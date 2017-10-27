Syria Denounces UN Report on Chemical Weapons

Alwaght-Syria rejected the report of the UN and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Joint Investigative Mechanism (JIM), which was announced Thursday.

In a Friday statement, Syrian foreign ministry stressed that the report was authored under instructions of the US and Western countries to exert more political pressures and threats to Syria’s sovereignty.

Syria has reiterated its complete commitment to the Convention of Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and that it no longer has any toxic chemicals banned in accordance with the Convention.

Syria, the ministry said, considers the use of chemical weapons an immoral and condemnable act anywhere, at any time, and under any circumstances.

The source asserted that Syria has cooperated with the UN-OPCW mechanism and did not delay or hesitate to work with them in various fields. Syria says it provided accurate information required to show the fact that foreign-backed terrorist groups had used chemical weapons directly. Damascus asserts that terrorists involved in chemical weapons use had the backing of the US, France, and Britain, and their tools in the region such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, and other countries.

On Tuesday, Russia vetoed a UN Security Council resolution to renew the mandate for a UN mission investigating the use of chemical weapons in Syria.

The UN-OPCW Joint Investigative Mechanism (JIM) delivered a report on the alleged chemical weapon attack on the Syrian town of Khan Sheikhoun on April 4. Russia proposed hearing the mission’s findings before voting on a new document. However, Washington insisted the Security Council votes on the new mandate before a report is presented.

Describing the vote as "a directed performance," Russia's UN envoy Vasily Nebenzya said he was "amused at how some delegations had read their prepared statements condemning the use of other countries' veto power" ahead of the actual voting process.

At the time of the April attack, the area of Khan Sheikhoun was under the control of Tahrir al-Sham, better known as the Al-Nusra Front terrorist group. Last week, the US State Department admitted that militants linked to Al-Nusra Front are carrying out terrorist attacks using chemical weapons in Syria.