91 Americans Die Daily from Opioid Overdose, Trump Declares Emergency

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Friday 27 October 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

Iran’s Defense Capabilities Non-Negotiable: Leader

Iran’s Defense Capabilities Non-Negotiable: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says Iran’s defense might will not be negotiated, stressing the country’s resolve to strengthen its defense capabilities .

Saudi Arabia ’Not Normal’ Since Iranian Revolution in 1979: Crown Prince Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, has confessed that the ultra-conservative Arab state had been “not normal” for the past 30 years, blaming rigid doctrines that have governed society.

Saudi-Led Regimes Bribed, Threatened African States to Isolate Qatar Saudi-led regimes boycotting Qatar have ’bribed and blackmailed’ African countries to join its attempt to isolate the country, Qatar’s foreign minister has said.

Iran Says Israeli Regime’s Air Raids Inside Syria Unacceptable A top Iranian military commander has firmly stated that the Israeli regime cannot be allowed to violate Syrian territory at will.

Britain Shields Israeli Regime, Bans Palestinian Anti-Balfour Adverts Britain has moved to shield the Israeli regime by banning adverts which highlight Palestinians’ objections to the Balfour Declaration.

News

US Leaders’ Divisive Attempts in Iran Desperate, Fruitless: Foreign Ministry

US Leaders’ Divisive Attempts in Iran Desperate, Fruitless: Foreign Ministry

Iran’s foreign ministry has denounced as "impudent, deceptive and interventionist" US Secretary of State’s remarks that called on the Iranian people to take back control of their government

Over 90% of Syria’s Territory Liberated from Terrorists: Putin Russian President Vladimir Putin says over 90 percent of the Syrian territory has been liberated from the grip of terrorist groups.

Turkey Extends Amnesty’s Turkey Chief’s Detention Turkey has extended the detention of Amnesty International’s regional chairman accusing him of involvement in last year’s failed coup

US Anti-Hezbollah Sanctions Violate Lebanon’s Sovereignty: MP A Hezbollah member of the Lebanese parliament says proposed new US sanctions against the resistance group aim to provoke unrest in Lebanon.

Saudi Arabia Invites Israeli Companies to Invest in Muslim Country Alwaght- Israeli regime companies plan to invest in Saudi Arabia’s new ’smart city’ amid constant media reports of improving Tel Aviv-Riyadh ties.

Iran Dismantles Terrorist Team in West Azerbaijan Province - Iran’s security forces have arrested terrorists during in an operation in the country’s northwestern province of West Azerbaijan.

Iran’s Leader Urges Iraqi Unity, Vigilance Over US Plots Leader of the Islamic Revolution has urged neighboring Iraq to remain vigilant in the face of US plots, warning that Washington cannot be trusted.

Iraq Launches Final Operation to Oust ISIS Terrorists The Iraqi army has launched a three-pronged offensive aimed at liberating the final ISIS-occupied areas in the country’s western Anbar province.

Russia, Qatar Boost Military Ties amid Persian Gulf Crisis Russia and Qatar have signed a bilateral agreement on military and technical cooperation in Doha on Wednesday.

Chinese Yuan to Replace US Dollar in Global Oil Trade: Report China is set to make a major move against the US dollar’s global dominance, and it may come as early as this year.

Turkish President Meets Iraqi PM, Warns about Kurdish Issue Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned against the presence of Kurdish PKK militants in northern Iraq’s Sinjar and Qandil areas Wednesday.

Iran Slams Saudi Regime for Supporting Trump’s Anti-Iran Outbursts Iran has criticized Saudi Foreign Minister for backing US President Donald Trump’s anti-Iran stances, advising Riyadh to review its foreign policies.

Israeli Premier Sympathizes with Secessionist Iraqi Kurds Israeli regime’s Prime Minister has once against expressed support for Iraqi Kurds secessionist desires.

UK Sells Saudi Arabia £1.1 Billion Arms in 6 Months as Regime Continues Bombing Yemen Britain continues selling military equipment to Saudi Arabia amid regime’s aggression on neighboring Yemen.

Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces Cmdr. Demands US Troops Withdrawal A senior commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces demands the immediate withdrawal of US troops from the country after the defeat of ISIS .

Morocco’s Monarch Sacks Ministers over Slow Progress in Protest-Hit Area Morocco’s king fired several ministers and senior officials on Tuesday for reportedly failing to improve the economic conditions in a region hit by protests.

Russia Targeted in “BadRabbit” Cyber Attacks Cyber-attacks using malware called “BadRabbit” hit Russia and other nations on Tuesday.

Saudi-Led Regimes Conflict with Qatar Escalating, Warns Kuwaiti Emir Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmed al-Sabah has warned that the ongoing conflict between Qatar and four Saudi-led regimes states is likely to escalate.

Mossad Spy in Iran Sentenced to Death: Tehran Prosecutor Iran has sentenced to death a spy of Israeli regime’s Mossad spy agency, Tehran’s prosecutor Abbas Ja’afari Dolatabadi has said.

Syria Urges UN to Halt US Crimes against Civilians Syria has urged the UN Security Council to immediately move to stop the brutal crimes committed by US-led forces against the Syrian people.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Saudi Arabia Invites Israeli Companies to Invest in Muslim Country

Iran Dismantles Terrorist Team in West Azerbaijan Province

Turkey Extends Amnesty’s Turkey Chief’s Detention

US Anti-Hezbollah Sanctions Violate Lebanon’s Sovereignty: MP

Iran’s Leader Urges Iraqi Unity, Vigilance Over US Plots

US Leaders’ Divisive Attempts in Iran Desperate, Fruitless: Foreign Ministry

Iraq Launches Final Operation to Oust ISIS Terrorists

Over 90% of Syria’s Territory Liberated from Terrorists: Putin

91 Americans Die Daily from Opioid Overdose, Trump Declares Emergency

Saudi Crown Prince Visited Israel Secretly: Report

Russia Accuses US of Covering up ’Barbaric Bombings’ that Buried 1000s in Raqqa’

Iraqi PM Rejects US Sec. Comments on Volunteer Forces Fighting ISIS Terrorists

Saudi Arabia ’Not Normal’ Since Iranian Revolution in 1979: Crown Prince

Saudi, Emirati Regimes Secretly Supported Iraqi Kurdistan Region’s Breakaway Vote

Russia Targeted in “BadRabbit” Cyber Attacks

US-Backed Militias Retook Raqqa after Reducing It to Rubble, Killing 2000 Civilians, Letting ISIS Flee

US-Led Coalition Jets Kill over 22 in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor

Turkish President Rebukes US as Uncivilized, Undemocratic

What’s Behind Riyadh’s Invitation of Iraq PM?

11 Somalis Killed in Terrorist Attack Near Mogadishu

UK Sells Saudi Arabia £1.1 Billion Arms in 6 Months as Regime Continues Bombing Yemen

Iran’s Top General Visits Syrian War Front

Turkey Denies Banks Face US Penalties over Iran Business

Saudi-Led Regimes Bribed, Threatened African States to Isolate Qatar

Russia Dismisses UK Claims of ‘Major’ Role in ISIS Defeat

US Airdropping Weapons, Food to ISIS in Iraq, Syria: Iran Cmdr.

Over 100 European ISIS Terrorists Face Death Penalty in Iraq

Interpol Approves Palestine as Member, Ignores Israel, US Opposition

Russia Accuses US of Supporting ISIS Terrorists in Syria

Saudis to Buy US THAAD Missiles after Signing Deal for Russia’s S-400

Iran Leader Rebukes Iraqi Kurdistan Cessation as Betrayal to Region

US Spy Drone Shot by Yemeni Forces over Sana’a

Russian Airstrikes in Syria Kill over 2,000 ISIS Terrorists in 10 Days

Syrian President Assad Rejects Iraq’s Kurdistan Referendum

Germany Withdraws Military from Turkey’s Incirlik Airbase

Saudi Economy Plunges Back into Recession, Yemen War Impacts Negatively

Iran, Turkey Military Chiefs Meet, Voice Opposition to Kurdish Secession

ISIS Terrorists Cross into Syria from US-Controlled Western Iraq: Russia

Police Attack Shiite Muslim Muharram Procession in Indian-Controlled Kashmir

In Focus

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

alwaght.com
Report

91 Americans Die Daily from Opioid Overdose, Trump Declares Emergency

Thursday 26 October 2017
 
 
 
 
 
91 Americans Die Daily from Opioid Overdose, Trump Declares Emergency
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- US President Donald Trump declared the opioid epidemic a national public health emergency on Thursday, amid reports that 91 Americans die every day from an opioid overdose.

Speaking at the White House, Trump said "we can be the generation that ends the opioid epidemic."

"This epidemic is a national health emergency," he said. "Nobody has seen anything like what is going on now." He added: "As Americans, we cannot allow this to continue. It is time to liberate our communities from this scourge of drug addiction. Never been this way. We can be the generation that ends the opioid epidemic. We can do it."

Half a million dead

Since 1999, the number of American overdose deaths involving opioids has quadrupled. From 2000 to 2015, more than 500,000 people died of drug overdoses, and opioids account for the majority of those. Recently released numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that around 64,000 people died from drug overdoses in 2016. The CDC report notes that 91 Americans die every day from an opioid overdose. Opioids include opiates, an older term that refers to such drugs derived from opium, including morphine itself.

In general, overdoses killed more people in the US in 2015 than car crashes and gun deaths combined. The daily death toll is 142 fatal overdoses.

Opioid, multi-billion-dollar industry

People using opioids for pain relief, unrelated to cancer, usually need higher doses over time to keep it in check – risking addiction, overdosing and death, tens of thousands of Americans dying annually, a crisis demanding attention, not getting it because of drug industry influence.

Opioid addiction rates have skyrocketed over the past two decades, costing millions in health insurance costs and lost productivity in the workforce. According to Fortune magazine, an estimated 254 million opioid prescriptions were filled in 2010 alone, enough to medicate every adult in the US for a month on a round-the-clock basis. In that same year, pharmaceutical companies generated revenues of $11 billion from opioid sales alone.

Much of today’s opiate epidemic stems from the aggressive marketing tactics used by pharmaceutical companies over the past two decades. According to the New Yorker, companies such as Endo Pharmaceuticals, Purdue Pharma and Johnson & Johnson centered their marketing campaigns on the use of opioids as all-purpose pain treatment medications.

While pharmaceutical companies no doubt took an active role in creating today’s opioid epidemic, issues surrounding regulatory drug practices left the door wide open for these companies to rebrand opioid treatment uses, according to the U. S. National Library of Medicine.

Trump’s Declaration not helpful

Critics say beyond the lack of funding, it is unclear how much impact the public health declaration will have in the short term, given that Trump did not name central players who would carry it out.

Representative Tom Marino, the Pennsylvania Republican whom Mr. rump had named to lead the Office of National Drug Control Policy, withdrew after reports that he did the bidding of the pharmaceutical industry in weakening law enforcement’s ability to curb drug sales in efforts to block black-market sales of opioids.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Opioid ooverdose US Public health emergency Donald Trump Opioid Epidemic

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Iraqi Forces Guard Kirkuk`s Oild Field after Liberation from Kurdish Militias
Thousands of People Rally to Protest Hate, Racism in German Parliament
Fleeing Myanmar Regime`s Genocide, Rohingyas Stuck in Hell on Earth
US-Backed Militias Retook Raqqa after Reducing It to Rubble, Killing 2000 Civilians, Letting ISIS Flee
Iraqi Forces Guard Kirkuk`s Oild Field after Liberation from Kurdish Militias

Iraqi Forces Guard Kirkuk`s Oild Field after Liberation from Kurdish Militias

Syrian Army Discovers More Arms in Newly-Liberated Al-Mayadeen City
Israeli Regime Forces Clash with Orthodox Jews Blocking Entrance to al-Quds in Protest against Army Draft
Fascist Anti-Islam Mob Clash with Counter-Demonstrators in Toronto, Canada
Syrian Forces Uncover ISIS` Tunnels in Newly-Liberated Al-Mayadeen City