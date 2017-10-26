Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 26 October 2017
Iran’s Defense Capabilities Non-Negotiable: Leader

Iran’s Defense Capabilities Non-Negotiable: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says Iran’s defense might will not be negotiated, stressing the country’s resolve to strengthen its defense capabilities .

Saudi Arabia ’Not Normal’ Since Iranian Revolution in 1979: Crown Prince Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, has confessed that the ultra-conservative Arab state had been “not normal” for the past 30 years, blaming rigid doctrines that have governed society.

Saudi-Led Regimes Bribed, Threatened African States to Isolate Qatar Saudi-led regimes boycotting Qatar have ’bribed and blackmailed’ African countries to join its attempt to isolate the country, Qatar’s foreign minister has said.

Iran Says Israeli Regime’s Air Raids Inside Syria Unacceptable A top Iranian military commander has firmly stated that the Israeli regime cannot be allowed to violate Syrian territory at will.

Britain Shields Israeli Regime, Bans Palestinian Anti-Balfour Adverts Britain has moved to shield the Israeli regime by banning adverts which highlight Palestinians’ objections to the Balfour Declaration.

Saudi Arabia Invites Israeli Companies to Invest in Muslim Country

Alwaght- Israeli regime companies plan to invest in Saudi Arabia’s new ’smart city’ amid constant media reports of improving Tel Aviv-Riyadh ties.

Iran Dismantles Terrorist Team in West Azerbaijan Province - Iran’s security forces have arrested terrorists during in an operation in the country’s northwestern province of West Azerbaijan.

Iran’s Leader Urges Iraqi Unity, Vigilance Over US Plots Leader of the Islamic Revolution has urged neighboring Iraq to remain vigilant in the face of US plots, warning that Washington cannot be trusted.

Iraq Launches Final Operation to Oust ISIS Terrorists The Iraqi army has launched a three-pronged offensive aimed at liberating the final ISIS-occupied areas in the country’s western Anbar province.

Russia, Qatar Boost Military Ties amid Persian Gulf Crisis Russia and Qatar have signed a bilateral agreement on military and technical cooperation in Doha on Wednesday.

Chinese Yuan to Replace US Dollar in Global Oil Trade: Report China is set to make a major move against the US dollar’s global dominance, and it may come as early as this year.

Turkish President Meets Iraqi PM, Warns about Kurdish Issue Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned against the presence of Kurdish PKK militants in northern Iraq’s Sinjar and Qandil areas Wednesday.

Iran Slams Saudi Regime for Supporting Trump’s Anti-Iran Outbursts Iran has criticized Saudi Foreign Minister for backing US President Donald Trump’s anti-Iran stances, advising Riyadh to review its foreign policies.

Israeli Premier Sympathizes with Secessionist Iraqi Kurds Israeli regime’s Prime Minister has once against expressed support for Iraqi Kurds secessionist desires.

UK Sells Saudi Arabia £1.1 Billion Arms in 6 Months as Regime Continues Bombing Yemen Britain continues selling military equipment to Saudi Arabia amid regime’s aggression on neighboring Yemen.

Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces Cmdr. Demands US Troops Withdrawal A senior commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces demands the immediate withdrawal of US troops from the country after the defeat of ISIS .

Morocco’s Monarch Sacks Ministers over Slow Progress in Protest-Hit Area Morocco’s king fired several ministers and senior officials on Tuesday for reportedly failing to improve the economic conditions in a region hit by protests.

Russia Targeted in “BadRabbit” Cyber Attacks Cyber-attacks using malware called “BadRabbit” hit Russia and other nations on Tuesday.

Saudi-Led Regimes Conflict with Qatar Escalating, Warns Kuwaiti Emir Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmed al-Sabah has warned that the ongoing conflict between Qatar and four Saudi-led regimes states is likely to escalate.

Mossad Spy in Iran Sentenced to Death: Tehran Prosecutor Iran has sentenced to death a spy of Israeli regime’s Mossad spy agency, Tehran’s prosecutor Abbas Ja’afari Dolatabadi has said.

Syria Urges UN to Halt US Crimes against Civilians Syria has urged the UN Security Council to immediately move to stop the brutal crimes committed by US-led forces against the Syrian people.

ISIS Spent $1.5 m to Finance Siege of Philippines’s Marawi City The ISIS terrorist group sent at least $1.5 million to fund the recently ended siege of the Philippine city of Marawi, the country’s military chief says.

Israeli Setllers Throw Stones at Palestinian Homes in West Bank sraeli settlers attacked a Palestinian village in occupied West Bank on Monday afternoon and threw stone at their homes.

US-Led Coalition Jets Kill over 22 in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor At least 22 Syrian civilians were killed late on Monday when US-led coalition’s fighter jets bombarded a government-held district in the eastern city of Deir ez-Zor.

India Announces Talks Over Disputed Jammu, Kashmir Region India has announced it will start talks in the disputed region of Jammu and Kashmir with all parties, including separatists .

Iraq Launches Final Operation to Oust ISIS Terrorists

Iran’s Leader Urges Iraqi Unity, Vigilance Over US Plots

Iran Dismantles Terrorist Team in West Azerbaijan Province

Saudi Arabia Invites Israeli Companies to Invest in Muslim Country

Iran’s Defense Capabilities Non-Negotiable: Leader

Iran Says Israeli Regime’s Air Raids Inside Syria Unacceptable

Russia Accuses US of Covering up ’Barbaric Bombings’ that Buried 1000s in Raqqa’

Saudi, Emirati Regimes Secretly Supported Iraqi Kurdistan Region’s Breakaway Vote

Saudi Arabia ’Not Normal’ Since Iranian Revolution in 1979: Crown Prince

Iraqi PM Rejects US Sec. Comments on Volunteer Forces Fighting ISIS Terrorists

Saudi Crown Prince Visited Israel Secretly: Report

UK Sells Saudi Arabia £1.1 Billion Arms in 6 Months as Regime Continues Bombing Yemen

Syrian Forces Advance on in War on ISIS in Deir-ez-Zor

Turkish President Rebukes US as Uncivilized, Undemocratic

US Humiliated Indonesian Army Chief by Denying Him Entry

Russia Targeted in “BadRabbit” Cyber Attacks

US-Led Coalition Jets Kill over 22 in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor

Saudi-Led Regimes Bribed, Threatened African States to Isolate Qatar

Turkey Denies Banks Face US Penalties over Iran Business

Turkey’s EU Bid Between European Rejection, Approval

US Airdropping Weapons, Food to ISIS in Iraq, Syria: Iran Cmdr.

Police Attack Shiite Muslim Muharram Procession in Indian-Controlled Kashmir

Yemen Cholera Outbreak Worst on Record as Saudi Bombardments Continue

Erdogan’s Tehran Visit: Important Issues High on Agenda

UN Probe into Saudi Crimes in Yemen Not Promising

Lawmakers to End US Army Complicity in Saudi Aggression on Yemen

Syrian President Assad Rejects Iraq’s Kurdistan Referendum

Yemeni Army Warns It Can Attack Israeli Bases in Eritrea Islands

US-Led Forces Kill Syrian Civilians Using Banned White Phosphorus Bombs

Palestinian Authority PM in Gaza Raising Hopes of Unity with Hamas

Saudi King Salman’s Golden Escalator Malfunctions During Russia Visit

Qatar Cites Jealousy in Saudi-Led Efforts to Snatch its 2022 World Cup Rights

Russian Airstrikes in Syria Kill over 2,000 ISIS Terrorists in 10 Days

Yemeni Forces Launch Missile Attack at Saudi Military Base

Russia Accuses US of Supporting ISIS Terrorists in Syria

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Thursday 26 October 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Alwaght- Israeli regime companies plan to invest in Saudi Arabia's new 'smart city' amid constant media reports of improving Tel Aviv-Riyadh ties.

Jerusalem Post daily claims to have seen correspondence confirming economic cooperation between Saudi diplomats and businessmen in Tel Aviv. The Zionist daily further notes that Israeli firms will reportedly be competing under the table for billion-dollar contracts from the Saudi government.

“The Saudis are not so willing to cooperate with the Israelis formally, but … it’s much easier to create all kinds of cooperation on water, energy, ag-tech, food tech. This is the stuff that the prince of Saudi Arabia [Mohammed Bin Salman] wants to promote in the smart city,” said an Israeli familiar with the project.

Last month, leaked documents by the Twitter account Mujtahid spoke of Saudi regime's plans to “accept Israel as a brotherly state”, causing widespread controversy. Recent months have witnessed an informal economic rapprochement between Riyadh and Tel Aviv, with former Saudi businessmen and former senior officials visiting Israel.

The news comes amid increased reports of increased ties between Saudi Arabia and the Israeli regime. The normalizing of relations between the two countries remains a proposal that has repeatedly been rejected by the Saudi public.

The Saudi rulers claim to be the custodians of the two holy Islamic sites in Mecca and Medina but have moved ahead to establish ties with the Israeli regime which continues to occupy Palestinian territories especially the al-Aqsa mosque in al-Quds (Jerusalem), the third holiest site in Islam. Thus the Saudi decision to normalize ties with occupying Israeli regime is expected to be meet with stiff opposition by masses both inside and outside Saudi Arabia.

 

