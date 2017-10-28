Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 28 October 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

Iran’s Defense Capabilities Non-Negotiable: Leader

Iran’s Defense Capabilities Non-Negotiable: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says Iran’s defense might will not be negotiated, stressing the country’s resolve to strengthen its defense capabilities .

Saudi Arabia ’Not Normal’ Since Iranian Revolution in 1979: Crown Prince Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, has confessed that the ultra-conservative Arab state had been “not normal” for the past 30 years, blaming rigid doctrines that have governed society.

Saudi-Led Regimes Bribed, Threatened African States to Isolate Qatar Saudi-led regimes boycotting Qatar have ’bribed and blackmailed’ African countries to join its attempt to isolate the country, Qatar’s foreign minister has said.

Iran Says Israeli Regime’s Air Raids Inside Syria Unacceptable A top Iranian military commander has firmly stated that the Israeli regime cannot be allowed to violate Syrian territory at will.

Britain Shields Israeli Regime, Bans Palestinian Anti-Balfour Adverts Britain has moved to shield the Israeli regime by banning adverts which highlight Palestinians’ objections to the Balfour Declaration.

News

Top UN Official Describes Humanitarian Situation in Yemen as ’Shocking’

Top UN Official Describes Humanitarian Situation in Yemen as ’Shocking’

Yemen’s Humanitarian situation is "shocking", a top UN official said on Saturday as the West-backed Saudi Arabia is continuing its two-and-a-half-year aggression on the most impoverished Arab nation.

CIA Plotted to Stage Miami Terror Attacks then Blame Fidel Castro: JFK Files The CIA considered bombing Miami to create a terror threat then blame Cuban leader Fidel Castro, according to the recently-published "JFK files."

No Justice Expected for Bahraini Civilians Charged in Military Court: HRW A telecom engineer abducted by security forces a year ago will be among the first Bahraini civilians to face a military court under an April 2017 constitutional amendment

EU Warns of Cracks after Catalonia Declared Independence from Spain Senior European Union official has warned that "more cracks" were emerging in the bloc on Friday after the Catalan parliament declared independence from Spain.

Kashmiris Mark 70 Years of ’Indian Occupation’ Masses in Indian-ruled Kashmir are marking seventy years of what they say is Indian army occupation of Kashmir.

UN Says Myanmar Army Killed High Number of Muslims UN human rights investigators say death toll from the Myanmar army’s crackdown on Rohingya Muslims may be extremely high”.

Syria Denounces UN Report on Chemical Weapons Syria rejected the report of the UN and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons Joint Investigative Mechanism announced Thursday.

Russia Test-Fires Inter-Continental Ballistic Missiles from Land, Air, Sea Russia has test fired three intercontinental-range ballistic missiles (ICBM) as part of a routine exercise of the country’s strategic nuclear forces

US Leaders’ Divisive Attempts in Iran Desperate, Fruitless: Foreign Ministry Iran’s foreign ministry has denounced as "impudent, deceptive and interventionist" US Secretary of State’s remarks that called on the Iranian people to take back control of their government

Over 90% of Syria’s Territory Liberated from Terrorists: Putin Russian President Vladimir Putin says over 90 percent of the Syrian territory has been liberated from the grip of terrorist groups.

Turkey Extends Amnesty’s Turkey Chief’s Detention Turkey has extended the detention of Amnesty International’s regional chairman accusing him of involvement in last year’s failed coup

US Anti-Hezbollah Sanctions Violate Lebanon’s Sovereignty: MP A Hezbollah member of the Lebanese parliament says proposed new US sanctions against the resistance group aim to provoke unrest in Lebanon.

Saudi Arabia Invites Israeli Companies to Invest in Muslim Country Alwaght- Israeli regime companies plan to invest in Saudi Arabia’s new ’smart city’ amid constant media reports of improving Tel Aviv-Riyadh ties.

Iran Dismantles Terrorist Team in West Azerbaijan Province - Iran’s security forces have arrested terrorists during in an operation in the country’s northwestern province of West Azerbaijan.

Iran’s Leader Urges Iraqi Unity, Vigilance Over US Plots Leader of the Islamic Revolution has urged neighboring Iraq to remain vigilant in the face of US plots, warning that Washington cannot be trusted.

Iraq Launches Final Operation to Oust ISIS Terrorists The Iraqi army has launched a three-pronged offensive aimed at liberating the final ISIS-occupied areas in the country’s western Anbar province.

Russia, Qatar Boost Military Ties amid Persian Gulf Crisis Russia and Qatar have signed a bilateral agreement on military and technical cooperation in Doha on Wednesday.

Chinese Yuan to Replace US Dollar in Global Oil Trade: Report China is set to make a major move against the US dollar’s global dominance, and it may come as early as this year.

Turkish President Meets Iraqi PM, Warns about Kurdish Issue Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned against the presence of Kurdish PKK militants in northern Iraq’s Sinjar and Qandil areas Wednesday.

Iran Slams Saudi Regime for Supporting Trump’s Anti-Iran Outbursts Iran has criticized Saudi Foreign Minister for backing US President Donald Trump’s anti-Iran stances, advising Riyadh to review its foreign policies.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

CIA Plotted to Stage Miami Terror Attacks then Blame Fidel Castro: JFK Files

Afghan President’s India Visit to Help Tighten Pakistan Encirclement

Top UN Official Describes Humanitarian Situation in Yemen as ’Shocking’

US-Backed Militias Retook Raqqa after Reducing It to Rubble, Killing 2000 Civilians, Letting ISIS Flee

Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces Cmdr. Demands US Troops Withdrawal

US Humiliated Indonesian Army Chief by Denying Him Entry

Saudi, Emirati Regimes Secretly Supported Iraqi Kurdistan Region’s Breakaway Vote

Why US-Backed Kurdish Militias Raised Poster of Turkish Secessionist Leader in Syria’s Raqqa?

Israeli Premier Sympathizes with Secessionist Iraqi Kurds

Syrian Forces Advance on in War on ISIS in Deir-ez-Zor

Russia Targeted in “BadRabbit” Cyber Attacks

Saudi Arabia ’Not Normal’ Since Iranian Revolution in 1979: Crown Prince

Russia Accuses US of Covering up ’Barbaric Bombings’ that Buried 1000s in Raqqa’

Defiant Israeli Settlers Storm, Desecrate Al-Aqsa Mosque

11 Somalis Killed in Terrorist Attack Near Mogadishu

Somalia to Declare War on Al-Shabab as Mogadishu’s Death Toll Tops 358

Mossad Spy in Iran Sentenced to Death: Tehran Prosecutor

Iran Slams Saudi Regime for Supporting Trump’s Anti-Iran Outbursts

Russia Dismisses UK Claims of ‘Major’ Role in ISIS Defeat

Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces Cmdr. Demands US Troops Withdrawal

Yemeni Army Warns It Can Attack Israeli Bases in Eritrea Islands

Saudis to Buy US THAAD Missiles after Signing Deal for Russia’s S-400

Lawmakers to End US Army Complicity in Saudi Aggression on Yemen

Yemen Cholera Outbreak Worst on Record as Saudi Bombardments Continue

Israel to Put Palestinians on 11-Day Lockdown during Jewish Holiday

Iran’s President Held Talks with Turkey’s Military Chief

Turkey’s Military Presence in Syria Illegal: Foreign Minister

UK Should Impose Arms Ban on Saudi-Led Coalition Attacking Yemen: Labor Party

Iran, Turkey Military Chiefs Meet, Voice Opposition to Kurdish Secession

What Next after US Provides Safe Exit for ISIS in Syria’s Raqqa?

War Looming after Trump’s Scrapping Iran Deal: German Minister

Russia Accuses US of Supporting ISIS Terrorists in Syria

US Airdropping Weapons, Food to ISIS in Iraq, Syria: Iran Cmdr.

In Focus

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

alwaght.com
News

Top UN Official Describes Humanitarian Situation in Yemen as ’Shocking’

Saturday 28 October 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Top UN Official Describes Humanitarian Situation in Yemen as ’Shocking’
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Yemen's Humanitarian situation is "shocking", a top UN official said on Saturday as the West-backed Saudi Arabia is continuing its two-and-a-half-year aggression on the most impoverished Arab nation.

“I came to Yemen to better understand the deteriorating humanitarian crisis, including the fastest-growing cholera epidemic the world has ever seen, the world’s largest food insecurity and conditions of widespread population displacement,” Lowcock said. “It’s been shocking to see the terrible impact of this man-made conflict,” Mark Lowcock, the UN’s head of humanitarian affairs and emergency relief, said in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa.

“The UN calls on all parties... to uphold the highest standards of international humanitarian law and respect human rights with respect to everyone, including detainees and journalists,” he added.

Leading a number of its allies, Saudi Arabia started a bloody aggression on neighboring Yemen in March 2015 to restore a former Riyadh-allied government.

More than 13,000 people have died since the military aggression began. The invasion has also rendered much of Yemen’s health infrastructure destroyed, making it especially vulnerable to a cholera epidemic that struck the country in April. The disease has so far claimed 2,000 lives.

The Saudi-led coalition has also imposed an all-out blockade over Yemen, despite its dire need for humanitarian assistance.

The UN has described the situation in Yemen as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Yemen Aggression Humanitarian Situation UN

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Iraqi Forces Guard Kirkuk`s Oild Field after Liberation from Kurdish Militias
Thousands of People Rally to Protest Hate, Racism in German Parliament
Fleeing Myanmar Regime`s Genocide, Rohingyas Stuck in Hell on Earth
US-Backed Militias Retook Raqqa after Reducing It to Rubble, Killing 2000 Civilians, Letting ISIS Flee
Iraqi Forces Guard Kirkuk`s Oild Field after Liberation from Kurdish Militias

Iraqi Forces Guard Kirkuk`s Oild Field after Liberation from Kurdish Militias

Syrian Army Discovers More Arms in Newly-Liberated Al-Mayadeen City
Israeli Regime Forces Clash with Orthodox Jews Blocking Entrance to al-Quds in Protest against Army Draft
Fascist Anti-Islam Mob Clash with Counter-Demonstrators in Toronto, Canada
Syrian Forces Uncover ISIS` Tunnels in Newly-Liberated Al-Mayadeen City