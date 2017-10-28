Saudi-Propagated Wahhabism Source of Terrorism: Iraqi Cmdr.

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 29 October 2017
Iran's Defense Capabilities Non-Negotiable: Leader

Iran’s Defense Capabilities Non-Negotiable: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says Iran’s defense might will not be negotiated, stressing the country’s resolve to strengthen its defense capabilities .

Saudi Arabia ’Not Normal’ Since Iranian Revolution in 1979: Crown Prince Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, has confessed that the ultra-conservative Arab state had been “not normal” for the past 30 years, blaming rigid doctrines that have governed society.

Saudi-Led Regimes Bribed, Threatened African States to Isolate Qatar Saudi-led regimes boycotting Qatar have ’bribed and blackmailed’ African countries to join its attempt to isolate the country, Qatar’s foreign minister has said.

Iran Says Israeli Regime’s Air Raids Inside Syria Unacceptable A top Iranian military commander has firmly stated that the Israeli regime cannot be allowed to violate Syrian territory at will.

Britain Shields Israeli Regime, Bans Palestinian Anti-Balfour Adverts Britain has moved to shield the Israeli regime by banning adverts which highlight Palestinians’ objections to the Balfour Declaration.

Yemeni Forces Shoot Down Ultra-Modern Saudi Typhoon Warplane

Yemeni Forces Shoot Down Ultra-Modern Saudi Typhoon Warplane

Yemeni armed forces say they shot down a Saudi Arabian Air Force Typhoon warplane flying over east of the country’s capital Sana’a .

Iraqi Kurdistan Region’s President Resigns: Report President of Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Massoud Barzani has reportedly resigned.

18 Dead after Terror Attacks in Somali Capital At least 18 people, including a former lawmaker were killed and several others wounded in two terrorist attacks at a hotel in the Somali capital on Saturday.

US Worked with Saudi Regime, Qatar, Turkey to Support Terrorists in Syria: Ex-Qatari PM The United States coordinated support by Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey for terrorists operating against the Syrian government

Saudi-Propagated Wahhabism Source of Terrorism: Iraqi Cmdr. A Senior Iraqi military official says ISIS Takfiris and other terrorist groups in the region get inspiration from Wahhabism, Saudi official radical ideology.

Iraqi Government Forces Control Kurdistan Borders after Deal Iraqi forces have peacefully taken control of all border crossings ringing the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government after an agreement with Kurdish authorities.

US Helicopter Crashes in Afghanistan, Soldier Killed A US soldier has been killed and six more wounded in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan, the military said on Saturday.

Israeli Regime Threatens Iran with War Israel has once again threatened Iran with war as the regime’s main ally, the US, has escalated its anti-Iran rhetoric.

Top UN Official Describes Humanitarian Situation in Yemen as ’Shocking’ Yemen’s Humanitarian situation is "shocking", a top UN official said on Saturday as the West-backed Saudi Arabia is continuing its two-and-a-half-year aggression on the most impoverished Arab nation.

CIA Plotted to Stage Miami Terror Attacks then Blame Fidel Castro: JFK Files The CIA considered bombing Miami to create a terror threat then blame Cuban leader Fidel Castro, according to the recently-published "JFK files."

No Justice Expected for Bahraini Civilians Charged in Military Court: HRW A telecom engineer abducted by security forces a year ago will be among the first Bahraini civilians to face a military court under an April 2017 constitutional amendment

EU Warns of Cracks after Catalonia Declared Independence from Spain Senior European Union official has warned that "more cracks" were emerging in the bloc on Friday after the Catalan parliament declared independence from Spain.

Kashmiris Mark 70 Years of ’Indian Occupation’ Masses in Indian-ruled Kashmir are marking seventy years of what they say is Indian army occupation of Kashmir.

UN Says Myanmar Army Killed High Number of Muslims UN human rights investigators say death toll from the Myanmar army’s crackdown on Rohingya Muslims may be extremely high”.

Syria Denounces UN Report on Chemical Weapons Syria rejected the report of the UN and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons Joint Investigative Mechanism announced Thursday.

Russia Test-Fires Inter-Continental Ballistic Missiles from Land, Air, Sea Russia has test fired three intercontinental-range ballistic missiles (ICBM) as part of a routine exercise of the country’s strategic nuclear forces

US Leaders’ Divisive Attempts in Iran Desperate, Fruitless: Foreign Ministry Iran’s foreign ministry has denounced as "impudent, deceptive and interventionist" US Secretary of State’s remarks that called on the Iranian people to take back control of their government

Over 90% of Syria’s Territory Liberated from Terrorists: Putin Russian President Vladimir Putin says over 90 percent of the Syrian territory has been liberated from the grip of terrorist groups.

Turkey Extends Amnesty’s Turkey Chief’s Detention Turkey has extended the detention of Amnesty International’s regional chairman accusing him of involvement in last year’s failed coup

US Anti-Hezbollah Sanctions Violate Lebanon’s Sovereignty: MP A Hezbollah member of the Lebanese parliament says proposed new US sanctions against the resistance group aim to provoke unrest in Lebanon.

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Saudi-Propagated Wahhabism Source of Terrorism: Iraqi Cmdr.

Saturday 28 October 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Saudi-Propagated Wahhabism Source of Terrorism: Iraqi Cmdr.
Alwaght- A Senior Iraqi military official says ISIS Takfiris and other terrorist groups in the region get inspiration from Wahhabism, Saudi Arabia’s official radical ideology.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of a conference on fighting ISIS, which is underway in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, Secretary General of Badr Organization Hadi al-Ameri said intellectual work was needed to confront and eliminate the extremist ideology that inspires terror groups like ISIS and al-Qaeda.

Al-Ameri who is also a high-ranking commander of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces said ISIS was ideologically a deviant thought and that the 2003 US invasion of Iraq contributed to the promotion of this destructive ideology.

In April, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi also said that “every Iraqi citizen has a right to believe that Saudi Arabia is a supporter of terrorism."

ISIS launched its campaign of death and destruction in Iraq in 2014, swiftly taking towns and cities in lightning operations as the US and its allies looked on despite having a military presence in the country after years of occupation.

The Western world, especially western mainstream media, mistakenly considers Wahhabism within the framework of Sunni Islamic beliefs. This mistaken belief is propagated through the acts of al-Qaeda, the Taliban, Al Shabab, Boko Haram and ISIS. There are people who do not realize the difference between Wahhabism and Sunni beliefs even among Sunnis.

Saudi Arabia Wahhabism ISIS Takfiri Iraq

Iraqi Forces Guard Kirkuk`s Oild Field after Liberation from Kurdish Militias
Thousands of People Rally to Protest Hate, Racism in German Parliament
Fleeing Myanmar Regime`s Genocide, Rohingyas Stuck in Hell on Earth
US-Backed Militias Retook Raqqa after Reducing It to Rubble, Killing 2000 Civilians, Letting ISIS Flee
Iraqi Forces Guard Kirkuk`s Oild Field after Liberation from Kurdish Militias

Iraqi Forces Guard Kirkuk`s Oild Field after Liberation from Kurdish Militias

Syrian Army Discovers More Arms in Newly-Liberated Al-Mayadeen City
Israeli Regime Forces Clash with Orthodox Jews Blocking Entrance to al-Quds in Protest against Army Draft
Fascist Anti-Islam Mob Clash with Counter-Demonstrators in Toronto, Canada
Syrian Forces Uncover ISIS` Tunnels in Newly-Liberated Al-Mayadeen City