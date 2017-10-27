Russia Test-Fires Inter-Continental Ballistic Missiles from Land, Air, Sea

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Friday 27 October 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Iran’s Defense Capabilities Non-Negotiable: Leader

Iran’s Defense Capabilities Non-Negotiable: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says Iran’s defense might will not be negotiated, stressing the country’s resolve to strengthen its defense capabilities .

Saudi Arabia ’Not Normal’ Since Iranian Revolution in 1979: Crown Prince Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, has confessed that the ultra-conservative Arab state had been “not normal” for the past 30 years, blaming rigid doctrines that have governed society.

Saudi-Led Regimes Bribed, Threatened African States to Isolate Qatar Saudi-led regimes boycotting Qatar have ’bribed and blackmailed’ African countries to join its attempt to isolate the country, Qatar’s foreign minister has said.

Iran Says Israeli Regime’s Air Raids Inside Syria Unacceptable A top Iranian military commander has firmly stated that the Israeli regime cannot be allowed to violate Syrian territory at will.

Britain Shields Israeli Regime, Bans Palestinian Anti-Balfour Adverts Britain has moved to shield the Israeli regime by banning adverts which highlight Palestinians’ objections to the Balfour Declaration.

US Leaders’ Divisive Attempts in Iran Desperate, Fruitless: Foreign Ministry Iran’s foreign ministry has denounced as "impudent, deceptive and interventionist" US Secretary of State’s remarks that called on the Iranian people to take back control of their government

Over 90% of Syria’s Territory Liberated from Terrorists: Putin Russian President Vladimir Putin says over 90 percent of the Syrian territory has been liberated from the grip of terrorist groups.

Turkey Extends Amnesty’s Turkey Chief’s Detention Turkey has extended the detention of Amnesty International’s regional chairman accusing him of involvement in last year’s failed coup

US Anti-Hezbollah Sanctions Violate Lebanon’s Sovereignty: MP A Hezbollah member of the Lebanese parliament says proposed new US sanctions against the resistance group aim to provoke unrest in Lebanon.

Saudi Arabia Invites Israeli Companies to Invest in Muslim Country Alwaght- Israeli regime companies plan to invest in Saudi Arabia’s new ’smart city’ amid constant media reports of improving Tel Aviv-Riyadh ties.

Iran Dismantles Terrorist Team in West Azerbaijan Province - Iran’s security forces have arrested terrorists during in an operation in the country’s northwestern province of West Azerbaijan.

Iran’s Leader Urges Iraqi Unity, Vigilance Over US Plots Leader of the Islamic Revolution has urged neighboring Iraq to remain vigilant in the face of US plots, warning that Washington cannot be trusted.

Iraq Launches Final Operation to Oust ISIS Terrorists The Iraqi army has launched a three-pronged offensive aimed at liberating the final ISIS-occupied areas in the country’s western Anbar province.

Russia, Qatar Boost Military Ties amid Persian Gulf Crisis Russia and Qatar have signed a bilateral agreement on military and technical cooperation in Doha on Wednesday.

Chinese Yuan to Replace US Dollar in Global Oil Trade: Report China is set to make a major move against the US dollar’s global dominance, and it may come as early as this year.

Turkish President Meets Iraqi PM, Warns about Kurdish Issue Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned against the presence of Kurdish PKK militants in northern Iraq’s Sinjar and Qandil areas Wednesday.

Iran Slams Saudi Regime for Supporting Trump’s Anti-Iran Outbursts Iran has criticized Saudi Foreign Minister for backing US President Donald Trump’s anti-Iran stances, advising Riyadh to review its foreign policies.

Israeli Premier Sympathizes with Secessionist Iraqi Kurds Israeli regime’s Prime Minister has once against expressed support for Iraqi Kurds secessionist desires.

UK Sells Saudi Arabia £1.1 Billion Arms in 6 Months as Regime Continues Bombing Yemen Britain continues selling military equipment to Saudi Arabia amid regime’s aggression on neighboring Yemen.

Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces Cmdr. Demands US Troops Withdrawal A senior commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces demands the immediate withdrawal of US troops from the country after the defeat of ISIS .

Morocco’s Monarch Sacks Ministers over Slow Progress in Protest-Hit Area Morocco’s king fired several ministers and senior officials on Tuesday for reportedly failing to improve the economic conditions in a region hit by protests.

Russia Targeted in “BadRabbit” Cyber Attacks Cyber-attacks using malware called “BadRabbit” hit Russia and other nations on Tuesday.

Saudi-Led Regimes Conflict with Qatar Escalating, Warns Kuwaiti Emir Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmed al-Sabah has warned that the ongoing conflict between Qatar and four Saudi-led regimes states is likely to escalate.

Mossad Spy in Iran Sentenced to Death: Tehran Prosecutor Iran has sentenced to death a spy of Israeli regime’s Mossad spy agency, Tehran’s prosecutor Abbas Ja’afari Dolatabadi has said.

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Alwaght- Russia has test fired three intercontinental-range ballistic missiles (ICBM) as part of a routine exercise of the country’s strategic nuclear forces, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said in an October 26 statement.

“A squad of the Strategic Missile Force fired a Topol intercontinental ballistic missile from Plesetsk towards the Kura test range in Kamchatka,” the MoD said. The missile was launched from a road-mobile transporter erector launcher. The Plesetsk space center is located in Arkhangelsk Oblast, approximately 800 kilometers north of Moscow.

In addition, “a nuclear submarine of the Pacific Fleet carried out a salvo launch of two ballistic missiles from the Sea of Okhotsk towards the Chizha testing range in the Arkhangelsk region,” the MoD said. “A nuclear submarine of the North Fleet fired a ballistic missile from the Barents Sea towards Kura.”

The military exercise also involved supersonic Tupolev-160, Tupolev-85MS and Tupolev-22MZ strategic bombers. The aircraft launched cruise missiles at ground targets at Kura, Pemboi testing range in the northeastern region of Komi, and Terekta in Kazakhstan, according to the MoD.

All missiles reportedly hit their practice targets. Save the Topol-M, the Russian MoD did not reveal the type of missiles fired from the air and sea. It also did not specify the class of ballistic missile submarines involved in the drill.

The missiles launched from the strategic bombers were likely Kh-101/Kh-102 (the nuclear variant of the Kh-101) air-launched cruise missiles with an estimated range of 2,700 to 5,000 kilometers (1677 to 3,100 miles).

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Russia ICBM Missiles Nuclear Strategic Bombers

