  Friday 27 October 2017
Iran’s Defense Capabilities Non-Negotiable: Leader

Iran’s Defense Capabilities Non-Negotiable: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says Iran’s defense might will not be negotiated, stressing the country’s resolve to strengthen its defense capabilities .

Saudi Arabia ’Not Normal’ Since Iranian Revolution in 1979: Crown Prince Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, has confessed that the ultra-conservative Arab state had been “not normal” for the past 30 years, blaming rigid doctrines that have governed society.

Saudi-Led Regimes Bribed, Threatened African States to Isolate Qatar Saudi-led regimes boycotting Qatar have ’bribed and blackmailed’ African countries to join its attempt to isolate the country, Qatar’s foreign minister has said.

Iran Says Israeli Regime’s Air Raids Inside Syria Unacceptable A top Iranian military commander has firmly stated that the Israeli regime cannot be allowed to violate Syrian territory at will.

Britain Shields Israeli Regime, Bans Palestinian Anti-Balfour Adverts Britain has moved to shield the Israeli regime by banning adverts which highlight Palestinians’ objections to the Balfour Declaration.

EU Warns of Cracks after Catalonia Declared Independence from Spain

Senior European Union official has warned that "more cracks" were emerging in the bloc on Friday after the Catalan parliament declared independence from Spain.

Kashmiris Mark 70 Years of Indian Occupation Masses in Indian-ruled Kashmir are marking seventy years of what they say is Indian army occupation of Kashmir.

UN says Myanmar Army Killed High Number of Muslims UN human rights investigators say death toll from the Myanmar army’s crackdown on Rohingya Muslims may be extremely high”.

Syria Denounces UN Report on Chemical Weapons Syria rejected the report of the UN and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons Joint Investigative Mechanism announced Thursday.

Russia Test-Fires Inter-Continental Ballistic Missiles from Land, Air, Sea Russia has test fired three intercontinental-range ballistic missiles (ICBM) as part of a routine exercise of the country’s strategic nuclear forces

US Leaders’ Divisive Attempts in Iran Desperate, Fruitless: Foreign Ministry Iran’s foreign ministry has denounced as "impudent, deceptive and interventionist" US Secretary of State’s remarks that called on the Iranian people to take back control of their government

Over 90% of Syria’s Territory Liberated from Terrorists: Putin Russian President Vladimir Putin says over 90 percent of the Syrian territory has been liberated from the grip of terrorist groups.

Turkey Extends Amnesty’s Turkey Chief’s Detention Turkey has extended the detention of Amnesty International’s regional chairman accusing him of involvement in last year’s failed coup

US Anti-Hezbollah Sanctions Violate Lebanon’s Sovereignty: MP A Hezbollah member of the Lebanese parliament says proposed new US sanctions against the resistance group aim to provoke unrest in Lebanon.

Saudi Arabia Invites Israeli Companies to Invest in Muslim Country Alwaght- Israeli regime companies plan to invest in Saudi Arabia’s new ’smart city’ amid constant media reports of improving Tel Aviv-Riyadh ties.

Iran Dismantles Terrorist Team in West Azerbaijan Province - Iran’s security forces have arrested terrorists during in an operation in the country’s northwestern province of West Azerbaijan.

Iran’s Leader Urges Iraqi Unity, Vigilance Over US Plots Leader of the Islamic Revolution has urged neighboring Iraq to remain vigilant in the face of US plots, warning that Washington cannot be trusted.

Iraq Launches Final Operation to Oust ISIS Terrorists The Iraqi army has launched a three-pronged offensive aimed at liberating the final ISIS-occupied areas in the country’s western Anbar province.

Russia, Qatar Boost Military Ties amid Persian Gulf Crisis Russia and Qatar have signed a bilateral agreement on military and technical cooperation in Doha on Wednesday.

Chinese Yuan to Replace US Dollar in Global Oil Trade: Report China is set to make a major move against the US dollar’s global dominance, and it may come as early as this year.

Turkish President Meets Iraqi PM, Warns about Kurdish Issue Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned against the presence of Kurdish PKK militants in northern Iraq’s Sinjar and Qandil areas Wednesday.

Iran Slams Saudi Regime for Supporting Trump’s Anti-Iran Outbursts Iran has criticized Saudi Foreign Minister for backing US President Donald Trump’s anti-Iran stances, advising Riyadh to review its foreign policies.

Israeli Premier Sympathizes with Secessionist Iraqi Kurds Israeli regime’s Prime Minister has once against expressed support for Iraqi Kurds secessionist desires.

UK Sells Saudi Arabia £1.1 Billion Arms in 6 Months as Regime Continues Bombing Yemen Britain continues selling military equipment to Saudi Arabia amid regime’s aggression on neighboring Yemen.

Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces Cmdr. Demands US Troops Withdrawal A senior commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces demands the immediate withdrawal of US troops from the country after the defeat of ISIS .

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
UN says Myanmar Army Killed High Number of Muslims

Alwaght- United Nations human rights investigators say death toll from the Myanmar army’s crackdown on Rohingya Muslims since 25 Augusts was unknown, but “may turn out to be extremely high”.

“We have heard many accounts from people from many different villages across northern Rakhine state. They point to a consistent, methodical pattern of actions resulting in gross human rights violations affecting hundreds of thousands of people,” Marzuki Darusman head of the UN  fact-finding team said.

The team of three independent experts spent six days interviewing some of the 600,000 Rohingya from Myanmar’s northern Rakhine state who are in refugee camps near Cox’s Bazar. An advance team of UN rights officers have been conducting comprehensive interviews for weeks, it said.

“We are deeply disturbed at the end of this visit,” Darusman said.

Radhika Coomaraswamy, another member and veteran UN human rights investigator, said she was left “shaken and angry” by the testimonies.

“One could see the trauma in the eyes of the women I interviewed. When proven, this kind of abuse must never be allowed to go unpunished,” she said.

The UN team, which was established by the UN Human Rights Council in March, renewed its appeal for access to Rakhine state and for talks with the Myanmar government and military to “establish the facts”.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein has described the plight of Rohingya Muslims as "a textbook example of ethnic cleansing".

The current crisis erupted on 25 August, when Myanmar’s army backed by gangs of Buddhist extremists brutally attacked Muslims in Rakhine state on the pretext of responding to the killing of security forces. In the ensuing operation, nearly 7,000 Rohingya Muslims have been killed in what is clearly an organized campaign of ethnic cleansing and genocide.

Myanmar Rhohingya Muslims UN Genocide

