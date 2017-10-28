Wahhabi Ideology Source of Terrorism: Iraqi Cmdr.

Alwaght- A Senior Iraqi military official says ISIS Takfiris and other terrorist groups in the region get inspiration from Wahhabism, Saudi Arabia’s official radical ideology.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of a conference on fighting ISIS, which is underway in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, Secretary General of Badr Organization Hadi al-Ameri said intellectual work was needed to confront and eliminate the extremist ideology that inspires terror groups like ISIS and al-Qaeda.

Al-Ameri who is also a high-ranking commander of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces said ISIS was ideologically a deviant thought and that the 2003 US invasion of Iraq contributed to the promotion of this destructive ideology.

In April, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi also said that “every Iraqi citizen has a right to believe that Saudi Arabia is a supporter of terrorism."

ISIS launched its campaign of death and destruction in Iraq in 2014, swiftly taking towns and cities in lightning operations as the US and its allies looked on despite having a military presence in the country after years of occupation.

The Western world, especially western mainstream media, mistakenly considers Wahhabism within the framework of Sunni Islamic beliefs. This mistaken belief is propagated through the acts of al-Qaeda, the Taliban, Al Shabab, Boko Haram and ISIS. There are people who do not realize the difference between Wahhabism and Sunni beliefs even among Sunnis.