Saudi Arabia Invites Israeli Companies to Invest in Muslim Country

Alwaght- Israeli regime companies plan to invest in Saudi Arabia's new 'smart city' amid constant media reports of improving Tel Aviv-Riyadh ties.

Jerusalem Post daily claims to have seen correspondence confirming economic cooperation between Saudi diplomats and businessmen in Tel Aviv. The Zionist daily further notes that Israeli firms will reportedly be competing under the table for billion-dollar contracts from the Saudi government.

“The Saudis are not so willing to cooperate with the Israelis formally, but … it’s much easier to create all kinds of cooperation on water, energy, ag-tech, food tech. This is the stuff that the prince of Saudi Arabia [Mohammed Bin Salman] wants to promote in the smart city,” said an Israeli familiar with the project.

Last month, leaked documents by the Twitter account Mujtahid spoke of Saudi regime's plans to “accept Israel as a brotherly state”, causing widespread controversy. Recent months have witnessed an informal economic rapprochement between Riyadh and Tel Aviv, with former Saudi businessmen and former senior officials visiting Israel.

The news comes amid increased reports of increased ties between Saudi Arabia and the Israeli regime. The normalizing of relations between the two countries remains a proposal that has repeatedly been rejected by the Saudi public.

The Saudi rulers claim to be the custodians of the two holy Islamic sites in Mecca and Medina but have moved ahead to establish ties with the Israeli regime which continues to occupy Palestinian territories especially the al-Aqsa mosque in al-Quds (Jerusalem), the third holiest site in Islam. Thus the Saudi decision to normalize ties with occupying Israeli regime is expected to be meet with stiff opposition by masses both inside and outside Saudi Arabia.