We Are in Phase of Annihilation of Israel Not Its Recognition: Hamas

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Friday 27 October 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

Iran’s Defense Capabilities Non-Negotiable: Leader

Iran’s Defense Capabilities Non-Negotiable: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says Iran’s defense might will not be negotiated, stressing the country’s resolve to strengthen its defense capabilities .

Saudi Arabia ’Not Normal’ Since Iranian Revolution in 1979: Crown Prince Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, has confessed that the ultra-conservative Arab state had been “not normal” for the past 30 years, blaming rigid doctrines that have governed society.

Saudi-Led Regimes Bribed, Threatened African States to Isolate Qatar Saudi-led regimes boycotting Qatar have ’bribed and blackmailed’ African countries to join its attempt to isolate the country, Qatar’s foreign minister has said.

Iran Says Israeli Regime’s Air Raids Inside Syria Unacceptable A top Iranian military commander has firmly stated that the Israeli regime cannot be allowed to violate Syrian territory at will.

Britain Shields Israeli Regime, Bans Palestinian Anti-Balfour Adverts Britain has moved to shield the Israeli regime by banning adverts which highlight Palestinians’ objections to the Balfour Declaration.

News

Russia Test-Fires Inter-Continental Ballistic Missiles from Land, Air, Sea

Russia Test-Fires Inter-Continental Ballistic Missiles from Land, Air, Sea

Russia has test fired three intercontinental-range ballistic missiles (ICBM) as part of a routine exercise of the country’s strategic nuclear forces

US Leaders’ Divisive Attempts in Iran Desperate, Fruitless: Foreign Ministry Iran’s foreign ministry has denounced as "impudent, deceptive and interventionist" US Secretary of State’s remarks that called on the Iranian people to take back control of their government

Over 90% of Syria’s Territory Liberated from Terrorists: Putin Russian President Vladimir Putin says over 90 percent of the Syrian territory has been liberated from the grip of terrorist groups.

Turkey Extends Amnesty’s Turkey Chief’s Detention Turkey has extended the detention of Amnesty International’s regional chairman accusing him of involvement in last year’s failed coup

US Anti-Hezbollah Sanctions Violate Lebanon’s Sovereignty: MP A Hezbollah member of the Lebanese parliament says proposed new US sanctions against the resistance group aim to provoke unrest in Lebanon.

Saudi Arabia Invites Israeli Companies to Invest in Muslim Country Alwaght- Israeli regime companies plan to invest in Saudi Arabia’s new ’smart city’ amid constant media reports of improving Tel Aviv-Riyadh ties.

Iran Dismantles Terrorist Team in West Azerbaijan Province - Iran’s security forces have arrested terrorists during in an operation in the country’s northwestern province of West Azerbaijan.

Iran’s Leader Urges Iraqi Unity, Vigilance Over US Plots Leader of the Islamic Revolution has urged neighboring Iraq to remain vigilant in the face of US plots, warning that Washington cannot be trusted.

Iraq Launches Final Operation to Oust ISIS Terrorists The Iraqi army has launched a three-pronged offensive aimed at liberating the final ISIS-occupied areas in the country’s western Anbar province.

Russia, Qatar Boost Military Ties amid Persian Gulf Crisis Russia and Qatar have signed a bilateral agreement on military and technical cooperation in Doha on Wednesday.

Chinese Yuan to Replace US Dollar in Global Oil Trade: Report China is set to make a major move against the US dollar’s global dominance, and it may come as early as this year.

Turkish President Meets Iraqi PM, Warns about Kurdish Issue Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned against the presence of Kurdish PKK militants in northern Iraq’s Sinjar and Qandil areas Wednesday.

Iran Slams Saudi Regime for Supporting Trump’s Anti-Iran Outbursts Iran has criticized Saudi Foreign Minister for backing US President Donald Trump’s anti-Iran stances, advising Riyadh to review its foreign policies.

Israeli Premier Sympathizes with Secessionist Iraqi Kurds Israeli regime’s Prime Minister has once against expressed support for Iraqi Kurds secessionist desires.

UK Sells Saudi Arabia £1.1 Billion Arms in 6 Months as Regime Continues Bombing Yemen Britain continues selling military equipment to Saudi Arabia amid regime’s aggression on neighboring Yemen.

Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces Cmdr. Demands US Troops Withdrawal A senior commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces demands the immediate withdrawal of US troops from the country after the defeat of ISIS .

Morocco’s Monarch Sacks Ministers over Slow Progress in Protest-Hit Area Morocco’s king fired several ministers and senior officials on Tuesday for reportedly failing to improve the economic conditions in a region hit by protests.

Russia Targeted in “BadRabbit” Cyber Attacks Cyber-attacks using malware called “BadRabbit” hit Russia and other nations on Tuesday.

Saudi-Led Regimes Conflict with Qatar Escalating, Warns Kuwaiti Emir Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmed al-Sabah has warned that the ongoing conflict between Qatar and four Saudi-led regimes states is likely to escalate.

Mossad Spy in Iran Sentenced to Death: Tehran Prosecutor Iran has sentenced to death a spy of Israeli regime’s Mossad spy agency, Tehran’s prosecutor Abbas Ja’afari Dolatabadi has said.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Russia Test-Fires Inter-Continental Ballistic Missiles from Land, Air, Sea

Turkey Extends Amnesty’s Turkey Chief’s Detention

We Are in Phase of Annihilation of Israel Not Its Recognition: Hamas

Russia Accuses US of Covering up ’Barbaric Bombings’ that Buried 1000s in Raqqa’

UK Sells Saudi Arabia £1.1 Billion Arms in 6 Months as Regime Continues Bombing Yemen

Turkey’s EU Bid Between European Rejection, Approval

Iraq Launches Final Operation to Oust ISIS Terrorists

Bahrain Rulers Take Protesting Civilians to Military Court

Germany Sentences 88-Y-O Historian to Jail for Rejecting Holocaust as Lie

Syria Urges UN to Halt US Crimes against Civilians

Iran’s Leader Urges Iraqi Unity, Vigilance Over US Plots

US Leaders’ Divisive Attempts in Iran Desperate, Fruitless: Foreign Ministry

Turkish President Rebukes US as Uncivilized, Undemocratic

Iraqi PM Rejects US Sec. Comments on Volunteer Forces Fighting ISIS Terrorists

Saudi Arabia ’Not Normal’ Since Iranian Revolution in 1979: Crown Prince

Syria Censures UN for Failure to Stop, Slam Israeli Aggressions

Iran’s FM Slams US Sec. of State Misleading Remarks over Anti-ISIS Forces

What’s Behind Riyadh’s Invitation of Iraq PM?

US Airdropping Weapons, Food to ISIS in Iraq, Syria: Iran Cmdr.

Iran Leader Rebukes Iraqi Kurdistan Cessation as Betrayal to Region

Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces Cmdr. Demands US Troops Withdrawal

Saudis to Buy US THAAD Missiles after Signing Deal for Russia’s S-400

Erdogan’s Tehran Visit: Important Issues High on Agenda

ISIS Terrorists Cross into Syria from US-Controlled Western Iraq: Russia

Qatar Cites Jealousy in Saudi-Led Efforts to Snatch its 2022 World Cup Rights

UN Probe into Saudi Crimes in Yemen Not Promising

Syrian President Assad Rejects Iraq’s Kurdistan Referendum

Iran, Turkey Military Chiefs Meet, Voice Opposition to Kurdish Secession

Lawmakers to End US Army Complicity in Saudi Aggression on Yemen

Iran Says Israeli Regime’s Air Raids Inside Syria Unacceptable

Yemeni Army Warns It Can Attack Israeli Bases in Eritrea Islands

Saudi King Salman’s Golden Escalator Malfunctions During Russia Visit

Qatari Emir Meets Iran’s Foreign Minister in Doha, Discuss Regional Crises

In Focus

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

alwaght.com
Report

We Are in Phase of Annihilation of Israel Not Its Recognition: Hamas

Friday 27 October 2017
 
 
 
 
 
We Are in Phase of Annihilation of Israel Not Its Recognition: Hamas

Related Content

Israeli Regime Seeks Scrapping Fatah-Hamas Reconciliation Deal

Hamas Says Not to Discuss Armed Wing in Reconciliation Talks with Fatah

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- On October 12, the major Palestinian factions, Hamas and Fatah, struck a deal for reconciliation in their Cairo meeting, mending a decade-long rift between Gaza Strip and West Bank and paving the way for forming a national unity government.

Soon after signing the agreement, large-scale rumors and speculations began to hit the deadlines on the terms of the deal and its outcomes for the Palestinians– both people and the political groups.

Alwaght has hosted a meeting that gathered together the Iranian political analysts and a Hamas delegation visiting Iran led by the new deputy head of Hamas Political Office Saleh al-Aruri.

The meeting covered a series of matters including the current Palestinian developments like the future of the reconciliation deal, the future of the Palestinian resistant groups, the arms of the resistant group in the shadow of the new accord, as well as Hamas relations with Iran.

Referring to the longstanding Iranian nation’s awareness of the Palestinian cause, Mr Al-Aruri noted that the issue of Palestine was a case calling attention of the Iranians even before the Islamic Revolution that installed the Islamic Republic of Iran. He further said that Palestine was the main point of difference between Imam Khomeini, the revolutionary leader and founder of the Islamic Republic, and the pro-Western Shah of Iran whose rule was brought to an end by the revolution of 1979. 

The Hamas official further highlighted the present-day Iranian support for the Palestinian groups.

“We see this backing in the words of the Leader (Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei) and also in the Friday Prayer by the Iranian clerics. They are supporting the Al-Quds intifada. Palestine and Al-Quds causes are key issues in Iran. This even adds to our duties. During our meetings with the Iranian officials, we assert that the Palestinian cause is for both of us, and none of us is allowed to back down from its agenda,” Mr Al-Aruri maintained.

Touching on this month’s national reconciliation accord signed in the Egyptian capital Cairo, the Hamas official said that the Palestinian group stressed the need to keep the arms in hand and also cling to the national principles and fundamentals.

“We have left behind a great deal of difficulties and we have much more ahead. We essentially believe in our arms, our power to build the historical state of Palestine, and also disappearance of the Israeli regime. These are unchangeable. Hamas will never retreat from its principles. We will never put our arms down,” he asserted.

Commenting on the fate of the resistant group’s weapons after the reconciliatory agreement, Hamas official noted “During the Cairo conference, we insisted on keeping our weapons. We expressed this principle in the front of the media's cameras. The national reconciliation accord in Cairo covered everything but the weapons and the resistance.

Mr Al-Aruri accentuated the significance of keeping alive the relations with Tehran.

“It was after this deal that (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu had his say about the agreement. He said that we have three conditions before we can approve of the Hamas-Fatah reconciliation. First, Hamas should put its arms down. Second, it should recognize Israel. And third, sever relations with Iran. Here is our answer: We will not lay down our weapons, nor will we recognize Israel, and moreover, nor will we cut off our ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran. Our visit of Iran is a clear proof to this point," he asserted.

“We as Hamas movement will never approve of disarming the resistance because we believe that we are now in the stage of annihilation, and not recognition, of Israel,” Mr Al-Aruri said, echoing the opinion of Yayha Sinwar, the head of Hamas in Gaza.

He also talked about the future of relations between Hamas and Tehran, maintaining that the Palestinian group enjoyed strategic ties with the Islamic Republic.

“This is not a state-to-state relationship. We are a resistant movement in Palestine with no government or a United Nations representative. Rather, we are under siege for years. We think that the Palestinian cause is central to the Islamic Republic and we think, as Iran does, that Israel is a fundamental threat to the Islamic world. We see it as a duty to practically and on the fronts fight the Zionist regime as an enemy to the Islamic ummah, and we expect help from the Muslim world.

Palestine, from the river to the sea

Mr Al-Aruri also talked about the reconciliation document and the issues surrounding it. We and the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) reached an agreement for forming a Palestinian state within the pre-1967 borders to secure the basics. But originally, we remain loyal to the ideal of the Palestinian country from the river to the sea and strongly believe that all of the Palestinian refugees have to return to their home land. So, we have not altered our principles and this is something that will never change.

Mr Al-Aruri also explained how Hamas will keep its arms after the deal that is supposed to put an end to the decade-long differences with Fatah.

“Each and every line of the deal is written with awareness. The resistance's security and military systems in Gaza will remain working as ever. We in Hamas are not worried about the future of the resistance arms. Our calculations are precise and our control on the ground is full. We are sure that the resistance tunnels and also the weapons like the rockets will meet no harms. Moving on the track of resistance is our aim, and this motion will never stop. The future generation of Palestine will be even more adherent to the Palestinian ideals and principles than the current generation. We now are training fresh fighters for future resistance to combat Israel. We will continue strong enough to liberate the Al-Quds.

Relations with Iran on the rise

As the meeting went on, Osama Hamdan, Hamas Arab affairs chief, highlighted the US's "colonial" plan to partition the region and divide the Muslim world, adding that the Palestinians as part of the Islamic ummah need to constantly interact. The scheme to split the region is an American project, with Israel standing as its decision-making center. In fact, the occupying regime is standing behind the scene and designing a split project for the regional nations. At the present time, Israel is trying to ally with some of the region’s countries, aiming at waging a war against Islam and the Islamic thought. This is because the Zionists believe that the Islamic thought provides the core tenets of the nations' resistance to the oppression.

Mr Hamdan underscored the continuation of anti-Israeli resistance, saying: “Three decades of Hamas resistance proves that we have no other choice than resistance and it remains our way. We have inside Hamas a set of institutions such as advisory council, leadership council, and also the revolutionary council. Hamas is not based on a single person's opinions, it is based on belief, ideology, plans, and organization, which make it impossible to deviate. These institutions are now administered by a new generation who, as the Zionists themselves admit, is much more steadfast in its clinging to its ideals than the older generation.

The resistance line as a benchmark

Sadollah Zarei, an Iranian foreign policy expert who also heads Iran's Andishesazan Noor Institute for Strategic Studies, said when it comes to the liberation of Al-Quds from the occupying regime, the Iranian nation and experts put a premium on the Hamas movement. “We hope that Hamas remains persistent with ideal of Palestine liberation.” Mr Zarei continued.

The foreign policy expert added: look what happened in the Hamas Political Office. The anti-Israeli forces won the majority in the Hamas Political Office. This is promising to the Iranian people and experts who see the resistance as the sole way of liberation of Palestine.

“Despite many highs and lows, Hamas has remained on the track of resistance and this is the main benchmark to for testing Hamas," he said

The head of Andishesazan Noor Institute for Strategic Studies also told of Iranian friendliness with Hamas.

“You are at home when you are in Iran. Being like a family bears two features: First, the members have passion for each other and second they are blunt in talking to each other. Passion and bluntness are two key factors highly crucial for a family to have better connection and life at home”, Mr Zarei maintained.

He further touched on the importance of the Palestinian cause for the Iranian people, officials, and also the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, adding that over a decade we have witnessed fundamental changes in Egypt, Libya, Bahrain, Yemen, Lebanon, Tunisia, Syria, and also Iraq. However, if we want to be precise, we can see Palestine occupying a considerable share among others in the speeches of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

"In fact, the word Palestine use outnumbers the other countries' names. For instance, even at the peak of the Syrian developments, his speeches are inundated with the word of Palestine, something apparently signaling the importance of the Palestinian cause for the Islamic Republic," Mr Zarei concluded. 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Palestinian Cause Hamas Reconciliation Deal Israel Iran Resistance

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Iraqi Forces Guard Kirkuk`s Oild Field after Liberation from Kurdish Militias
Thousands of People Rally to Protest Hate, Racism in German Parliament
Fleeing Myanmar Regime`s Genocide, Rohingyas Stuck in Hell on Earth
US-Backed Militias Retook Raqqa after Reducing It to Rubble, Killing 2000 Civilians, Letting ISIS Flee
Iraqi Forces Guard Kirkuk`s Oild Field after Liberation from Kurdish Militias

Iraqi Forces Guard Kirkuk`s Oild Field after Liberation from Kurdish Militias

Syrian Army Discovers More Arms in Newly-Liberated Al-Mayadeen City
Israeli Regime Forces Clash with Orthodox Jews Blocking Entrance to al-Quds in Protest against Army Draft
Fascist Anti-Islam Mob Clash with Counter-Demonstrators in Toronto, Canada
Syrian Forces Uncover ISIS` Tunnels in Newly-Liberated Al-Mayadeen City