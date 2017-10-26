US Anti-Hezbollah Sanctions Violate Lebanon’s Sovereignty, Unacceptable: MP

Alwaght-A Hezbollah member of the Lebanese parliament says proposed new US sanctions against the resistance group aim to provoke unrest in Lebanon.

The US House of Representatives on Wednesday endorsed new sanctions against Hezbollah over the resistance group’s alleged “acts of death and destruction.” The new sanctions have not yet become law.

Hezbollah parliamentarian, Hassan Fadlallah, said in a televised statement that the sanctions law was interference in Lebanon’s internal affairs.

"The sanctions law ... is a blatant interference in Lebanese internal affairs, a violation of its national sovereignty and an unacceptable targeting of the Lebanese people” Fadlallah said in the statement, adding, “America aims, through this aggressive behavior in legislation, to subjugate Lebanon, to stir unrest and deprive its people of development."

Lebanon's central bank governor, Riad Salameh, said on Tuesday that Lebanon had mechanisms already in place to deal with any new sanctions.

In October last year, US Treasury announced that it had imposed sanctions on four Lebanese men and a firm, accusing them of financing Hezbollah. The Treasury has vowed to aggressively target Hezbollah and those supporting the movement’s activities.

In 2015, the White House approved a bill that imposed sanctions against banks that do business with Hezbollah.

Washington claims that the resistance movement condones terrorism despite the fact that Hezbollah has been involved in a fierce fight against ISIS terrorists in Syria.