter GmbH. The RAF purchased about 72 Typhoon units to supplement its air superiority in Yemen.

Earlier this month, Yemeni forces intercepted a Saudi operated unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). The U.S.-made General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper was hovering over Yemeni airspace when it was shot down by a surface-to-air missile. A Saudi F-15 fighter jet was also shot down over Sana’a in June.

The Saudi-led coalition started the illegal war on Yemen in August 2015 to oust the popular Ansarullah movement and restore to power fugitive Abdul Rabbuh Mansour Hadi who resigned as president and fled to Riyadh. The Saudis have failed to achieve their stated objective and are now stuck in the Yemen quagmire while indiscriminately bombarding the impoverished stated on an almost daily basis.

Over 13,000 people of civilians have died in the Yemen conflict, with Saudi-led coalition air strikes continuing to be the leading cause of civilian deaths, including child deaths.