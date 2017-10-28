China Test-Flies Heavy Cargo Drone

Alwaght- China's heaviest cargo unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) completed its maiden flight in northwest China's Shaanxi Province Thursday.

The AT200 drone, jointly developed by several research institutes and companies, made a successful 26-minute maiden flight, according the Institute of Engineering Thermophysics.

“This drone has astonishing capabilities for military transport ... [and it] will play an important role in securing military supplies for islands and islets in the South China Sea,” the institute said.

With a maximum take-off weight of around 3.4 tonnes and a payload of 1.5 tonnes, the AT200 could be one of the world's most powerful civilian UAVs, according to the institute.

Developed on a P750XL utility aircraft, the UAV has a maximum flying speed of 313 km per hour, a flight range of 2,183 kilometers and a 6,098-meter service ceiling.

It could be used to conduct freight transport in mountainous regions and on islands, according to the institute.

Even fully loaded, the AT200 can take off or land using a 200-metre runway and requires no standard airport facilities. It can operate on simply equipped airstrips or even earth slopes and grass lands, so can be utilised in high altitude and mountainous regions.

“For islands where it is impossible to land and take off, the research team will add an airdrop function for upcoming models,” said the institute, which has carried out many research and engineering projects for the People’s Liberation Army.

With a PT6A turboprop engine made by Pratt & Whitney Canada producing 750 horsepower, the drone can cover a range of 2,000km.