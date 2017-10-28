Afghan President’s India Visit to Help Tighten Pakistan Encirclement

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Iran’s Defense Capabilities Non-Negotiable: Leader

Iran’s Defense Capabilities Non-Negotiable: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says Iran’s defense might will not be negotiated, stressing the country’s resolve to strengthen its defense capabilities .

Saudi Arabia ’Not Normal’ Since Iranian Revolution in 1979: Crown Prince Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, has confessed that the ultra-conservative Arab state had been “not normal” for the past 30 years, blaming rigid doctrines that have governed society.

Saudi-Led Regimes Bribed, Threatened African States to Isolate Qatar Saudi-led regimes boycotting Qatar have ’bribed and blackmailed’ African countries to join its attempt to isolate the country, Qatar’s foreign minister has said.

Iran Says Israeli Regime’s Air Raids Inside Syria Unacceptable A top Iranian military commander has firmly stated that the Israeli regime cannot be allowed to violate Syrian territory at will.

Britain Shields Israeli Regime, Bans Palestinian Anti-Balfour Adverts Britain has moved to shield the Israeli regime by banning adverts which highlight Palestinians’ objections to the Balfour Declaration.

Top UN Official Describes Humanitarian Situation in Yemen as 'Shocking'

Yemen’s Humanitarian situation is "shocking", a top UN official said on Saturday as the West-backed Saudi Arabia is continuing its two-and-a-half-year aggression on the most impoverished Arab nation.

CIA Plotted to Stage Miami Terror Attacks then Blame Fidel Castro: JFK Files The CIA considered bombing Miami to create a terror threat then blame Cuban leader Fidel Castro, according to the recently-published "JFK files."

No Justice Expected for Bahraini Civilians Charged in Military Court: HRW A telecom engineer abducted by security forces a year ago will be among the first Bahraini civilians to face a military court under an April 2017 constitutional amendment

EU Warns of Cracks after Catalonia Declared Independence from Spain Senior European Union official has warned that "more cracks" were emerging in the bloc on Friday after the Catalan parliament declared independence from Spain.

Kashmiris Mark 70 Years of ’Indian Occupation’ Masses in Indian-ruled Kashmir are marking seventy years of what they say is Indian army occupation of Kashmir.

UN Says Myanmar Army Killed High Number of Muslims UN human rights investigators say death toll from the Myanmar army’s crackdown on Rohingya Muslims may be extremely high”.

Syria Denounces UN Report on Chemical Weapons Syria rejected the report of the UN and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons Joint Investigative Mechanism announced Thursday.

Russia Test-Fires Inter-Continental Ballistic Missiles from Land, Air, Sea Russia has test fired three intercontinental-range ballistic missiles (ICBM) as part of a routine exercise of the country’s strategic nuclear forces

US Leaders’ Divisive Attempts in Iran Desperate, Fruitless: Foreign Ministry Iran’s foreign ministry has denounced as "impudent, deceptive and interventionist" US Secretary of State’s remarks that called on the Iranian people to take back control of their government

Over 90% of Syria’s Territory Liberated from Terrorists: Putin Russian President Vladimir Putin says over 90 percent of the Syrian territory has been liberated from the grip of terrorist groups.

Turkey Extends Amnesty’s Turkey Chief’s Detention Turkey has extended the detention of Amnesty International’s regional chairman accusing him of involvement in last year’s failed coup

US Anti-Hezbollah Sanctions Violate Lebanon’s Sovereignty: MP A Hezbollah member of the Lebanese parliament says proposed new US sanctions against the resistance group aim to provoke unrest in Lebanon.

Saudi Arabia Invites Israeli Companies to Invest in Muslim Country Alwaght- Israeli regime companies plan to invest in Saudi Arabia’s new ’smart city’ amid constant media reports of improving Tel Aviv-Riyadh ties.

Iran Dismantles Terrorist Team in West Azerbaijan Province - Iran’s security forces have arrested terrorists during in an operation in the country’s northwestern province of West Azerbaijan.

Iran’s Leader Urges Iraqi Unity, Vigilance Over US Plots Leader of the Islamic Revolution has urged neighboring Iraq to remain vigilant in the face of US plots, warning that Washington cannot be trusted.

Iraq Launches Final Operation to Oust ISIS Terrorists The Iraqi army has launched a three-pronged offensive aimed at liberating the final ISIS-occupied areas in the country’s western Anbar province.

Russia, Qatar Boost Military Ties amid Persian Gulf Crisis Russia and Qatar have signed a bilateral agreement on military and technical cooperation in Doha on Wednesday.

Chinese Yuan to Replace US Dollar in Global Oil Trade: Report China is set to make a major move against the US dollar’s global dominance, and it may come as early as this year.

Turkish President Meets Iraqi PM, Warns about Kurdish Issue Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned against the presence of Kurdish PKK militants in northern Iraq’s Sinjar and Qandil areas Wednesday.

Iran Slams Saudi Regime for Supporting Trump’s Anti-Iran Outbursts Iran has criticized Saudi Foreign Minister for backing US President Donald Trump’s anti-Iran stances, advising Riyadh to review its foreign policies.

CIA Plotted to Stage Miami Terror Attacks then Blame Fidel Castro: JFK Files

Afghan President’s India Visit to Help Tighten Pakistan Encirclement

Top UN Official Describes Humanitarian Situation in Yemen as ’Shocking’

US-Backed Militias Retook Raqqa after Reducing It to Rubble, Killing 2000 Civilians, Letting ISIS Flee

Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces Cmdr. Demands US Troops Withdrawal

US Humiliated Indonesian Army Chief by Denying Him Entry

Saudi, Emirati Regimes Secretly Supported Iraqi Kurdistan Region’s Breakaway Vote

Why US-Backed Kurdish Militias Raised Poster of Turkish Secessionist Leader in Syria’s Raqqa?

Israeli Premier Sympathizes with Secessionist Iraqi Kurds

Syrian Forces Advance on in War on ISIS in Deir-ez-Zor

Russia Targeted in “BadRabbit” Cyber Attacks

Saudi Arabia ’Not Normal’ Since Iranian Revolution in 1979: Crown Prince

Russia Accuses US of Covering up ’Barbaric Bombings’ that Buried 1000s in Raqqa’

Defiant Israeli Settlers Storm, Desecrate Al-Aqsa Mosque

11 Somalis Killed in Terrorist Attack Near Mogadishu

Somalia to Declare War on Al-Shabab as Mogadishu’s Death Toll Tops 358

Mossad Spy in Iran Sentenced to Death: Tehran Prosecutor

Iran Slams Saudi Regime for Supporting Trump’s Anti-Iran Outbursts

Russia Dismisses UK Claims of ‘Major’ Role in ISIS Defeat

Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces Cmdr. Demands US Troops Withdrawal

Yemeni Army Warns It Can Attack Israeli Bases in Eritrea Islands

Saudis to Buy US THAAD Missiles after Signing Deal for Russia’s S-400

Lawmakers to End US Army Complicity in Saudi Aggression on Yemen

Yemen Cholera Outbreak Worst on Record as Saudi Bombardments Continue

Israel to Put Palestinians on 11-Day Lockdown during Jewish Holiday

Iran’s President Held Talks with Turkey’s Military Chief

Turkey’s Military Presence in Syria Illegal: Foreign Minister

UK Should Impose Arms Ban on Saudi-Led Coalition Attacking Yemen: Labor Party

Iran, Turkey Military Chiefs Meet, Voice Opposition to Kurdish Secession

What Next after US Provides Safe Exit for ISIS in Syria’s Raqqa?

War Looming after Trump’s Scrapping Iran Deal: German Minister

Russia Accuses US of Supporting ISIS Terrorists in Syria

US Airdropping Weapons, Food to ISIS in Iraq, Syria: Iran Cmdr.

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Afghan President’s India Visit to Help Tighten Pakistan Encirclement

Alwaght- Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani recently visited India to discuss expansion of relations between the two Asian nations. Ghani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India both highlighted the commitment of their countries to increase counterterror efforts. The Afghan president also met with the Indian Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj, with whom he debated economic partnership, transit routes investment, and counterterror measures.

The Chief Executive of Afghanistan unity government Abdullah Abdullah and Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani, too, had separately visited India in September and held talks Indian officials especially about putting strains on Pakistan. The Afghan leaders' visits to India are coming mainly after the American President Donald Trump unveiled its new Afghanistan and South Asia region policy, seeing a more active role for India in the new period.

On the other hand, The American Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on October 25 arrived in New Delhi, the fourth station of the diplomat's five-nation visit. He talked to the Indian leaders on a set of issues.

With regard to significance of the trip, Alwaght has conducted an interview with Professor Nozar Shafiee, an Iranian international affairs analysts, discussing with him the aspects of the visit.

Alwaght: What are the drives and goals behind the Afghan president’s visit to India in the present conditions? 

Shafiee: In the new American policy, Pakistan is considered as part of the problem. The Americans argue that despite their massive aids to the Pakistan government, Islamabad does not cooperate honestly with Washington, and is actually far from being in tune with the American track of policies. This motivates the White House to focus on Pakistan in its new strategy for the region. The final aim of the anti-Pakistani agenda is to isolate Islamabad and to drive it out of circle of American allies which are not members in the NATO so that it can label Pakistan as the sponsor of terror.

Alwaght: Why is Afghanistan picked for implementation of the Washington's fresh strategy?

Shafiee: For a long time, Afghanistan has been scene to competition and even conflict of the foreign powers who found it as providing the best place for their reckoning. Therefore, the US decides that Afghanistan is the proper place of either reckoning with Pakistan or persuading it to come on board of the American regional policy. So, the US directs Afghanistan officials' visits to India with its new political path.

Alwaght: How does New Delhi approach the case? What are its interests in that?

Shafiee: Certainly, India and Pakistan cannot come to blows anew on issues such as Kashmir. Indians are following the policy of their ancient realist thinker Kautilya who advised that if a state wants to beat its rival, it needs to befriend the rival’s neighbors and expand relations with them. This will help put pressures and so defeat the opposite side. This is the foundation based on which the Indian leaders have designed their regional strategy. India bolsters ties with Iran and Pakistan's other neighbors, with a special focus on Afghanistan, in a bid to first encircle and reign Pakistan and second cut Islamabad's access to the Central Asia through Afghanistan, an arrangement that will allow it to flex muscles.

Alwaght: How will this trip affect the Pakistan-Afghanistan governments' relationship prospectively? 

Shafiee: Such visits have usually sent the two countries' ties into chill, especially that Pakistan will translate Ghani's visit as opening a new front of proxy war against Islamabad. So, we can expect rejuvenated conflict and insecurity in Afghanistan in the future. The closer Afghanistan gets to India, the more it should anticipate deteriorated security situation at home. Thereby, Ghani's visit of India means Kabul's yes to New Delhi and no to Islamabad.

Alwaght: How do you see the future of relations of the US and Pakistan? 

Shafiee: This visit to India is a practical move translating the new American policy for Afghanistan and South Asia, and so is a step to further tighten the encirclement of Pakistan .Pakistan knows that it is now the target. This of course will further fray the relations of this country with the US. By these measures, the US wants to alter Pakistan attitude towards the Taliban. However, it seems that Pakistan has vital interests in some areas like relations with Taliban, making it impossible for Washington to simply impose its demands on Islamabad. Moreover, it needs to be added that the Afghanistan crisis is multi-layered and needs to be solved using wise approaches. But the conflict of interests of the regional and international powers even complicated the crisis. It is impossible to solve the problem by eliminating just one factor. This (American) political pathway will hurt the Pakistani people and government’s national pride, and from now on, we should anticipate setting up massive roadblocks ahead of the American presence in Afghanistan. 

