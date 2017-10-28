Top UN Official Describes Humanitarian Situation in Yemen as ’Shocking’

Alwaght- Yemen's Humanitarian situation is "shocking", a top UN official said on Saturday as the West-backed Saudi Arabia is continuing its two-and-a-half-year aggression on the most impoverished Arab nation.

“I came to Yemen to better understand the deteriorating humanitarian crisis, including the fastest-growing cholera epidemic the world has ever seen, the world’s largest food insecurity and conditions of widespread population displacement,” Lowcock said. “It’s been shocking to see the terrible impact of this man-made conflict,” Mark Lowcock, the UN’s head of humanitarian affairs and emergency relief, said in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa.

“The UN calls on all parties... to uphold the highest standards of international humanitarian law and respect human rights with respect to everyone, including detainees and journalists,” he added.

Leading a number of its allies, Saudi Arabia started a bloody aggression on neighboring Yemen in March 2015 to restore a former Riyadh-allied government.

More than 13,000 people have died since the military aggression began. The invasion has also rendered much of Yemen’s health infrastructure destroyed, making it especially vulnerable to a cholera epidemic that struck the country in April. The disease has so far claimed 2,000 lives.

The Saudi-led coalition has also imposed an all-out blockade over Yemen, despite its dire need for humanitarian assistance.

The UN has described the situation in Yemen as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.