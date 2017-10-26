Over 90% of Syria’s Territory Liberated from Terrorists: Putin

Alwaght- Russian President Vladimir Putin says over 90 percent of the Syrian territory has been liberated from the grip of terrorist groups.

Speaking on Thursday, Putin thanked Russian military servicemen who are involved in Syria’s anti-terror fight, saying they have made a change in the overall situation.

“It was possible to radically reverse the situation thanks to their courage, precise and professional actions and valor,” he said. “More than 90% of Syria’s territory is already free from terrorists,” he added.

Putin further emphasized that Syria’s de-escalation zones have been set up in coordination with Syrian authorities while political settlement and civil reconciliation is gaining momentum in the Arab country.

"Military operations against terrorists, … [who are] are well-equipped, trained and generously sponsored and motivated groups, have shown that the capabilities of the Russian Aerospace Forces, our army and navy have qualitatively increased,” Putin said.

Russian Air Force has been conducting air raids against ISIS and other terrorist groups inside Syria at the Damascus government’s request since September 2015.

The airstrikes have helped Syrian forces advance against the foreign-backed terrorists, who are wreaking havoc in the Arabs state since 2011.