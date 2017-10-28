18 Dead after Terrorist Attack in Somali Capita, Hostage Situation Reported

Alwaght-At least 18 people, including a former lawmaker and a police official were killed and several others wounded in two terrorist attacks at a hotel in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Saturday.

According to reports, two bombs exploded close to the presidential palace and parliamentary buildings.

A suicide car bomb exploded outside the gate of a popular hotel while a second blast was heard shortly after near the former parliament house which had military personnel inside.

Police said more than 20 people, including government officials are thought to be trapped inside the hotel where security forces are trying to end a siege by al-Shabab Takfiri terrorists.

According to Somali national news agency (SONNA), former MP Abdinasir Garane and former police commissioner of Daynile district Mohamed Yusuf were among the dead.

Local media reported that heavily-armed gunmen had stormed the Nasa-hablood hotel after the explosion and a gun battle continues to rage on inside.

The hotes, which is located 600 meters from the presidential palace, is known be frequented by politicians and members of Mogadishu's elite.

Somali-based insurgent group al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack and said its fighters remain inside the hotel.

Abdiasis Abu Musab, the group's military operations spokesman, told Reuters: "We targeted ministers and security officials who were inside the hotel. We are fighting inside."

As the fighting continues to rage, police said the death toll is likely to rise.

The latest attack comes two weeks after a suicide truck bomb attack in Mogadishu left more than 358 people dead.