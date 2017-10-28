CIA Plotted to Stage Miami Terror Attacks then Blame Fidel Castro: JFK Files

Alwaght- The US Central Intelligence Agency, CIA, considered bombing Miami and other cities in the country to create a terror threat while blaming the government of Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, according to the recently-published "JFK files."

The files were published as part of the nearly 3,000 documents collected by the US National Archive on the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy and several other issues.

The report said the top US spy agency, CIA, considered staging several terror events involving Cuban citizens to seek blame for Castro's government.

“We could develop a Communist Cuban terror campaign in the Miami area, in other Florida cities and even in Washington," the files read. The plan also included a possible attack on migrants leaving Cuba to settle in the US.

"We could sink a boatload of Cubans enroute to Florida (real or simulated). We could foster attempts on lives of Cuban refugees in the United States even to the extent of wounding in instances to be widely publicized."

The release of 2,891 previously classified files also shed a light on more aggressive tactics by the CIA, which included the placement of bombs and the creation of a terror environment.

"Exploding a few plastic bombs in carefully chosen spots, the arrest of a Cuban agent and the release of prepared documents substantiating Cuban involvement also would be helpful in projecting the idea of an irresponsible government,” the files went on.

The report also mentions how the CIA tried to assassinate Castro through bodysuits filled with deadly bacteria and explosive seashells planted underwater, taking advantage of the Cuban leader's taste for diving.

Finally, the files revealed that after several allegations, investigations showed that the Cuban government wouldn't have been responsible for killing Kennedy "because such an act, if discovered, would have afforded the United States the excuse to destroy Cuba. The risk would not have been worth it.”