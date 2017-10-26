Iran Dismantles Terrorist Team in West Azerbaijan Province

Alwaght- Iran's border guard have arrested four terrorists during an operation in the country's northwestern province of West Azerbaijan.

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) say they launched the operation after receiving information on Wednesday that a terrorist team of four had infiltrated the Chaldoran region of the province and had killed two locals.

The IRGC forces hunted down the terrorists and killed them in a shootout retrieved weapons, ammunition, and communication equipment from the terrorists.

There has been a surge in the number of the counter-terrorism operations the IRGC has launched in recent months.

The IRGC is tasked with protecting the country’s northwestern and southeastern borders.

In August, the IRGC dismantled another terror group in West Azerbaijan Province that had sought to enter Iran with the purpose of conducting acts of sabotage and terror.