  Thursday 26 October 2017
Thursday 26 October 2017

Iran’s Defense Capabilities Non-Negotiable: Leader

Iran’s Defense Capabilities Non-Negotiable: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says Iran’s defense might will not be negotiated, stressing the country’s resolve to strengthen its defense capabilities .

Saudi Arabia ’Not Normal’ Since Iranian Revolution in 1979: Crown Prince Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, has confessed that the ultra-conservative Arab state had been “not normal” for the past 30 years, blaming rigid doctrines that have governed society.

Saudi-Led Regimes Bribed, Threatened African States to Isolate Qatar Saudi-led regimes boycotting Qatar have ’bribed and blackmailed’ African countries to join its attempt to isolate the country, Qatar’s foreign minister has said.

Iran Says Israeli Regime’s Air Raids Inside Syria Unacceptable A top Iranian military commander has firmly stated that the Israeli regime cannot be allowed to violate Syrian territory at will.

Britain Shields Israeli Regime, Bans Palestinian Anti-Balfour Adverts Britain has moved to shield the Israeli regime by banning adverts which highlight Palestinians’ objections to the Balfour Declaration.

Turkey Extends Amnesty’s Turkey Chief’s Detention

Turkey Extends Amnesty’s Turkey Chief’s Detention

Turkey has extended the detention of Amnesty International’s regional chairman accusing him of involvement in last year’s failed coup

US Anti-Hezbollah Sanctions Violate Lebanon’s Sovereignty: MP A Hezbollah member of the Lebanese parliament says proposed new US sanctions against the resistance group aim to provoke unrest in Lebanon.

Saudi Arabia Invites Israeli Companies to Invest in Muslim Country Alwaght- Israeli regime companies plan to invest in Saudi Arabia’s new ’smart city’ amid constant media reports of improving Tel Aviv-Riyadh ties.

Iran Dismantles Terrorist Team in West Azerbaijan Province - Iran’s security forces have arrested terrorists during in an operation in the country’s northwestern province of West Azerbaijan.

Iran’s Leader Urges Iraqi Unity, Vigilance Over US Plots Leader of the Islamic Revolution has urged neighboring Iraq to remain vigilant in the face of US plots, warning that Washington cannot be trusted.

Iraq Launches Final Operation to Oust ISIS Terrorists The Iraqi army has launched a three-pronged offensive aimed at liberating the final ISIS-occupied areas in the country’s western Anbar province.

Russia, Qatar Boost Military Ties amid Persian Gulf Crisis Russia and Qatar have signed a bilateral agreement on military and technical cooperation in Doha on Wednesday.

Chinese Yuan to Replace US Dollar in Global Oil Trade: Report China is set to make a major move against the US dollar’s global dominance, and it may come as early as this year.

Turkish President Meets Iraqi PM, Warns about Kurdish Issue Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned against the presence of Kurdish PKK militants in northern Iraq’s Sinjar and Qandil areas Wednesday.

Iran Slams Saudi Regime for Supporting Trump’s Anti-Iran Outbursts Iran has criticized Saudi Foreign Minister for backing US President Donald Trump’s anti-Iran stances, advising Riyadh to review its foreign policies.

Israeli Premier Sympathizes with Secessionist Iraqi Kurds Israeli regime’s Prime Minister has once against expressed support for Iraqi Kurds secessionist desires.

UK Sells Saudi Arabia £1.1 Billion Arms in 6 Months as Regime Continues Bombing Yemen Britain continues selling military equipment to Saudi Arabia amid regime’s aggression on neighboring Yemen.

Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces Cmdr. Demands US Troops Withdrawal A senior commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces demands the immediate withdrawal of US troops from the country after the defeat of ISIS .

Morocco’s Monarch Sacks Ministers over Slow Progress in Protest-Hit Area Morocco’s king fired several ministers and senior officials on Tuesday for reportedly failing to improve the economic conditions in a region hit by protests.

Russia Targeted in “BadRabbit” Cyber Attacks Cyber-attacks using malware called “BadRabbit” hit Russia and other nations on Tuesday.

Saudi-Led Regimes Conflict with Qatar Escalating, Warns Kuwaiti Emir Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmed al-Sabah has warned that the ongoing conflict between Qatar and four Saudi-led regimes states is likely to escalate.

Mossad Spy in Iran Sentenced to Death: Tehran Prosecutor Iran has sentenced to death a spy of Israeli regime’s Mossad spy agency, Tehran’s prosecutor Abbas Ja’afari Dolatabadi has said.

Syria Urges UN to Halt US Crimes against Civilians Syria has urged the UN Security Council to immediately move to stop the brutal crimes committed by US-led forces against the Syrian people.

ISIS Spent $1.5 m to Finance Siege of Philippines’s Marawi City The ISIS terrorist group sent at least $1.5 million to fund the recently ended siege of the Philippine city of Marawi, the country’s military chief says.

Israeli Setllers Throw Stones at Palestinian Homes in West Bank sraeli settlers attacked a Palestinian village in occupied West Bank on Monday afternoon and threw stone at their homes.

alwaght.com
US Anti-Hezbollah Sanctions Violate Lebanon's Sovereignty: MP

Thursday 26 October 2017
 
 
 
 
 
US Anti-Hezbollah Sanctions Violate Lebanon's Sovereignty: MP
Alwaght- A Hezbollah member of the Lebanese parliament says proposed new US sanctions against the resistance group aim to provoke unrest in Lebanon. 

The US House of Representatives on Wednesday endorsed new sanctions against Hezbollah over the resistance group’s alleged “acts of death and destruction.” The new sanctions have not yet become law.

Hezbollah parliamentarian, Hassan Fadlallah, said in a televised statement that the sanctions law was interference in Lebanon’s internal affairs.

"The sanctions law ... is a blatant interference in Lebanese internal affairs, a violation of its national sovereignty and an unacceptable targeting of the Lebanese people” Fadlallah said in the statement, adding, “America aims, through this aggressive behavior in legislation, to subjugate Lebanon, to stir unrest and deprive its people of development."

Lebanon's central bank governor, Riad Salameh, said on Tuesday that Lebanon had mechanisms already in place to deal with any new sanctions.

In October last year, US Treasury announced that it had imposed sanctions on four Lebanese men and a firm, accusing them of financing Hezbollah. The Treasury has vowed to aggressively target Hezbollah and those supporting the movement’s activities.

In 2015, the White House approved a bill that imposed sanctions against banks that do business with Hezbollah.

Washington claims that the resistance movement condones terrorism despite the fact that Hezbollah has been involved in a fierce fight against ISIS terrorists in Syria.

 

US Hezbollah Sanctions Lebanon Fadlallah

